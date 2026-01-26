Basic Trench Coats Are So 2025—This New Cool Girl Option Is Far More Chic

A trench coat is a classic for a reason. It's the perfect coat to wear when you're not sure what else to wear. It looks great with jeans or a maxi skirt. It feels right with a sweater or a tank top. It's the people pleaser of coats. You can't really offend or go wrong with a trench coat. You can only really delight.
That being said, a trench coat isn't necessarily the most exciting of coats for that reason. It's not what you wear when you want to make a statement. Alana Haim though, reminded us that you can always opt for a trench coat with interesting details that help it stand out from the rest.
While out recently, Haim wore a simple go-to winter outfit: a brown sweater, light-wash jeans, black boots and a trench coat. But her trench coat had a red collar and cuffs, the exact kind of small detail that warrants a double take. It's also just subtle enough to be as versatile as your standard trench coat, but with a bit more of a cool twist.