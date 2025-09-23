Sure, Beige Trenches are Timeless—But Honestly, I Find This Alternative Neutral Much Chicer

I never thought I’d go off beige trench coats, but Alexa Chung just showed me an alternative neutral that’s even more elegant.

Alexa Chung wears a cream trench coat over semi-sheer tights and checked pointed-toe heels.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

For as long as I can remember, my style has leaned toward the low-key and streamlined. I’ll dip into a trend here and there, but at heart I’ve always favoured pared-back pieces that stand the test of time. Naturally, a trench coat sits at the top of that list, and like most, I considered a classic beige iteration non-negotiable.

Still, I’ve never fully clicked with mine. The warm neutral shade can sometimes feel muddy against my pale complexion, leaving it hanging in my wardrobe more often than it should. That’s why I felt a genuine spark of inspiration—and, honestly, a little relief—when I spotted an alternative neutral that might finally solve my trench dilemma.

Last night, Alexa Chung stepped out for Burberry’s SS26 runway show in London wearing a classic trench reimagined in the most elegant pale cream. Light and luminous without veering stark or harsh, the shade instantly struck me as the upgrade I didn’t know I needed.

Alexa Chung wears a cream trench coat over semi-sheer tights and checked pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why I hadn’t considered this brighter, fresher option before, I couldn’t tell you—but now that I’ve seen it, I can’t stop thinking of the endless styling possibilities. Chung paired hers with sheer tights and pointed-toe heels, but I can just as easily see a cream trench layered over navy knits and relaxed jeans for daytime, or slipped over evening looks when autumn evenings call for an extra layer.

Inspired once again by Chung’s effortless eye, I’ve rounded up the chicest cream trench coats to shop now.

Shop Cream Trench Coats:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸