Buh-Bye Office Siren—The 6 Fashion Trends That’ll Elevate Your 2026 Work Wardrobe

It’s always encouraged to dress for the job you want, not for the one you have. However, throughout history, there have been plenty of exceptional career paths that have always made a point of dressing well. It’s not enough to be good at what you do; you have to look good, too. Most people, however, are blocked by strict parameters like dress codes and corporate policies that limit what one might be able to wear. Yet, if the key 2026 office outfit trends are proof of anything, it’s that rules are the perfect framework for creativity to thrive. I’m not suggesting pushing the boundaries of what’s acceptable by any means, but exploring imaginative ways of repurposing your work wardrobe for the year ahead.
“We are not ones to overdress at work, so office outfits for us have always been about comfort whilst still feeling that sense of being co-founders of a fashion brand,” explains Sami Lorking-Tanner and Evangeline Titilas, who together own and operate the celebrity-adored Australian label, With Jéan. With vintage-inspired pieces designed for effortless wear, the brand has garnered a loyal base of enthusiasts, including Kaia Gerber, Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber. You might often see With Jéan pieces styled in off-duty settings, but as the co-founders attest to, it’s these elevated designs and thoughtful silhouettes that make the perfect foundations for a chic office outfit.
“We can see office attire continuing to relax,” Lorking-Tanner and Titilas note. “We’re definitely leaving behind the ultra formal and overly polished office looks that made corporate life feel like a drag, however, we don’t want to be sitting [in a meeting] in a plunging neckline, for instance.” Thus, the key office outfit trends of 2026 strike this balance between showcasing your personality and exercising constraint out of respect for this business setting.
“We think this aesthetic allows women to feel powerful, polished and in control while still having fun with fashion,” they note. “It also carries that vintage sensibility we love, referencing classic office codes and reinterpreting them in a way that feels relevant. Our designs have always been about versatility. The silhouettes are considered and the fabrics feel good on the body, which naturally translates into a modern-day corporate setting. Modern workwear isn’t about looking rigid or overly formal anymore and our pieces can be styled in a way that feels polished.”
With back-to-work season firmly upon us, Who What Wear UK spoke to the incredibly dressed experts in the fashion industry to understand what office outfit trends are on the rise for the next twelve months. Looking at our own work attire and speaking to the brand founders who are setting the tone, uncover the 6 key office outfit trends of 2026, ahead.
The 6 Key Office Outfit Trends of 2026
1. Over-The-Top Accessories
Style Notes: When workwear can be as simple as a pair of tailored trousers, a well-crafted white T-shirt and a shapely V-neck jumper that hangs over your body, Lorking-Tanner and Titilas tell me that it’s important to look outside of these wardrobe essentials to inject some flair. “We tend to keep it simple with things like baggy jeans paired with an oversized blazer,” they explain. As a result, the duo reveal they’ve become obsessed with over-the-top accessories. “We are obsessed with buying oversized vintage bags and having more fun with belts and shoes to accessorise an everyday work look,” they explain. Because what’s more enticing than throwing that archival Saint Laurent Mombasa bag that you scored on Vinted and a pair of old Manolo Blahniks with something more pared-back?
Shop the Trend:
Poppy Lissiman
Ginni Mini
Because there is nothing more over-the-top than leopard print.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Menki 70 Embroidered Satin Knee Boots
The Rococo-inspired embellishments are simply divine.
CELINE
Disc Sunglasses in Acetate
The bigger the frame, the more stylish you are.
2. Office Romance
Style Notes: Don’t get things twisted by the name—this trend is in no way inviting you to strike up a courtship with your colleague. However, in places that can feel as sterile as an office, why not bring a touch of softness and gracefulness into these surroundings with outfits that dial up the elegance? Contrast the hard lumen lighting with floor-sweeping satin skirts or bring a cosy touch to grey cubicles through sumptuous knitwear. “People are craving a sense of softness and emotion in spaces that have traditionally felt very rigid,” Lorking-Tanner and Titilas add. “Bringing elegance and nostalgia into the workplace allows fashion to feel more human and personal, rather than purely functional.”
Shop the Trend:
Rise & Fall
Women's Cashmere Merino V-Neck Jumper
A staple in the Who What Wear UK office? This deliciously soft jumper from Rise & Fall.
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt
There's nothing more softly sultry than a lace-trimmed satin skirt.
Manu Atelier
Cambon Cabas Deep Brown Suede
Dreamy details like sumptuous suede add an elegant touch to any look.
3. Hell for Leather
Style Notes: For Linda Juhola and Alexa Dagmar, founders of sophisticated Scandinavian minimalist brand Almada Label, officewear acts as an extension of the design language that they’ve honed through a commitment to exceptional fabrics and modern tailoring. “We design with comfort and ease as non-negotiables, because confidence starts with how you feel in your clothes,” they explain. “In busy, real life, people want pieces that work hard for them, easy to style, easy to wear, but still polished. That’s why our designs translate so naturally into corporate settings.” For them, it’s unsung fabrics that will steal the spotlight—or at least, the harsh meeting room down lighting—this year. “Leather is having a major moment and is now firmly part of the office wardrobe,” explains Juhola and Dagmar. “Tailored leather skirts, blazers, and trousers styled with soft knits or classic shirting strike the perfect balance between sharp and sophisticated.”
Mock croc and burgundy leather? What's not to adore.
4. Power Suiting
Style Notes: If you were building your 2026 office outfits from scratch and with unlimited resources, we’d direct you to Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2026 collection for the way it combines two of the year’s biggest trends. The most apparent of them, however, is its devotion to ‘80s silhouettes. There’s no coincidence that this decade resonates with those heading into offices, with the period one of great economic expansion and examples of strong female leadership. “This style feels so relevant today because we’re seeing more women than ever leading brands, building businesses and sitting at the top of the table,” Lorking-Tanner and Titilas explain. “Power suiting allows women to step into spaces that were once male-dominated and feel a sense of authority and confidence.”
Shop the Trend:
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
No well-edited wardrobe is complete without a polished coat.
Stine Goya
Double Collar Tailored Jacket
With a asymmetrical fastening and a layered collar, this is the exact sort of piece you can wear with capris, mini skirts and wide-leg trousers.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
How rich-looking is this chocolate brown shade?
5. Soft Layering
Style Notes: However, as a lot of women in power can attest to, there’s also a strength in softness. Lean into this sense of calm and confidence through quiet layering. “Lightweight layering is key,” notes Juhola and Dagmar. “Think: A fine turtleneck worn under a crisp cotton-poplin button-down to add depth without sacrificing structure,” they continue. “Paying attention to how a fabric moves and recovers is one of the simplest ways to elevate a work outfit without adding effort. I always think about materials in terms of everyday wear. If something creases the moment you sit down, it’s probably not going to feel mood-boosting by 3PM.”