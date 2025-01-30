Every Major Moment From Spring 2025 Couture Fashion Week

Couture fashion week stands out for its beauty, imagination, and high level of craftsmanship. It's also a moment in fashion when designers can explore ideas at the highest level and push fashion into what is next and new. In his show notes, Schiaparelli Creative Director Daniel Roseberry reflected on the new: "I’m so tired of everyone constantly equating modernity with simplicity: Can’t the new also be worked, be baroque, be extravagant? Has our fixation on what looks or feels modern become a limitation? Has it cost us our imagination?" he wrote.

His exploration of the new led him to take inspiration from century-old ribbons and silhouettes in a modern way for the Schiaparelli collection. At Chanel, the Creation Studio explored the palette of Gabrielle Chanel. At Giorgio Armani Privé, the 90-year-old designer continues to reinvent what feels modern and new. Ahead, read more on the major moments from the spring 2025 couture collections.

Schiaparelli

Roseberry has again taken the breath away from the fashion set during Couture Fashion Week, this time with a collection named Icarus. Ribbons from Lyon in the 1920s and 1930s found in an antique shop were the starting point. "As I ran my hand among them last year, I realized what I wanted to do: create something that feels new because it’s old," Roseberry explained in the show notes. He infused colors from the ribbons including butters, saffrons, faded peacock greens, and burnt saffron browns. Silhouettes took inspiration from Art Deco curves, French corsetry, column gowns, and archival Schiaparelli jackets. House codes including keyholes, doves, and anatomy details were reimagined. Though the 33 couture looks were born from forgotten ribbons hidden away a century ago, the grand, imaginative designs feel entirely modern.

Chanel

At the end of 2024, news arrived that Matthieu Blazy exited Bottega Veneta to accept the role as artistic director at Chanel. While we await his debut collection, the Chanel Creation Studio presented the spring 2025 Haute Couture. The show was held at the Grand Palais in Paris with giant walkways built in the shape of Chanel's iconic double-C emblem. Gabrielle Chanel's palette was a point of departure for the collection, executed in a range of soft pastels including lilac, buttercream yellow, and seafoam that were offset by saturated shades. Gowns, organza skirts, and even tweeds were finished with a light touch, lending them an ethereal, delicate quality.

