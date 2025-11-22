Everywhere I Look, Stylish Europeans Are Wearing This One Jumper With Jeans, Skirts and Trousers

Londoners are swapping their crew neck jumpers for v necks this winter, so I thought I'd round up the chicest v neck jumper outfits going.

@modedamour, @hannahlewisstylist, @_jeanettemadsen_
(Image credit: @modedamour, @hannahlewisstylist, @_jeanettemadsen_)
By
published
in How Tos

If there's one thing that thrives in winter, it's knitwear. This wardrobe staple becomes a daily go-to for weeks on end, worked into a rotation of outfits that are constantly trying to balance the need for warmth and style. Personally, I'm a huge fan—something about a great knit just makes an outfit look instantly polished and effortlessly chic. But in my own rotation, there's one classic knitwear style that I've always found challenging to pull off: the v-neck. As such a timeless jumper, it should be the easiest to work into any wardrobe, minimalist or otherwise. But somehow, I always end up feeling like I'm back in my school uniform.

@sylviemus_wearing a v-neck jumper and trousers

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Well, that won't be a problem any more. After some extensive scrolling, I've found plenty of inspiration from stylish Europeans that is giving the v-neck a new lease of life. The trick is in the layering. With it's deep neckline, the v-neck is arguably the best jumper style to create layered looks with—add a crisp white tee underneath, and you've got something that looks both effortless and masterfully more considered. Add a turtleneck, and you're nailing French- or Scandi-inspired aesthetics.

Here, discover the top five v-neck outfits I'm planning on recreating this winter.

5 V-Neck Jumper Outfits to Copy This Winter:

1. Black V-Neck + White Jeans + Trench

@hannahlewisstylist wearing a jumper, white jeans and trench

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: This is my dream winter look. Easy, sophisticated and made up entirely of minimalist staples. The slouchy shape of the v-neck here is really essential.

Shop the Look:

2. Black V-Neck + Leather Skirt

@anoukyve wearing jumper and leather skirt

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: It's easy to just rely on pairing knits with jeans or trousers, but don't forget that they can give your skirts a winter lease of life.

Shop the look:

3. White V-Neck + Turtleneck + Tailored Trousers

@nlmarilyn wearing a v-neck over a turtleneck with trousers

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: This look exudes effortless French polish, and I can't wait to recreate it. I especially love the styling trick of layering a turtleneck under the v-neck—extra warmth, extra style.

Shop the look:

4. Cream V-Neck + Tailored Trousers + Wool Coat

@modedamour wearing a cream jumper and trousers

(Image credit: @modedamour)

Style Notes: If you're determined to nail minimalist elegance this winter, this is the look for you. A supremely refined mix of cream tones and soft textures, it's an instant wow outfit.

Shop the look:

5. Beige V-Neck + Jeans + Faux Fur Jacket + Suede Trainers

@_jeanettemadsen_ wearng a jumper, jeans and faux fur jacket

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: The faux fur jacket is really having a moment this season, and one of the best ways to make it daytime-worthy is by pairing it with a v-neck and jeans look.

Shop the look:

Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.