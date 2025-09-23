For as long as I can remember, my style has leaned toward the low-key and streamlined. I’ll dip into a trend here and there, but at heart I’ve always favoured pared-back pieces that stand the test of time. Naturally, a trench coat sits at the top of that list, and like most, I considered a classic beige iteration non-negotiable.
Still, I’ve never fully clicked with mine. The warm neutral shade can sometimes feel muddy against my pale complexion, leaving it hanging in my wardrobe more often than it should. That’s why I felt a genuine spark of inspiration—and, honestly, a little relief—when I spotted an alternative neutral that might finally solve my trench dilemma.
Last night, Alexa Chung stepped out for Burberry’s SS26 runway show in London wearing a classic trench reimagined in the most elegant pale cream. Light and luminous without veering stark or harsh, the shade instantly struck me as the upgrade I didn’t know I needed.
Why I hadn’t considered this brighter, fresher option before, I couldn’t tell you—but now that I’ve seen it, I can’t stop thinking of the endless styling possibilities. Chung paired hers with sheer tights and pointed-toe heels, but I can just as easily see a cream trench layered over navy knits and relaxed jeans for daytime, or slipped over evening looks when autumn evenings call for an extra layer.
Inspired once again by Chung’s effortless eye, I’ve rounded up the chicest cream trench coats to shop now.
Shop Cream Trench Coats:
H&M
Twill Trench Coat
These come in sizes XXS—4XL.
COS
Knitted-Collar Trench Coat
I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
Tommy Hilfiger
The Sofia Capsule Oversized Trench Coat
The floor-length design gives this a chic, slightly dramatic edge.
Burberry
Long Gabardine Fitzrovia Trench Coat
Style with tights and heels for a Chung-worthy look.
Arakii
Halo Trenchcoat
The elegant neutral hue makes this so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
NAKD
Raglan Sleeve Trenchcoat
Shop this while it's on sale.
Marks & Spencer
Cotton Rich Stormwear Car Coat
Single breasted trench coats are catching on this season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.