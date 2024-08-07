Fashion People Can’t Stop Searching for These Trending Jeans—Finally They’re Back In Stock
Sorry to my blue jeans, but this season there's a new pair that's coming for their cult status. Far less predictable than the plethora of blue styles out there, this autumn the fashion set is pouncing on the leopard print jeans trend, and there's one particular style that they can't stop searching for. Rising above the rest, Ganni's leopard print jeans are a fashion person's must-haves—and interest on Google has been climbing by the day.
No newbie when it comes to designing a viral product—hello, pointed-toe buckle flats—Ganni's team uses their excellent eye for emerging trends and their refined Scandi style to create wearable and Instagrammable goods that stand the test of time. Hosting a wide range of leopard print items that tap into the brand's key silhouettes, it's their chic range of leopard print denim that's making heads turn this season.
Available in several designs, the Scandi fashion brand's collection features a pair that flares out from the knee, cropping just above the ankle. Pictured below on influencer @emilisindlev, the Betzy Cropped Jeans (£235) have flown out of stock before, but are finally back and available in their full-size range.
Taking inspiration from other key denim silhouettes, Ganni's Leopard Denim Stray Jeans (£315) feature a horseshoe shape that sees the pair billow out towards the thighs and knees before tapering in again at the ankle. Whilst their Straight Leg style (£235) features a classic loose-leg fit with a mid-rise design.
Leopard print has been a key player on the runways for the past few seasons, and leopard print jeans are a chic and wearable way to introduce the trend into your wardrobe. Style with a boxy tee for a Ganni-approved look, or dress them up with a billowy blouse or a pleated top to give your outfit an elegant spin.
Read on to discover the Ganni leopard print jeans that we love below, as well as our edit of the other chic leopard print jeans to shop this season.
SHOP GANNI'S LEOPARD BETZY CROPPED JEANS:
SHOP GANNI'S LEOPARD DENIM STARY JEANS:
SHOP GANNI'S LEOPARD STRAIGHT LEG JEANS:
Leopard print jeans are such an ease way to add a playful edge to your daily styling.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE LEOPARD PRINT JEANS HERE:
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of straight leg jeans.
These come in several lengths so that you can choose the right style for you.
Style with sandals this summer before swapping to boots come autumn.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
