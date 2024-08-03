The Affordable, Highly-Stylish Brand Londoners Are Wearing Over Big High-Street Names
If you stroll down the streets of London on any given day you're certain to come across a few things, and a stylish person decked out in Peachy Den is definitely going to be one of them.
The city's latest cult label, Peachy Den shot onto the fashion scene in 2019 with its unique offering of, for lack of a better word, "cool" clothing and, unlike so many other brands which merely follow the trends, Peachy Den sets them, and makes them last.
Carefully curating the collections, the brand offers limited productions runs. Attracting like-minded consumers who are fatigued by the fast-fashion cycle, Peachy Den specialises in designs that feel inherently its own and yet somehow manage to feel incredibly current. Popular pieces include voluminous skirts, off-the-shoulder dresses, two-piece sets and twists on wardrobe wardrobe basics. Peachy Den has become such a thing that it's fan base are fiercely loyal—even Dua Lipa counts herself amongst them, having recently worn one of the brand's dresses.
Representation is important to the brand; its small female team wear-test everything Peachy Den designs on a range of body shapes and sizes. "If we don’t all feel our very best [in the piece], we don’t make it," Peachy Den proclaims on its social media accounts. Some pieces also have the option of bespoke tailoring, ensuring a next-to-perfect fit.
With an ever growing group of influencers on their side, it looks Peachy Den is set to dominate fashion scene for the rest of the year. So read on to discover our edit of the best items to buy now.
SHOP OUR PEACHY DEN EDIT:
Style Notes: The voluminous skirt trend is taking off this summer, and Peachy Den is leading the way.
Style Notes: This sleek set is a capsule wardrobe hero.
Style Notes: Whilst mini skirts always look great with loafers or mary janes, I particularly love a knee-high boots pairing.
Style Notes: Leaning towards the playful, @annawinck styled her Peachy Den mini skirt with a bright pink trench.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
