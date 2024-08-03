The Affordable, Highly-Stylish Brand Londoners Are Wearing Over Big High-Street Names

If you stroll down the streets of London on any given day you're certain to come across a few things, and a stylish person decked out in Peachy Den is definitely going to be one of them.

The city's latest cult label, Peachy Den shot onto the fashion scene in 2019 with its unique offering of, for lack of a better word, "cool" clothing and, unlike so many other brands which merely follow the trends, Peachy Den sets them, and makes them last.

Carefully curating the collections, the brand offers limited productions runs. Attracting like-minded consumers who are fatigued by the fast-fashion cycle, Peachy Den specialises in designs that feel inherently its own and yet somehow manage to feel incredibly current. Popular pieces include voluminous skirts, off-the-shoulder dresses, two-piece sets and twists on wardrobe wardrobe basics. Peachy Den has become such a thing that it's fan base are fiercely loyal—even Dua Lipa counts herself amongst them, having recently worn one of the brand's dresses.

Representation is important to the brand; its small female team wear-test everything Peachy Den designs on a range of body shapes and sizes. "If we don’t all feel our very best [in the piece], we don’t make it," Peachy Den proclaims on its social media accounts. Some pieces also have the option of bespoke tailoring, ensuring a next-to-perfect fit.

With an ever growing group of influencers on their side, it looks Peachy Den is set to dominate fashion scene for the rest of the year. So read on to discover our edit of the best items to buy now.

Style Notes: The voluminous skirt trend is taking off this summer, and Peachy Den is leading the way.

Style Notes: This sleek set is a capsule wardrobe hero.

Style Notes: Whilst mini skirts always look great with loafers or mary janes, I particularly love a knee-high boots pairing.

Style Notes: Leaning towards the playful, @annawinck styled her Peachy Den mini skirt with a bright pink trench.

