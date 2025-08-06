These Bags From The Row Are Just As Coveted As the Margaux

Bags from The Row are in huge demand amongst celebrities and the fashion set alike. In recent months, rumors have been swirling that the Margaux bag—the cult soft leather top-handle tote—has been discontinued, leading to prices on the second-hand market that are soaring. Yet sold out Margaux bags continue to be listed on The Row’s website. I recently visited the brand’s flagship boutique in Paris to learn more. A sale’s associate kindly explained that the Margaux bags are, in fact, still available but sales are now limited only to The Row’s stores. Hot tip to anyone in search for a coveted Margaux bag: head to the brand’s boutiques in New York, Paris, Los Angeles, or London to see if one is in stock during your visit.
Other styles in the brand’s handbag collection are equally as collectable, though. The 90’s bag continues to be released each season in new colorways, while the new Barn bag is one of the hottest buys of the summer. Ahead, I’m recommending the most coveted bags from The Row that you can still order online, at least for now.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.