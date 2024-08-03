The Affordable, Highly-Stylish Brand Londoners Are Wearing Over Big High-Street Names

If you stroll down the streets of London on any given day you're certain to come across a few things, and a stylish person decked out in Peachy Den is definitely going to be one of them.

The city's latest cult label, Peachy Den shot onto the fashion scene in 2019 with its unique offering of, for lack of a better word, "cool" clothing and, unlike so many other brands which merely follow the trends, Peachy Den sets them, and makes them last.

Influencer styles Peachy Den.

(Image credit: @rubylyn_)

Carefully curating the collections, the brand offers limited productions runs. Attracting like-minded consumers who are fatigued by the fast-fashion cycle, Peachy Den specialises in designs that feel inherently its own and yet somehow manage to feel incredibly current. Popular pieces include voluminous skirts, off-the-shoulder dresses, two-piece sets and twists on wardrobe wardrobe basics. Peachy Den has become such a thing that it's fan base are fiercely loyal—even Dua Lipa counts herself amongst them, having recently worn one of the brand's dresses.

Influencer styles Peachy Den.

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Representation is important to the brand; its small female team wear-test everything Peachy Den designs on a range of body shapes and sizes. "If we don’t all feel our very best [in the piece], we don’t make it," Peachy Den proclaims on its social media accounts. Some pieces also have the option of bespoke tailoring, ensuring a next-to-perfect fit.

With an ever growing group of influencers on their side, it looks Peachy Den is set to dominate fashion scene for the rest of the year. So read on to discover our edit of the best items to buy now.

SHOP OUR PEACHY DEN EDIT:

The Cindy Top, Parasol
Peachy Den
The Cindy Top

Wear with the matching trousers or style with relaxed jeans.

The Cindy Capris, Parasol
Peachy Den
The Cindy Capris

The capri pants trends is taking off this summer.

The Agnes Maxi Dress, Earth
Peachy Den
The Agnes Maxi Dress

This also comes in a baby blue shade.

Influencer styles Peachy Den.

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Style Notes: The voluminous skirt trend is taking off this summer, and Peachy Den is leading the way.

The Kylie Maxi Dress, Graphite
Peachy Den
The Kylie Maxi Dress

This elegant maxi is perfect for evening styling.

The Deba Midi Skirt, Onyx
Peachy Den
The Deba Midi Skirt

The voluminous skirt will move with you beautifully as you walk.

The Deba Cami, Denim Blue
Peachy Den
The Deba Cami

Add a splash of colour to your summer wardrobe.

Influencer styles Peachy Den.

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Style Notes: This sleek set is a capsule wardrobe hero.

The Deba Midi Skirt, Denim Blue
Peachy Den
The Deba Midi Skirt

Wear with the matching top or style with a white tee.

The Cindy Sporty Dress, Black
Peachy Den
The Cindy Sporty Dress

This features built in shorts for a comfortable wear.

Influencer styles Peachy Den.

(Image credit: @champagnemani)

Style Notes: Whilst mini skirts always look great with loafers or mary janes, I particularly love a knee-high boots pairing.

The Kylie Skort Dress, Redsandstone
Peachy Den
The Kylie Skort Dress

The semi-sheer fabric makes this perfect for high summer styling.

The Cindy Frill Dress, Black
Peachy Den
The Cindy Frill Dress

The clever fabrication means that you can also swim in this dress.

The Deba Top, Navy
Peachy Den
The Deba Top

This also comes in four other shades.

Influencer styles Peachy Den.

(Image credit: @annawinck)

Style Notes: Leaning towards the playful, @annawinck styled her Peachy Den mini skirt with a bright pink trench.

The Cher Top, Cherry
Peachy Den
The Cher Top

The subtle peplum detailing adds a playful edge.

The Lennox Trousers, Ink
Peachy Den
The Lennox Trousers

These are a capsule wardrobe staple.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

