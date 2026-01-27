Even the Most Casual Blue Jeans Look Dressy When Worn With This Pretty Spring Heel Trend

One thing I love about a pair of classic blue jeans is how timeless they are. In most cases, they're night-out appropriate, but sometimes they fall short for fancier occasions. Rihanna has found the solution to that dilemma by wearing her casual jeans with a dressy heel trend that’s making me excited for spring.
While on a night out in Paris, Rihanna wore a plain white T-shirt and blue baggy jeans with a slight cuff, which she styled with a pair of satin, pastel pink, pointed-toe heels. The sheen of the heels looks opulent and polished, making her otherwise plain outfit look far more chic and dressed up. Coincidentally, other celebrities such as Taylor Russell and Anya Taylor-Joy have also been spotted wearing the satin heel trend in Paris in recent days. So it’s safe to say it’s a fashion crowd favorite for 2026. To complete her look, Rih also accessorized with a fur scarf and fresh off the Dior runway pink earmuffs.
If you’re looking for new and simple ways to dress up your casual jeans, keep scrolling to recreate this look and shop similar items.
