Oftentimes, it's the simplest outfits that win us the most compliments—and when it comes to pairings that provide both polish and practicality, few spring to mind faster than boots and jeans: the unofficial uniform of every London cool girl throughout the colder months.
Now, granted, the boots-and-jeans combo isn't particularly exciting, nor is it groundbreaking in any way. Instead, it's a timeless classic that works for every occasion, whether you're strolling through a farmers’ market on a Sunday morning or meeting friends at a new swanky restaurant. That said, there are a few subtle tweaks that can make the classic combination feel much more of the moment.
Take the boot shape, for instance. This season, we're seeing a big push for elongated silhouettes—whether pointed or square—and small heels for added elevation. Classic colours still reign supreme, with brown and black shades leading the way, though there’s room for the rising animal print trend if you’re after a more statement-making style. And all of these pair perfectly with jeans of every shape and shade—black, cream and blue rinses being the preferred picks among London-based ladies. Just scroll below to see how they’re combining the two for effortlessly stylish, winter-ready outfits that are particularly easy to re-create.
7 Classic London Jeans and Boots Outfits to Re-Create in Winter:
1. Black Jeans + Black Boots + Layered T-Shirts
Style Notes: Any minimalist fashion lover is sure to be a fan of Marilyn NK's style, and this monochrome jeans and boot look is a perfect example of why. Black jeans and black boots have long been a failsafe formula, particularly when worn with subtle yet chic current trends—elongated square toe boots and straight-leg jean shapes. Simply style with a layered top look to make your wardrobe basics go further.
M&S
Pure Cotton Oversized T-Shirt
Few brands do better cotton basics than M&S.
COS
Clean Cut Regular Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
Consider a long-sleeved white T-shirt a more warming style than your classic cropped option.
Agolde jeans are one of the most planet-friendly options you can pick, plus they last an incredibly long time in any wardrobe (my pair is almost 5-years-old).
KHAITE
Nevada Leather Ankle Boots
These Khaite black ankle boots will be a go-to for any occasion, whether you're off to the office or a bar.
2. Biker Boots + Blue Jeans + Trench Coat
Style Notes: If you're after a more casual pair of boots, you'll be glad to know biker boots are back in the limelight—chunky shapes, silver accents, and square-toes, included. Adding to the everyday aesthetic, Taffy pairs them with colour-clashing double denim and a cropped trench to keep it cosy. Add this to your off-duty moodboard, stat.
FRAME
Denim Shirt
A dark wash denim shirts works as the perfect layering piece either over knits or under coats.
Toteme
Short Leather Trench Desert
My cropped trench coat gets more airtime than any other jacket in my wardrobe.
ARKET
Cloud Loose Wide Jeans
Light wash jeans make the black biker boots even more striking.
ASOS
Asos Design Wide Fit Arley Flat Biker Boot in Black
The only downside of a biker boot is trying to squeeze them on. Wide fit styles should offer a little more room to avoid the morning fight.
3. Cream Jeans + Brown Boots + Blazer
Style Notes: Neutral tones are particularly chic year-round, but Autumn makes them feel much warmer. Taking inspiration from Basma, choose a similar tone of boot and blazer (suede is especially popular this season) and a lighter shade of jean to balance out the outfit.
KHAITE
Auryn Satin-Twill Shirt
To keep this outfit firmly in the oat milk latte colour palette, consider a co-ordinating cream shirt.
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Blazer
Suede is the fabric in the spotlight this season, and this blazer is effortlessly both on trend and timeless.
ARKET
Coral Wide Jeans
Off-white and cream jeans feel instantly more elevated than classic blue pairs.
MANGO
Leather Pointed Ankle Boots
With a pointed-toe, these chocolate brown boots feel perfectly polished.
4. Patent Boots + Blue Jeans + Wool Coat
Style Notes: Sometimes, it's the most basic outfits that feel the most polished. Kim Turkington proves the timeless colour combination of navy and brown will never fail, especially with pieces kept in pristine condition—debobblers at the ready.
With Nothing Underneath
Cornwall Jumper: Wool, Navy Blue
A friend of mine owns this navy knit and it's firmly on my wishlist.
Reiss
Petite Double-Breasted Blindseam Coat Wool-Blend in Chocolate
A good quality wool-blend coat will become your winter outerwear staple for years to come.
ZARA
Jeans Z.09 Straight Crossover High-Waist Full Length
Straight-leg jeans are slowly rising up the ranks to challenge the popularity of wide-leg styles.
Toteme
Croc-Effect Leather Ankle Boots
If your brown boot selection is already pretty hefty, perhaps an embossed style is what's missing?
5. Snake Print Boots + Jorts + Jumpers
Style Notes: Animal print is a huge trend this season, spotted on the runways of Roberto Cavalli, Balmain, and Coach, to name but a few. And when it comes to incorporating the print into your wardrobe, boots are a particularly easy way to go. To allow the boots to take centre stage, pair them cut-off jeans (aka jorts) as I've done here, and keep it cosy with a layered jumper look on top. Simple yet statement-making.
&Daughter
Caragh Chunky Crewneck in Oat
Neutral knits are the foundational element of all of my Autumn/Winter outfits and few brands do them better than & Daughter.
Free People
Houston Street Pullover
To warm the outfit up even further, layer an extra knit over the shoulders in a contrasting shade and shape.
H&M
Denim Bermuda shorts
The white jorts I'm wearing here have actually been cut from an old pair of jeans, but if you don't have a spare pair to sacrifice, consider investing in a new style—no scissors required.
& Other Stories
Kitten Heel Leather Knee Boots
Consider snake print boots as your easiest way to add interest to any outfit—jeans, dresses, and skirts, included.
6. Chunky Black Boots + Dark Wash Jeans + Hat
Style Notes: Liv Madeline is one of the first women that springs to mind when thinking of chic ladies that live in London, and this outfit perfectly sums up the cities style. Polished, practical, and with a definite fashionable flair, thanks, largely to the leopard print bucket hat and chunky black boots.
Edited
Edited Edited Rosa Jacket
Just in case one cropped trench coat look wasn't enough to convince you to invest in the style, here's another.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Paloma Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
I own these exact jeans and can confirm they're as comfy as they are chic.
JIMMY CHOO
Lawton 65 Leather Ankle Boots
Although stilettos and kitten heels are quietly becoming more popular (heel fans, rejoice) a chunkier, block shape is a little more practical for everyday wear.
MANGO
Leopard Faux-Fur Bucket Hat
If you're looking for an attention-grabbing winter accessory, consider this it.
7. Pointed Black Boots + Jeans + Trench Coat
Style Notes: If quiet polish is the aesthetic you're after, take note of Chloe Butler's look—simplistic yet chic and totally Carolyn Bessette Kennedy coded. Again, we spy the popular square toe heeled black boots and a lighter-wash denim that makes them all the more impactful.