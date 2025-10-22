When Wearing a Trench Coat in 2025, the Only "Right" Way Is Like This

Before you come for me, yes, you can wear trench coats in literally hundreds of ways, but if you want it to look 2025 coded, there's really just one that fits the bill—and Chloë Sevigny just wore it. While attending the 19th Annual Golden Heart Awards benefitting God's Love We Deliver on Monday night, the New York City It girl and actress was photographed wearing a dark olive, knee-length trench coat from Saint Laurent with... well, nothing. Let me explain. Instead of donning her trench with jeans, trousers, or a skirt, Sevigny wore the outerwear staple as a dress, skipping all other clothing items and only styling it with sheer tights, Saint Laurent slingbacks, and a gold, satin clutch. It was genius, as well as a styling trick that's quickly catching on all across the fashion landscape.
For example, during fashion month, we saw countless brands style models in coats and just coats, letting their outerwear be the one and only focal point. At Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week, Anthony Vaccarello's S/S 26 show saw a bevy of trench dresses made of sporty, translucent nylon, styled with—you guessed it—sheer tights and slingback heels (plus some extra-large earrings). Celine, Bottega Veneta, and Altuzarra all, too, showed trench coats worn as dresses on the catwalk. Trust me, it's a thing, and now that Sevigny's on board, it's about to be an even bigger one.
Scroll down to shop the perfect trench coats to start styling this very 2025 trend IRL.
Buy Sevigny's Look:
YSL
Trench Coat in Crinkled Nylon
Saint Laurent
Lee Slingback Pumps in Glazed Leather
YSL
Evening Soft Clutch in Satin
Shop trench coats as dresses:
ZARA
Water Repellent Double-Breasted Trench Coat Zw Collection
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.