Everywhere I Look, Stylish Europeans Are Wearing This One Jumper With Jeans, Skirts and Trousers

If there's one thing that thrives in winter, it's knitwear. This wardrobe staple becomes a daily go-to for weeks on end, worked into a rotation of outfits that are constantly trying to balance the need for warmth and style. Personally, I'm a huge fan—something about a great knit just makes an outfit look instantly polished and effortlessly chic. But in my own rotation, there's one classic knitwear style that I've always found challenging to pull off: the v-neck. As such a timeless jumper, it should be the easiest to work into any wardrobe, minimalist or otherwise. But somehow, I always end up feeling like I'm back in my school uniform.
Well, that won't be a problem any more. After some extensive scrolling, I've found plenty of inspiration from stylish Europeans that is giving the v-neck a new lease of life. The trick is in the layering. With it's deep neckline, the v-neck is arguably the best jumper style to create layered looks with—add a crisp white tee underneath, and you've got something that looks both effortless and masterfully more considered. Add a turtleneck, and you're nailing French- or Scandi-inspired aesthetics.
Here, discover the top five v-neck outfits I'm planning on recreating this winter.
5 V-Neck Jumper Outfits to Copy This Winter:
1. Black V-Neck + White Jeans + Trench
Style Notes: This is my dream winter look. Easy, sophisticated and made up entirely of minimalist staples. The slouchy shape of the v-neck here is really essential.
Shop the Look:
M&S
Pure Cotton Everyday Fit T-Shirt
An essential basic.
COS
Draped Merino Wool V-Neck Jumper
Relaxed-fit cashmere? Yes please.
ALIGNE
High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
I'm really loving Aligne's denim this season.
THE ROW
Suede Loafers
The all-time investment loafer.
With Nothing Underneath
Chatsworth Coat: Cotton, Dark Stone
This straight-line trench is truly timeless.
2. Black V-Neck + Leather Skirt
Style Notes: It's easy to just rely on pairing knits with jeans or trousers, but don't forget that they can give your skirts a winter lease of life.
Shop the look:
Massimo Dutti
Knit 100% Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Don't sleep on Massimo Dutti's cashmere collection.
Reformation
Muse Tee
The tight fit makes it perfect for layering.
MANGO
Leather Pencil Skirt
Forever obsessed with the sexy sophistication of a leather pencil skirt.
AEYDE
Catrina 35 Leather Pumps
A slingback kitten heel will elevate any look.
3. White V-Neck + Turtleneck + Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: This look exudes effortless French polish, and I can't wait to recreate it. I especially love the styling trick of layering a turtleneck under the v-neck—extra warmth, extra style.
Shop the look:
Uniqlo
Heattech Extra Warm Cashmere Blend Turtleneck T-Shirt
Uniqlo is my go-to for warm layering essentials.
Reformation
Juno Cashmere Oversized Sweater
This loose fit and deep v-neck is perfect for recreating this look.
Reformation
Alex Mid Rise Pant
Every wardrobe needs a great pair of black tailored trousers.
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Satin Slingback Pumps
There's just something about satin...
4. Cream V-Neck + Tailored Trousers + Wool Coat
Style Notes: If you're determined to nail minimalist elegance this winter, this is the look for you. A supremely refined mix of cream tones and soft textures, it's an instant wow outfit.
Shop the look:
MANGO
V-Neck Wool Sweater
This is the perfect warm cream tone.
Reiss
Elasticated-Waist Wide-Leg Twill Trousers in Cream
So elegant.
TOVE
Yoonmi Belted Brushed Wool-Blend Coat
This pale, heather grey coat will be a lifetime obsession.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.