Bella Hadid's Fifth 'Ôrəbella Perfume Just Dropped, and It's Guaranteed to Elevate Your Aura

'Ôrəbella, is unlike other fragrance brands because it A) has supermodel and activist Bella Hadid behind it and B) doesn't simply sell perfume—it sells a combination of fine fragrance notes and aromatherapy essential oils that are expertly crafted to elevate and inspire the wearer (think a better mood and a stronger aura).
The brand just debuted its fifth fine fragrance, ETERNAL ROOTS Parfum, and it's "a tribute to personal growth and a reminder for us all to pause, reflect, embrace joy, strength, and balance throughout life’s journey," Hadid says. Ahead, learn why this new 'Ôrəbella scent deserves a permanent place in your fragrance lineup.
'Ôrəbella's new Eternal Roots Parfum is housed in the brand's signature geode bottle and features a unique and transformative scent. At first, it's light, fresh, and fruity, thanks to the lychee, bergamot, and raspberry blossom notes. Let it dry down on the skin, and it becomes deeper, richer, and more grounded as notes of suede, papyrus, vetiver, birch smoke, and patchouli swirl up from below.
Its three aromatherapy essential oils are papyrus, bergamot, and vetiver root. The first is earthy and grounding, embodying strength. The second is bright and uplifting, evoking optimism. The third is centering, inspiring a sense of balance.
Like all of 'Ôrəbella scents, Eternal Roots is alcohol-free and has a bi-phase formula with two separate layers. The first layer is the trademarked ÔRELIXIR base, which is a skin-loving combination of snow mushroom and a blend of five oils (camellia, almond, olive, jojoba, and shea). The second layer is composed of aromatherapy essential oils and fine fragrance notes. To activate the bi-phase formula and get both the skin and scent benefits, make sure to shake the bottle before applying it.
'Ôrəbella's ETERNAL ROOTS Parfum is available for purchase on August 13.
