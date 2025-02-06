I Know You're Stylish If You Tuck Your Jeans Into Boots Like These 5 Chic Women

Think back to the early 2010s, when in-the-know fashion people tucked their skinny jeans into boots, creating a distinctive, trendsetting look. Fast forward to today, and this bold styling choice has made a dynamic comeback. Between New York City and London, the style set is once again embracing the art of tucking jeans into boots. This revival is particularly noteworthy as we witness a significant shift to sleek, slim-fit jeans, a refreshing contrast to the loose, baggy denim that has dominated recent seasons.

In 2025, the approach to tucking jeans into boots has transformed, presenting a more refined and polished aesthetic. The denim of choice is no longer merely skinny. Instead, it's a selection of stovepipe, straight-leg, tapered, or dad jeans—each style offering a tailored fit that elegantly hugs the figure without being overly constrictive. The synergy between the jeans and calf- or knee-high boots creates a stunningly streamlined look, perfect for those looking to elevate their everyday wardrobe.

The selection of the top is equally important in conveying a high-end vibe. Gone are the days of baggy sweaters and frilly silk blouses; today's trendsetters are opting for sophisticated, elevated basics. Think luxurious V-neck sweaters that accentuate the collarbone, versatile T-shirts elegantly layered beneath warm wool wrap coats, sumptuous fur outerwear, or oversize blazers that exude confidence and style.

If you’re still skeptical about this trend revival, a scroll through Instagram will reveal an abundance of outfit inspiration. I’ve curated five visually captivating ensembles that beautifully showcase how to tuck jeans into boots. Keep scrolling to discover these stylish looks and shop the pieces that will help you re-create them.

Blazer + Sweater + Straight-Leg Jeans + Knee-High Boots

Style Notes: You can never go wrong styling jeans and knee-high boots with a sweater and blazer. This combination, especially when paired with a thin turtleneck and an oversize jacket, gives off a very European-chic aesthetic—and who doesn’t want a look that embodies that?

Open Edit Double Breasted Blazer $90 $67 SHOP NOW

ZARA Basic Buttoned Knit Sweater $40 SHOP NOW

H&M High Rise Slim Straight Ankle Jeans $35 SHOP NOW

j.crew New Stevie Knee-High Pull-On Boots in Leather $328 $230 SHOP NOW

Sweater + Stovepipe Jeans + Knee-High Boots

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

Style Notes: I was intrigued when I first noticed fashion influencers tucking their jeans into their boots, a trend that resembled the early 2000s. To experiment with this styling trend, I incorporated simple yet luxurious pieces that evoke a more sophisticated vibe than a high school aesthetic. I chose my not-so-skinny skinny jeans and paired them with a simple black sweater and my suede knee-high boots, creating a look I was delighted with.

MANGO V-Neck Knit Sweater $46 SHOP NOW

Madewell Stovepipe Jeans $138 $60 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Ona Suede Knee Boots $1680 SHOP NOW

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bag $598 SHOP NOW

Blazer + Button-Down Shirt + Baggy Jeans + Knee-High Booties

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: A luxe-looking jacket with elevated basics will always be the move. This outfit is comprised of pieces you'll find yourself wearing again and again.

Sezane Christie Jacket $225 SHOP NOW

Sold Out Nyc The Everything Shirt $195 SHOP NOW

Levi's 501 High Waist Distressed Straight Leg Jeans $98 $74 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Sincerely Boots $215 SHOP NOW

Long Coat + Straight-Leg Jeans + Knee-High Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: An oversize long coat that envelopes my body in warmth all winter is my kind of fashion piece. I love the contrast of black toppers and light-wash blue jeans in this outfit and how a fabulous statement boot, especially in a glossy patent-leather material, can make the look feel even more luxe.

& Other Stories Voluminous Belted Wool Coat $349 SHOP NOW

Cos Column Straight-Leg Jeans $120 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt $40 SHOP NOW

Paris Texas Jane 60 Boots $995 SHOP NOW

Fur Coat + T-Shirt + Straight-Leg Jeans + Western-Inspired Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Between the baggy jeans half tucked into the boots and the relaxed shaggy fur jacket, this outfit encapsulates an effortlessly chic street-style vibe that is hard to ignore.

Steve Madden Juniper Faux Fur Coat $129 SHOP NOW

Urban Outfitters Cat Lady Era Slim Graphic Tee $29 SHOP NOW

We The Free We the Free Coco Slim Jeans $78 SHOP NOW