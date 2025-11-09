Everyone in Fashion Agrees: This Winter Boot Style Can Be Worn with Jeans, Skirts and Leggings

Knee-high boots are a fail-safe winter staple. Here are seven ways to wear them now, which are fresh, chic and practical.

Influencers wearing knee-high boots for winter.
It’s that time of year when flip-flops, ballet flats, and sandals are pushed to the far back of our minds, and we reach for closed-toe, warm, and weather-proof shoes and boots (the clouds are rumbling as I write this). Ankle boots and mid-calf styles are perfect for the transitional months of autumn, especially in suede, but there is one style of boot that is both practical and stylish for the colder days ahead: leather knee-high boots. These are not only trending now but are also a versatile staple in your capsule wardrobe, pairing beautifully with everything from skirts of all lengths, dresses, sweatpants (yes, you heard that right!), leggings, and even trusty jeans.

I've been wearing a reliable pair of knee-high boots from high-street favourites Whistles for several weeks now, and they have become my go-to for everyday looks. Sitting just below my knees, with an almond toe and flat, rubber lug soles, they are crafted from premium black leather. Their shape and material make them suitable for all weather conditions, and they easily elevate casual evening outfits, too. I'm not the only one adopting this trend. Through my social media scrolls and walks around London, I've seen other style-conscious people styling out knee-high boots as well. Not only in flat styles, I’ve observed an increase in patent, lace-up, heeled, buckled, pointed-toe, sculptural, and form-fitting knee-high boots, demonstrating just how adaptable this trend can be and how well it suits many personal aesthetics.

If you're eager to put your best foot forward this winter, keep reading for seven tips on how to style knee-high boots. Plus, I'm sharing my favourite pairs ready to shop now.

1. Funnel-Neck Jacket + Lace Skirt + Knee Boots

Influencer wearing knee high boots for winter.

@hannahlewisstylist

Style Notes: Just because its suddenly chilly and drizzly, doesn't mean you can't dress up. Make like Hannah Lewis, and don a funnel-neck jacket (buttoned to the top), a pretty, lace-trimmed skirt and high-shine high-knee boots with a heel for a look that serves chic city-slicker. This is a masterclass in how to wear heeled knee-high boots in a dressier, day-to-night fashion. The monochromatic palette keeps this look timeless, and will take you from desk-side meetings to dinner plans in one fell swoop.

Shop the Look:

2. Suede Jacket + Blue Jeans + Knee Boots

Influencer wearing knee high boots for winter.

@helenacuesta

Style Notes: I've been spotting fashion-people bringing back the Y2K trend of tucking their jeans into their boots, and I'm kind of into it! A little bit country, a little bit nostalgic, it's a look which is great for weekends in the city and, yes, the countryside. Go for a pair of straight-let jeans (so much easier to tuck in), and a boot with a bit of give. A skin-tight or glove-style boot isn't your friend here, so go for something with a bit of room to manoeuvre, with a chunky sole. A suede or barn jacket is an apt way to finish the look and keep you cosy. Mini sunglasses and a sparkly bag give this ensemble a Kate Moss at Glasto vibe.

Shop the Look:

3. Matching Set + Sunglasses + Knee Boots

Influencer wearing knee high boots for winter.

@lilyrussobah

Style Notes: For something a little more show-stopping, look to a lace-up boot, preferably with a fierce pointed toe. The laces will give a little extra kick of visual interest and give the illusion of a longer leg. Follow in the footsteps of Lily Russo-Bah, and go all-out with the rest of your ensemble. A pink nylon funnel-neck jacket and matching skirt give this a sci-fi spin. The paparazzi are sure to be chasing your tail in this look, so the addition of oversized sunglasses will keep their camera flashes at bay.

Shop the Look:

4. Long Wool Coat + Leggings + Knee Boots

Influencer wearing knee high boots for winter.

@ingridedvinsen

Style Notes: If dressing like a moody, cloudy day is your thing, take note now. Team a slate grey chunky knit (a roll-neck if you're super chilly), plaid shirt and simple leggings with your trusty knee boots, just like Ingrid Edvinsen, for a monochromatic, yet cosy fit, which is spot on for weekend-ing. A structured wool coat, a black leather bag and sleek oval sunnies top it all off, stopping the look from looking too untidy. This outfit is ideal for off-duty days, perhaps doing groceries, picking up local treats from the farmer's market or catching up at the coffee shop with friends.

Shop the Look:

5. Oversized Shirt + Knee Boots

Influencer wearing knee high boots for winter.

@imani_athina

Style Notes: Ok, truth be told, the Glenn Martens x H&M capsule has pretty much sold out entirely. But fear not, you can still get the look. Our junior fashion editor, Imani, got a first look at this capsule and is still obsessed to this day. Copy her vibe with an oversized pin-stripe shirt, worn like a dress, plus a pair of knee-high sculptural boots to stomp around in. It's a look which is edgy, eye-catching, and a little bit punk, if you ask me.

Shop the Look:

6. Long Sleeve Tee + Sweats + Knee Boots

Influencer wearing knee high boots for winter.

Style Notes: I didn't see this one coming, but yet, it totally works. Pairing heeled, pointed black boots with baggy sweat pants, plus a '90s combo of a long-sleeved t-shirt and plaid shirt tied around the waist, is actually kind of chic! For the days when you can't decide between your cosy favourites and luxury pieces, wear both for a look that says, "I woke up like this." A burgundy handbag and classic Ray-Ban Wayfarers give this look extra sartorial brownie points.

Shop the Look: