Oftentimes, it's the simplest outfits that win us the most compliments—and when it comes to pairings that provide both polish and practicality, few spring to mind faster than boots and jeans: the unofficial uniform of every London cool girl throughout the colder months.

Now, granted, the boots-and-jeans combo isn't particularly exciting, nor is it groundbreaking in any way. Instead, it's a timeless classic that works for every occasion, whether you're strolling through a farmers’ market on a Sunday morning or meeting friends at a new swanky restaurant. That said, there are a few subtle tweaks that can make the classic combination feel much more of the moment.

Take the boot shape, for instance. This season, we're seeing a big push for elongated silhouettes—whether pointed or square—and small heels for added elevation. Classic colours still reign supreme, with brown and black shades leading the way, though there’s room for the rising animal print trend if you’re after a more statement-making style. And all of these pair perfectly with jeans of every shape and shade—black, cream and blue rinses being the preferred picks among London-based ladies. Just scroll below to see how they’re combining the two for effortlessly stylish, winter-ready outfits that are particularly easy to re-create.

7 Classic London Jeans and Boots Outfits to Re-Create in Winter:

1. Black Jeans + Black Boots + Layered T-Shirts

@nlmarilyn wears black jeans black boots white top and black T-shirt

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Any minimalist fashion lover is sure to be a fan of Marilyn NK's style, and this monochrome jeans and boot look is a perfect example of why. Black jeans and black boots have long been a failsafe formula, particularly when worn with subtle yet chic current trends—elongated square toe boots and straight-leg jean shapes. Simply style with a layered top look to make your wardrobe basics go further.

2. Biker Boots + Blue Jeans + Trench Coat

@taffymsipa wears blue jeans, black biker boots, trench coat

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Style Notes: If you're after a more casual pair of boots, you'll be glad to know biker boots are back in the limelight—chunky shapes, silver accents, and square-toes, included. Adding to the everyday aesthetic, Taffy pairs them with colour-clashing double denim and a cropped trench to keep it cosy. Add this to your off-duty moodboard, stat.

3. Cream Jeans + Brown Boots + Blazer

@basma_k wears cream jeans, brown boots, suede brown blazer

(Image credit: @basma_k)

Style Notes: Neutral tones are particularly chic year-round, but Autumn makes them feel much warmer. Taking inspiration from Basma, choose a similar tone of boot and blazer (suede is especially popular this season) and a lighter shade of jean to balance out the outfit.

4. Patent Boots + Blue Jeans + Wool Coat

@kimturkington_ wears jeans brown coat, brown boots

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Style Notes: Sometimes, it's the most basic outfits that feel the most polished. Kim Turkington proves the timeless colour combination of navy and brown will never fail, especially with pieces kept in pristine condition—debobblers at the ready.

5. Snake Print Boots + Jorts + Jumpers

@laurencunningha.m wears white denim jorts, brown jumper and snakeprint boots

(Image credit: @laurencunningha.m)

Style Notes: Animal print is a huge trend this season, spotted on the runways of Roberto Cavalli, Balmain, and Coach, to name but a few. And when it comes to incorporating the print into your wardrobe, boots are a particularly easy way to go. To allow the boots to take centre stage, pair them cut-off jeans (aka jorts) as I've done here, and keep it cosy with a layered jumper look on top. Simple yet statement-making.

6. Chunky Black Boots + Dark Wash Jeans + Hat

@_livmadeline wears jeans, black boots, trench coat, leopard print hat

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: Liv Madeline is one of the first women that springs to mind when thinking of chic ladies that live in London, and this outfit perfectly sums up the cities style. Polished, practical, and with a definite fashionable flair, thanks, largely to the leopard print bucket hat and chunky black boots.

7. Pointed Black Boots + Jeans + Trench Coat

@chloekathbutler wears jeans, black boots, cream coat

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: If quiet polish is the aesthetic you're after, take note of Chloe Butler's look—simplistic yet chic and totally Carolyn Bessette Kennedy coded. Again, we spy the popular square toe heeled black boots and a lighter-wash denim that makes them all the more impactful.

