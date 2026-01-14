Forget Jeans for a Second—Every Cool Outfit I've Bookmarked for 2026 Features This "Dated" Trouser Trend

As a life-long fan of corduroy ('90s babies were introduced to this fabric at a very young age), I'm overjoyed that the corded trouser is making a comeback in 2026. However, I can understand why people keep their distance. With its retro connotations, it can easily feel dated or overly nostalgic if styled the wrong way. This season, though, the fashion crowd is wearing corduroy trousers in a way that feels noticeably different.
The key is to treat corduroy like any other elevated basic: understated, versatile and quietly effective. The focus is on cut and colour rather than novelty, with relaxed silhouettes, neutral tones and refined styling leading the way. Worn with slouchy knits, oversized jackets or long-sleeved t-shirts, corduroy trousers add depth and texture without dominating an outfit.
What makes this trend so appealing is how wearable it feels. Corduroy trousers can slot seamlessly into your existing wardrobe and don't require a style overhaul. It's the cool girl's answer to winter dressing, so if you're feeling inspired, look out for corduroy trousers in a baggier silhouette, and have a go at recreating the five outfits below.
5 CORDUROY TROUSERS OUTFITS TO TRY THIS YEAR
1. Corduroy Trousers + Leather Jacket + Loafers
Style Notes: Take corduroy out of its comfort zone and pair with contrasting textures. An oversized but minimal leather jacket with a slouchy, cream pair of cords is a match made in heaven. Add a sleek pair of loafers for a smart touch.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Oversized Coated Jacket
The perfect oversized fit.
M&S
Cotton Rich Cord Carrot Leg Trousers
Available in short, regular, and long sizes.
Whistles
Manny Slim Loafer
The ultimate back-to-work shoe.
Quay Australia
Game Over BlackPolarized
Designer-inspired.
2. Corduroy Trousers + Wool Jacket + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Wool is another great partner for corduroy, especially in the form of an oversized, boxy jacket. Another reason this combination works so well is the tones: the camel cords complement the subtle warmth of the mid-grey jacket, but also contrast, creating a block effect that has cohesion and balance.
Style Notes: @samreid___ proves that additional texture can come from accessories too. Her chunky printed scarf in similar tones to her corduroy trousers ties the look together, and creates a tonal, casual vibe that elevates the cords a to capsule wardrobe must-have.
Style Notes: Navy as a neutral lends itself well to trousers, and a corduroy pair are no different. The texture of the cord gives off a velvety feel that can be dressed both up and down. For a pop of colour, go tonal with some cobalt blue, then soften with black and brown accessories.
Shop the Look:
Hush
Cedar Wool Blend Collar Detail Cardigan
Wear over a white crew-neck t-shirt for a chic layered look.