Spotted in Ibiza: Dua Lipa Wore the Provocative Dress Trend That'll Still Be Relevant in 2026

Pop superstar Dua Lipa celebrated her upcoming birthday in style, sharing a series of stunning photos from an island getaway with friends and family. The singer, who turns 29 years old on August 22, posted an Instagram carousel of images wearing a daring white dress with significant cutouts, including an exposed thong detail.
The dress is a custom creation by Jacquemus, a label known for its minimalist yet playful aesthetic that often incorporates unique silhouettes and showy cutouts. Lipa is not just a longtime fan of the French brand but also close friends with the designer himself, Simon Porte Jacquemus. She even attended his 2022 wedding in the South of France. Lipa's newest custom piece offers a fun glimpse into her birthday celebrations on the Spanish island of Ibiza.
