Fashion People Can’t Stop Searching for These Trending Jeans—Finally They’re Back In Stock

Sorry to my blue jeans, but this season there's a new pair that's coming for their cult status. Far less predictable than the plethora of blue styles out there, this autumn the fashion set is pouncing on the leopard print jeans trend, and there's one particular style that they can't stop searching for. Rising above the rest, Ganni's leopard print jeans are a fashion person's must-haves—and interest on Google has been climbing by the day.

No newbie when it comes to designing a viral product—hello, pointed-toe buckle flats—Ganni's team uses their excellent eye for emerging trends and their refined Scandi style to create wearable and Instagrammable goods that stand the test of time. Hosting a wide range of leopard print items that tap into the brand's key silhouettes, it's their chic range of leopard print denim that's making heads turn this season.

Available in several designs, the Scandi fashion brand's collection features a pair that flares out from the knee, cropping just above the ankle. Pictured below on influencer @emilisindlev , the Betzy Cropped Jeans (£235) have flown out of stock before, but are finally back and available in their full-size range.

Taking inspiration from other key denim silhouettes, Ganni's Leopard Denim Stray Jeans (£315) feature a horseshoe shape that sees the pair billow out towards the thighs and knees before tapering in again at the ankle. Whilst their Straight Leg style (£235) features a classic loose-leg fit with a mid-rise design.

Leopard print has been a key player on the runways for the past few seasons, and leopard print jeans are a chic and wearable way to introduce the trend into your wardrobe. Style with a boxy tee for a Ganni-approved look, or dress them up with a billowy blouse or a pleated top to give your outfit an elegant spin.

Read on to discover the Ganni leopard print jeans that we love below, as well as our edit of the other chic leopard print jeans to shop this season.

SHOP GANNI'S LEOPARD BETZY CROPPED JEANS:

Ganni Leopard Betzy Cropped Jeans £235 SHOP NOW Style with flats or wear with a pretty kitten heel.

SHOP GANNI'S LEOPARD DENIM STARY JEANS:

Ganni Leopard Denim Stary Jeans £315 SHOP NOW The barrel leg denim trend has been taking off this season.

SHOP GANNI'S LEOPARD STRAIGHT LEG JEANS:

Ganni Leopard Print Straight Leg Jeans £235 SHOP NOW Leopard print jeans are such an ease way to add a playful edge to your daily styling.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE LEOPARD PRINT JEANS HERE:

Zara Animal Print Jeans £46 SHOP NOW Style with the matching overshirt for a fresh take on double denim.

Mango Leopard-Print Straight Jeans £50 SHOP NOW These crop just above the ankle for a light and summery edge.

Topshop Leopard Straight Leg Jean Trouser £50 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of straight leg jeans.

BDG Logan Boyfriend Leopard Print Jeans £65 SHOP NOW These come in several lengths so that you can choose the right style for you.

Damson Madder Cargo Jeans £100 SHOP NOW Damson Madder is every fashion person's favourite high street brand.

Lucy & Yak Addison Jeans £55 SHOP NOW Style with a black tee or pair with another print.