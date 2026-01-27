Trust Me: These Are the 5 Anti-Trend Pieces That Are Still Stylish in 2026

Forgo fast-fading trends for classic, chic and minimalist pieces this season. Read on for my anti-trend edit.

Jump to category:

It's true. With each new season comes an opening of the floodgates, when new trends, in vogue pieces and fleeting fashion movements jostle for our attention.

However, it is possible to take a step back and take stock of the classics, choosing to only invest in items which will serve you better in the long run. As someone who takes pride in curating a tightly edited capsule wardrobe, I find myself in this camp. Don't get me wrong, I still love checking out the latest in runway and street style trends, and I do like to dip my toe into some which I feel will modernise my looks authentically and slip into my closet with a natural ease. For 2026, pieces which feel decidedly anti-trend are where it's at for me, and I am doubling down on this sentiment this coming season.

From do-it-all coats to timeless knitwear, sleek tailoring, shirting and elegant jeans, I've formulated a chic and succinct wish list of 5 items I know will still be stylish in 2026 and beyond. Read on for my style file on the anti-trend pieces to know now, and where to get your hands on them.

The 5 Anti-Trend Items I Am Backing In 2026:

1. Waisted Blazers

Style Notes: Add a tailored touch to your look, for day or night, with a blazer that features a nipped-in silhouette. A waisted blazer is such a wardrobe workhorse and can be paired with simple black trousers, corduroys or even jeans to give an elegant, grown-up and sophisticated air to your look. Add loafers or kitten-heeled sling-backs plus a smart, leather shoulder bag to take the executive realness up a notch.

2. V-Neck Knitwear

Style Notes: Arguably, this knitwear still is "trending" right now, but for good reason, and I predict it will stay popular for classic dressers for seasons to come. The V-neck jumper taps into the penchant for vintage-feel pieces and smart staples. The crew neck sweater will always reign supreme, but there's just something about a V-neck that just feels a little fresher for 2026. Whether you drape it over a white-t-shirt is up to you, but just know it will partner with classic jeans or tailored trousers expertly.

4. Car Coats

Style Notes: As we move away from the grip of winter into the delightfully bright days of spring, I predict a step change in our choice of outerwear. Some classic dressers will remain faithful to the humble trench coat, but I forecast a new swathe of minimalists reaching for car coats. Paired back in design, but still long in length and with a sharp, pointed collar, the car coat drapes over office looks and weekend attire just so fluidly, and has a great swish factor. Whether you pick a felted wool or a coated cotton iteration, either will add an air of elegance to your outerwear arsenal.

