Dressing up is always fun, but sometimes you just want to look a little more laid-back. This is a dilemma many other fashion people have: wanting to look effortless, but not many can perfect it, especially when it comes to dresses. It can be a difficult feat to make them look cooler. Dua Lipa, though, has perfected this effortless look. She was spotted recently while in Brazil wearing a look that was equal parts elegant and cool.
She wore a sleek satin slip dress paired with knee-high boots and a casual trench coat layered over it from The Row. Over her shoulder, she wore a gold and black bag from Schiaparelli. Her outfit had cool girl written all over it. She used the styling trick of juxtaposition. A fancy lace trim satin dress with a trench coat isn’t an entirely new concept, but her look was a perfect reminder that you can always make a dress look more casual.
If you’ve been trying to make your dresses less, well, dressy, keep scrolling to re-create Dua’s look and shop similar items.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.