Trust Me: These Are the 5 Anti-Trend Pieces That Are Still Stylish in 2026

It's true. With each new season comes an opening of the floodgates, when new trends, in vogue pieces and fleeting fashion movements jostle for our attention.
However, it is possible to take a step back and take stock of the classics, choosing to only invest in items which will serve you better in the long run. As someone who takes pride in curating a tightly edited capsule wardrobe, I find myself in this camp. Don't get me wrong, I still love checking out the latest in runway and street style trends, and I do like to dip my toe into some which I feel will modernise my looks authentically and slip into my closet with a natural ease. For 2026, pieces which feel decidedly anti-trend are where it's at for me, and I am doubling down on this sentiment this coming season.
From do-it-all coats to timeless knitwear, sleek tailoring, shirting and elegant jeans, I've formulated a chic and succinct wish list of 5 items I know will still be stylish in 2026 and beyond. Read on for my style file on the anti-trend pieces to know now, and where to get your hands on them.
The 5 Anti-Trend Items I Am Backing In 2026:
1. Waisted Blazers
Style Notes: Add a tailored touch to your look, for day or night, with a blazer that features a nipped-in silhouette. A waisted blazer is such a wardrobe workhorse and can be paired with simple black trousers, corduroys or even jeans to give an elegant, grown-up and sophisticated air to your look. Add loafers or kitten-heeled sling-backs plus a smart, leather shoulder bag to take the executive realness up a notch.
Team this with silver jewellery and wide-leg black trousers for a chic office day look.
H&M
Jersey Blazer
Nothing says spring like this cinched butter yellow blazer.
ZARA
Zw Collection Fitted Blazer
Sharp, sleek and ideal for day to night looks.
2. V-Neck Knitwear
Style Notes: Arguably, this knitwear still is "trending" right now, but for good reason, and I predict it will stay popular for classic dressers for seasons to come. The V-neck jumper taps into the penchant for vintage-feel pieces and smart staples. The crew neck sweater will always reign supreme, but there's just something about a V-neck that just feels a little fresher for 2026. Whether you drape it over a white-t-shirt is up to you, but just know it will partner with classic jeans or tailored trousers expertly.
Shop the Story
H&M
V-neck jumper
A beige V-neck jumper is a wardrobe staple, mark my words.
ZARA
Wool Blend V-Neck Jumper
Add a pop of red to your outfit, courtesy of Zara.
COS
Merino Wool V-Neck Jumper
This cool blue tone is set to be big this year. Get ahead of the curve and wear it forever.
& Other Stories
V-Neck Wool Jumper
Nothing beats a chic piece of navy knitwear.
Rise & Fall
Women's Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper
I swear by Rise & Fall cahsmere. It's super soft and cosy.
4. Car Coats
Style Notes: As we move away from the grip of winter into the delightfully bright days of spring, I predict a step change in our choice of outerwear. Some classic dressers will remain faithful to the humble trench coat, but I forecast a new swathe of minimalists reaching for car coats. Paired back in design, but still long in length and with a sharp, pointed collar, the car coat drapes over office looksand weekend attire just so fluidly, and has a great swish factor. Whether you pick a felted wool or a coated cotton iteration, either will add an air of elegance to your outerwear arsenal.
Shop the Story
Whistles
Navy Long Wool Car Coat
This is one of the classic dressers. Whistles coats are beautifully constructed.