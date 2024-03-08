Amal Clooney Wore the Bag Color Trend Everyone Is Buying in Droves Right Now

I very much enjoy discussing Amal Clooney's style because it's almost like she has two wildly different closets (honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if she did). One is filled with professional items like blazers, pumps, and trench coats for her days in the courtroom while the other is filled with glamorous, fun pieces for parties, trips to Lake Como, and nights out.

Speaking of the latter wardrobe, Clooney went to dinner in London this week, and while people are talking about her embracing the Mob Wife aesthetic with her fur coat and thigh-high boots, I want to focus on her bag. We've spoken extensively recently about the popularity of the color burgundy this spring—especially when it comes to accessories and shoes. Clooney opted to carry a quilted burgundy Louis Vuitton bag, which perfectly complemented her cream sweater and coat.

I find burgundy bags to be a great neutral alternative to black, that'll make your outfits look even more expensive. So let's shop for one, shall we? Keep scrolling for my favorite burgundy bags on the market right now (besides Clooney's—it's sold out now).

Amal Clooney out at night in London

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Amal Clooney's Louis Vuitton handbag

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Amal Clooney: Louis Vuitton bag

Shop the Coolest Burgundy Bags

Le 5 a 7 Supple Small in Smooth Leather
Saint Laurent
Le 5 a 7 Small Shoulder Bag in Rouge Legion

Bottega Veneta Sardine Bag
Bottega Veneta
Sardine With Chain Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag

Small Hobo Moon Bag
Victoria Beckham
Small Hobo Moon Bag

+ Net Sustain Tania Satin Shoulder Bag
LouLou Studio
+ Net Sustain Tania Satin Shoulder Bag

Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote
Madewell
The Essential Bucket Tote in Chocolate Raisin

Flamenco Leather Shoulder Bag
Loewe
Flamenco Leather Shoulder Bag

Staud Vivi Shoulder Bag Mahogany
Staud
Vivi Shoulder Bag Mahogany

X Apparis Mini Candy Hobo Bag
Mansur Gavriel
X Apparis Mini Candy Hobo Bag

Puzzle Fold Medium Leather Tote Bag
Loewe
Puzzle Fold Medium Leather Tote Bag

Joy Shoulder Bag - Deep Claret
JW Pei
Joy Shoulder Bag in Deep Claret

Tondo Small Suede Shoulder Bag
Savette
Tondo Small Suede Shoulder Bag

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

