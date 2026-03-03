Fashionable Women Wear This Cult-Favorite Label, and Now There's a Men's Collection (Yes!)

Hi, Cult Gaia.

Cult Gaia men&#039;s collection
Since its 2012 launch, Cult Gaia (founded by Jasmin Larian Hekmat) has developed quite the cult following (lol, get it?) amongst fashionable women. Known for its architectural separates, fan-favorite clutches, and sculptural shoes, the pieces are quite literally works of art. And now, stylish men will get a piece of the pie as Cult Gaia just debuted a full men's collection for spring/summer 2026.

Led by a campaign shot on the shores of Praia do Arpoador in Ipanema, the collection is just as beautiful and vibrant as that Rio de Janeiro backdrop. Featuring relaxed linen tailoring, embroidered outerwear, and colorful shorts and pants, the range delivers. Yes, I very much say yes to this collection (and want to wear it). Keep scrolling to shop some of the standout pieces.

Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.