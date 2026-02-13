I Just Got Back From NYC, and I Saw These 3 Items Everywhere Downtown—They Make Any Outfit Feel Well-Styled

I was just in New York City for a work trip. Obviously, my work consists of fashion (hey there, I'm your shopping director), but even when I'm off duty, fashion is certainly still top of mind, whether I'm putting together my own looks or eyeing what others are wearing on the streets for inspiration. I was downtown a lot during this trip (including SoHo and the West Village), and there were three elevated items I saw on many style-setters walking down the street.
I saw many stylish people wearing what I'm calling fancy pants, dressier satin styles that pull on and are loose and comfy but also elegant and chic. While you could certainly dress them up with heels or flats, I saw them worn with sneakers for a low-key vibe.
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
H&M
Satin Pants
vince
Colette High-Rise Fluid Satin Bias Pant
ZARA
Flowy Satin Effect Pants
Favorite Daughter
The Effortless Satin Wide Leg Pants
Faux-Fur Everything
I feel like I've been talking about faux fur nonstop for the last few months—everything from coats to scarves. This look is everywhere, and yes, I saw (and wore) it in NYC. Adding any type of furry piece to your ensemble will make you look fashion-y.
Ducie
Betty Fur Coat
h&M
Scarf
MANGO
Faux Fur Jacket
English Factory
Peplum Faux Fur Coat
LAMARQUE
Muse Faux Fur Scarf
ZW Collection
Faux Fur Short Coat
Brown Knits
For basics, brown knits caught my eye when going in and out of restaurants. It's the relaxed styled, both V-neck and crewneck, that caught my attention, but I also noticed cute cardigans and turtlenecks worn with trousers and jeans. I love a chocolate-brown piece because it makes an outfit instantly feel luxe and rich.