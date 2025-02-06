I Know You're Stylish If You Tuck Your Jeans Into Boots Like These 5 Chic Women
Think back to the early 2010s, when in-the-know fashion people tucked their skinny jeans into boots, creating a distinctive, trendsetting look. Fast forward to today, and this bold styling choice has made a dynamic comeback. Between New York City and London, the style set is once again embracing the art of tucking jeans into boots. This revival is particularly noteworthy as we witness a significant shift to sleek, slim-fit jeans, a refreshing contrast to the loose, baggy denim that has dominated recent seasons.
In 2025, the approach to tucking jeans into boots has transformed, presenting a more refined and polished aesthetic. The denim of choice is no longer merely skinny. Instead, it's a selection of stovepipe, straight-leg, tapered, or dad jeans—each style offering a tailored fit that elegantly hugs the figure without being overly constrictive. The synergy between the jeans and calf- or knee-high boots creates a stunningly streamlined look, perfect for those looking to elevate their everyday wardrobe.
The selection of the top is equally important in conveying a high-end vibe. Gone are the days of baggy sweaters and frilly silk blouses; today's trendsetters are opting for sophisticated, elevated basics. Think luxurious V-neck sweaters that accentuate the collarbone, versatile T-shirts elegantly layered beneath warm wool wrap coats, sumptuous fur outerwear, or oversize blazers that exude confidence and style.
If you’re still skeptical about this trend revival, a scroll through Instagram will reveal an abundance of outfit inspiration. I’ve curated five visually captivating ensembles that beautifully showcase how to tuck jeans into boots. Keep scrolling to discover these stylish looks and shop the pieces that will help you re-create them.
Blazer + Sweater + Straight-Leg Jeans + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: You can never go wrong styling jeans and knee-high boots with a sweater and blazer. This combination, especially when paired with a thin turtleneck and an oversize jacket, gives off a very European-chic aesthetic—and who doesn’t want a look that embodies that?
Sweater + Stovepipe Jeans + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: I was intrigued when I first noticed fashion influencers tucking their jeans into their boots, a trend that resembled the early 2000s. To experiment with this styling trend, I incorporated simple yet luxurious pieces that evoke a more sophisticated vibe than a high school aesthetic. I chose my not-so-skinny skinny jeans and paired them with a simple black sweater and my suede knee-high boots, creating a look I was delighted with.
Blazer + Button-Down Shirt + Baggy Jeans + Knee-High Booties
Style Notes: A luxe-looking jacket with elevated basics will always be the move. This outfit is comprised of pieces you'll find yourself wearing again and again.
Long Coat + Straight-Leg Jeans + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: An oversize long coat that envelopes my body in warmth all winter is my kind of fashion piece. I love the contrast of black toppers and light-wash blue jeans in this outfit and how a fabulous statement boot, especially in a glossy patent-leather material, can make the look feel even more luxe.
Fur Coat + T-Shirt + Straight-Leg Jeans + Western-Inspired Boots
Style Notes: Between the baggy jeans half tucked into the boots and the relaxed shaggy fur jacket, this outfit encapsulates an effortlessly chic street-style vibe that is hard to ignore.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
