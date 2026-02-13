I Just Got Back From NYC, and I Saw These 3 Items Everywhere Downtown—They Make Any Outfit Feel Well-Styled

Premium-looking pieces.

Woman wearing a fur coat and sunglasses.
(Image credit: @fredrikagalgano)
I was just in New York City for a work trip. Obviously, my work consists of fashion (hey there, I'm your shopping director), but even when I'm off duty, fashion is certainly still top of mind, whether I'm putting together my own looks or eyeing what others are wearing on the streets for inspiration. I was downtown a lot during this trip (including SoHo and the West Village), and there were three elevated items I saw on many style-setters walking down the street.

New Yorkers are known for their cool, forward, and effortless approach to dressing, and the pieces I spotted fit that aesthetic. Worn in different ways, these finds certainly make any outfit feel premium and well-styled because of their modern and relevant nature. Keep scrolling for visual inspiration and shopping recommendations.

Fancy Pants

Woman wearing a long trench coat and satin trousers.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

I saw many stylish people wearing what I'm calling fancy pants, dressier satin styles that pull on and are loose and comfy but also elegant and chic. While you could certainly dress them up with heels or flats, I saw them worn with sneakers for a low-key vibe.

Faux-Fur Everything

Woman wearing a brown fur coat over an all-black outfit.

(Image credit: @fredrikagalgano)

I feel like I've been talking about faux fur nonstop for the last few months—everything from coats to scarves. This look is everywhere, and yes, I saw (and wore) it in NYC. Adding any type of furry piece to your ensemble will make you look fashion-y.

Brown Knits

Woman wearing a blazer over a brown sweater, jeans, and leather boots.

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

For basics, brown knits caught my eye when going in and out of restaurants. It's the relaxed styled, both V-neck and crewneck, that caught my attention, but I also noticed cute cardigans and turtlenecks worn with trousers and jeans. I love a chocolate-brown piece because it makes an outfit instantly feel luxe and rich.