You May Disagree, But We Think These 5 Colours Trends Are "Dated" In 2026

We’re almost at the end of January, and I have to admit that I still haven’t even started on my New Year’s resolution of adding more colour to my minimalistwardrobe. Therefore, last week in the office, I decided to ask my fellow Who What Wear UK editors about the colours they think are worth investing in for 2026. And I couldn't help but notice that the same point kept popping up when talking to each of them: some shades just aren't cutting it anymore.
It’s clear from the spring/summer 2026 runways that colour will do the heavy lifting when it comes to taking an outfit from simple to elevated this year. And my fellow editors are keen to pause the muted, “quiet-luxury”-inspired hues that dominated last year, and instead are turning to bolder colours to add interest to their looks. From deep rich teal to mood-boosting canary yellow, we’re all about embracing the fun that comes from injecting maximalist colour into our outfits.
If you, too, need some fresh colour inspiration for the rest of the year, keep scrolling to discover the five dated colour trends we're passing on in 2026, plus the five we'll be wearing instead.
5 Colours Our Editors Feel Are Outdated in 2026 and 5 They'll Be Wearing Instead
1. Pausing: Charcoal Grey, Wearing: Rich Teal
Style Notes:"I’ve always turned to charcoal grey as a lighter alt to black; however, I have to be honest and say that the shade is starting to feel just as “samey”. Of course, the colour is timeless, and I’ll never get rid of my grey items. But for 2026, I’ll be adding in rich teals that can pair just as well with my neutrals, yet feel just that little bit fresher for the new year. Sitting somewhere between dark grey, navy, and emerald green, this “neutral-plus” hue is flattering, sophisticated, and, most importantly, easy to style."— Brittany Davy, editorial assistant.
Shop the Trend:
Mint Velvet
Hand-Finished Blazer
A teal blazer will be just as versatile as a dark grey iteration.
Reiss
Asymmetric Draped Midi Dress
Just look at the draping!
ASOS DESIGN
Boxy Cardigan
Style with a basic white tee and dark-denim jeans.
2. Pausing: White, Wearing: Icy Blue
Style Notes: “Let’s be honest, white will never go out of style. But me personally? I’m getting tired of only having neutral hues to choose from. Icy blue is sure to brighten up my outfits, and can also easily take the place of the white, cream, and ecru that I typically opt for. Not only does it look extremely expensive, but you’ll also be grateful for this pretty colour trend when wedding-guest season arrives.” — Rebecca Rhys-Evans, acting deputy editor.
Shop the Trend:
Miu Miu
Arcadie Bag
My dream designer bag.
H&M
Oversized Jumper
The prettiest shade of blue.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale Flats
Perfect for the upcoming spring season.
3. Pausing: Lime Green, Wearing: Chartreuse
Style Notes:"I was all about BRAT green in the summer of 2024, but with a new goal to add a touch of sophistication to my outfits, I’m turning to its older sister, chartreuse. It’s a controversial one for sure, but I just can’t stop picturing wearing a satin slip and heels in this bold colour when summer finally arrives. To me, it’s optimistic and fun—exactly the energy I want to bring with me into the new year.” — Sophie Robyn Watson, acting fashion editor.
Shop the Trend:
YSL
Boxy Dress
No notes.
Prada
Mini Handbag
A handbag is the easiest way to incorporate colour into your outfits.
M&S
Air-Yarn Jumper
This comes in seven other colours.
4 Pausing: Pale Pink, Wearing: Royal Purple
Style Notes:“I lived in baby pink hues last year, but for 2026, I’m craving something bolder. And it’s not the bright Barbie pinks you might initially be thinking of. After spotting royal purple on the likes of Zoe Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence, I’m ready to fully embrace this shade in my wardrobe. It’s unexpected, yes. But I also think it’s a versatile shade that will pair well with black, cream and khaki alike.” — Natalie Munroe, news writer.
Shop the Trend:
Gucci
97 Heeled Mules
A statement heel if I've ever seen one.
ASOS DESIGN
Fluffy Knitted Scarf
I've spotted a number of celebs wearing royal purple scarves recently.
Rabanne
Maxi Dress
Just add a statement clutch and metallic heels.
5. Pausing: Butter Yellow, Wearing: Canary Yellow
Style Notes: "Butter yellow has been trending for so many years now that it’s practically become a neutral in the wardrobes of fashion people. Instead, I’ll be looking to brighter, dopamine-boosting canary yellows that feel fresh for 2026. Not only will the shade pair well with my indigo denim, but I can also picture myself wearing this playful hue with other rich colours such as plum or chocolate brown." — Felicia Pennant, acting senior fashion & beauty editor, branded content.