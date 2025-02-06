Kendall Jenner Just Wore Jeans in an Unexpected Colour Fashion People Fully Endorse Right Now
I don't know about you, but my denim collection has been feeling a little tired lately. While I'm not entirely ready to give into the skinny jeans trend, I've had my eyes peeled for a low-key and wearable piece of denim that can energise my collection ahead of the warmer seasons.
After searching for weeks, I was starting to feel stuck in my quest. Then, Kendall Jenner cropped up on my Instagram styling the exact denim colour trend I never knew the needed.
Keeping her blue and black jeans tucked away in her wardrobe, Jenner instead reached for an unexpected earthy green shade of denim to complete her casual look. With a soft and natural tone, Jenner's jeans felt wearable and polished, while offering something fresh for the new season.
Taking off in wider circles, all of a sudden fashion people have woven chic green jeans into their denim collections. Styling well with other neutral tones, such as black and grey, these trending jeans easily add lightness and brightness. If you're looking to create a more directional silhouette, this wearable colour also styles chicly with rich plum hues or soft baby pinks.
The perfect alternative if you're bored of your blue jeans, these trending pairs are available at a range of labels and price points. From Mango's wide-leg style to Veronica Beard's flared pair, there are plenty of iterations well worth a look in.
If you're also interested in jumping on the unexpected trend, read on to discover our edit of the best green jeans below.
SHOP GREEN JEANS:
Style with tonal trainers like Jenner, or pair with strappy sandals or flats for a dressy take.
This soft sage shade styles well with a lighter palette of creams and beiges.
Flare jeans are set to be a key silhouette this season.
These are cut to wide-leg silhouette, curving slightly at the knee and puddling around the ankle.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
