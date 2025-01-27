This Fresh Spring Colour Combination Is Classy, Timeless and Already a Favourite of Katie and Alexa
As fashion month looms on the horizon, I’ve been mulling over the kind of looks and motifs we might see unfold on the runway this time around. Reflecting on last season’s soft, harmonious colour palette—those pastel hues that seemed to cocoon us in serenity—I can’t help but wonder how this trend will evolve. Will designers deepen its roots or take it in a bold new direction? While the answer will come soon enough, I think I’ve stumbled upon a little clue courtesy of some of my favourite celebrities.
In recent weeks, I’ve spotted an elegant and understated colour pairing emerging across the style set: blue and brown. Not exactly a groundbreaking combo, you might think, but in the hands of Alexa Chung and Katie Holmes, it feels utterly fresh and exciting—dare I say, a harbinger of things to come.
Chung gave us a first taste when she paired a sky-blue button-down shirt with a chocolate-brown leather jacket in an outfit that exuded practical polish. The warm richness of the leather jacket balanced the softness of the pale blue, creating a look that felt at once modern and classic.
Then, Holmes stepped out in a similarly striking interpretation of the trend. True to her penchant for understated sophistication, the actor styled a high-neck blouse in a soft sky-blue shade with earthy brown trousers. The result? A perfect balance of whimsy and grounded elegance.
It’s not just celebrity wardrobes where this trend is gaining traction. Casting my mind back to last September, I started noticing this blue-and-brown duo quietly making its way onto spring/summer 2025 runways. The pairing feels especially timely: baby blue channels the hopeful, breezy energy of spring, while the grounding tones of brown provide a transitional quality that’s perfect for the season’s unpredictable weather.
A model wears a blue top and brown skirt on the Atlein spring/summer 2025 runway.
What’s most exciting about this combination, though, is its enduring appeal. Unlike the fleeting red-hot craze of a couple of years ago, which dominated everything from knits to accessories, blue and brown has an ageless quality. It’s chic without being flashy, versatile without feeling boring, and, crucially, it works year-round.
So, while the runways will undoubtedly inspire us with new takes on the trend, I'm ready to start embracing it now. Read on to discover our edit of the best blue and brown items below.
SHOP THE BROWN AND BLUE COLOUR TREND:
I always come back to With Nothing Underneath for their chic shirting options.
In my opinion, a chocolate brown blazer is a wardrobe staple worth hanging on to.
Style this with a simple tank top for a chic spring/summer look.
This vibrant knit offers an easy way to energise your daily styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Katie Holmes Left White Pants in the Dust for This Pretty Color Trend
Get a pair before spring hits.
By Allyson Payer
-
Katie Holmes Wore the Pant Color Trend That London Girls Regularly Swap Jeans For
It's an under-the-radar staple.
By Allyson Payer
-
I've Done the Research: Stylish Celebrities Wore These 8 Wardrobe Basics the Most in 2024
They'll be making up my wardrobe this year.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Denim Color That Makes Any Jean Trend Look Timeless and Expensive
Effortless and cool.
By Allyson Payer
-
Trust Me—This Shoe Color Could Surpass Black in Popularity in 2025
The new neutral.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
Sorry to My Beige Coats, But Katie Holmes Just Convinced Me to Prioritize This Color Instead
Bold and unexpected.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Everyone With Expensive Taste Is Wearing This Denim Color Trend With Loafers
It's probably not what you expect.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Didn't Think Leggings With Heels Were My Thing Until I Saw How Katie Holmes Just Wore Them
Mind changed.
By Allyson Payer