This Fresh Spring Colour Combination Is Classy, Timeless and Already a Favourite of Katie and Alexa

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

As fashion month looms on the horizon, I’ve been mulling over the kind of looks and motifs we might see unfold on the runway this time around. Reflecting on last season’s soft, harmonious colour palette—those pastel hues that seemed to cocoon us in serenity—I can’t help but wonder how this trend will evolve. Will designers deepen its roots or take it in a bold new direction? While the answer will come soon enough, I think I’ve stumbled upon a little clue courtesy of some of my favourite celebrities.

In recent weeks, I’ve spotted an elegant and understated colour pairing emerging across the style set: blue and brown. Not exactly a groundbreaking combo, you might think, but in the hands of Alexa Chung and Katie Holmes, it feels utterly fresh and exciting—dare I say, a harbinger of things to come.

Alexa Chung wears a blue shirt with a brown leather jacket.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Chung gave us a first taste when she paired a sky-blue button-down shirt with a chocolate-brown leather jacket in an outfit that exuded practical polish. The warm richness of the leather jacket balanced the softness of the pale blue, creating a look that felt at once modern and classic.

Then, Holmes stepped out in a similarly striking interpretation of the trend. True to her penchant for understated sophistication, the actor styled a high-neck blouse in a soft sky-blue shade with earthy brown trousers. The result? A perfect balance of whimsy and grounded elegance.

Katie Holmes wears a blue shirt and brown trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not just celebrity wardrobes where this trend is gaining traction. Casting my mind back to last September, I started noticing this blue-and-brown duo quietly making its way onto spring/summer 2025 runways. The pairing feels especially timely: baby blue channels the hopeful, breezy energy of spring, while the grounding tones of brown provide a transitional quality that’s perfect for the season’s unpredictable weather.

Model wears a blue top and brown skirt on the Atlein spring/summer runway 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A model wears a blue top and brown skirt on the Atlein spring/summer 2025 runway.

What’s most exciting about this combination, though, is its enduring appeal. Unlike the fleeting red-hot craze of a couple of years ago, which dominated everything from knits to accessories, blue and brown has an ageless quality. It’s chic without being flashy, versatile without feeling boring, and, crucially, it works year-round.

So, while the runways will undoubtedly inspire us with new takes on the trend, I'm ready to start embracing it now. Read on to discover our edit of the best blue and brown items below.

SHOP THE BROWN AND BLUE COLOUR TREND:

The Classic: Weave, Celeste Blue
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic Shirt

I always come back to With Nothing Underneath for their chic shirting options.

Layla Skirt
Reformation
Layla Skirt

This slinky skirt also comes in three other shades.

Neiti - Duo Polar
Polène
Neiti Bag

Polène's chic bags are a fashion person's favourites.

Zeva - Tailored Blazer - Nutmeg
Nanushka
Zeva Blazer

In my opinion, a chocolate brown blazer is a wardrobe staple worth hanging on to.

Willow Satin Maxi Dress
Ghost
Willow Satin Maxi Dress

I'm banking this ahead of wedding season.

Theodora Boots - Glossy Chocolate - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Theodora Boots

Style with a light blue dress or pair with a flowing skirt.

Draped Midi Dress
Zara
Draped Midi Dress

I always come back to a draped dress when styling an evening look.

Wool Sweater
&Daughter
Wool Sweater

&Daughter's knitwear is some of my all-time favourite.

Smock-Waist Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Smock-Waist Midi Skirt

Style this with a simple tank top for a chic spring/summer look.

Crossbody Bag
H&M
Crossbody Bag

Style this as a crossbody or hold it in your clutches.

Vitow Alpaca-Blend Cardigan
American Vintage
Vitow Alpaca-Blend Cardigan

This vibrant knit offers an easy way to energise your daily styling.

Wide Press-Crease Trousers
& Other Stories
Wide Press-Crease Trousers

These also come in five other shades.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸