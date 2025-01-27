This Fresh Spring Colour Combination Is Classy, Timeless and Already a Favourite of Katie and Alexa

As fashion month looms on the horizon, I’ve been mulling over the kind of looks and motifs we might see unfold on the runway this time around. Reflecting on last season’s soft, harmonious colour palette—those pastel hues that seemed to cocoon us in serenity—I can’t help but wonder how this trend will evolve. Will designers deepen its roots or take it in a bold new direction? While the answer will come soon enough, I think I’ve stumbled upon a little clue courtesy of some of my favourite celebrities.

In recent weeks, I’ve spotted an elegant and understated colour pairing emerging across the style set: blue and brown. Not exactly a groundbreaking combo, you might think, but in the hands of Alexa Chung and Katie Holmes, it feels utterly fresh and exciting—dare I say, a harbinger of things to come.

Chung gave us a first taste when she paired a sky-blue button-down shirt with a chocolate-brown leather jacket in an outfit that exuded practical polish. The warm richness of the leather jacket balanced the softness of the pale blue, creating a look that felt at once modern and classic.

Then, Holmes stepped out in a similarly striking interpretation of the trend. True to her penchant for understated sophistication, the actor styled a high-neck blouse in a soft sky-blue shade with earthy brown trousers. The result? A perfect balance of whimsy and grounded elegance.

It’s not just celebrity wardrobes where this trend is gaining traction. Casting my mind back to last September, I started noticing this blue-and-brown duo quietly making its way onto spring/summer 2025 runways. The pairing feels especially timely: baby blue channels the hopeful, breezy energy of spring, while the grounding tones of brown provide a transitional quality that’s perfect for the season’s unpredictable weather.

A model wears a blue top and brown skirt on the Atlein spring/summer 2025 runway.

What’s most exciting about this combination, though, is its enduring appeal. Unlike the fleeting red-hot craze of a couple of years ago, which dominated everything from knits to accessories, blue and brown has an ageless quality. It’s chic without being flashy, versatile without feeling boring, and, crucially, it works year-round.

So, while the runways will undoubtedly inspire us with new takes on the trend, I'm ready to start embracing it now. Read on to discover our edit of the best blue and brown items below.

SHOP THE BROWN AND BLUE COLOUR TREND:

With Nothing Underneath The Classic Shirt £110 SHOP NOW I always come back to With Nothing Underneath for their chic shirting options.

Reformation Layla Skirt £158 SHOP NOW This slinky skirt also comes in three other shades.

Polène Neiti Bag £260 SHOP NOW Polène's chic bags are a fashion person's favourites.

Nanushka Zeva Blazer £465 SHOP NOW In my opinion, a chocolate brown blazer is a wardrobe staple worth hanging on to.

Ghost Willow Satin Maxi Dress £195 SHOP NOW I'm banking this ahead of wedding season.

Sézane Theodora Boots £295 SHOP NOW Style with a light blue dress or pair with a flowing skirt.

Zara Draped Midi Dress £30 SHOP NOW I always come back to a draped dress when styling an evening look.

&Daughter Wool Sweater £295 SHOP NOW &Daughter's knitwear is some of my all-time favourite.

& Other Stories Smock-Waist Midi Skirt £87 SHOP NOW Style this with a simple tank top for a chic spring/summer look.

H&M Crossbody Bag £28 SHOP NOW Style this as a crossbody or hold it in your clutches.

American Vintage Vitow Alpaca-Blend Cardigan £165 SHOP NOW This vibrant knit offers an easy way to energise your daily styling.