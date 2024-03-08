Amal Clooney Wore the Bag Color Trend Everyone Is Buying in Droves Right Now
I very much enjoy discussing Amal Clooney's style because it's almost like she has two wildly different closets (honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if she did). One is filled with professional items like blazers, pumps, and trench coats for her days in the courtroom while the other is filled with glamorous, fun pieces for parties, trips to Lake Como, and nights out.
Speaking of the latter wardrobe, Clooney went to dinner in London this week, and while people are talking about her embracing the Mob Wife aesthetic with her fur coat and thigh-high boots, I want to focus on her bag. We've spoken extensively recently about the popularity of the color burgundy this spring—especially when it comes to accessories and shoes. Clooney opted to carry a quilted burgundy Louis Vuitton bag, which perfectly complemented her cream sweater and coat.
I find burgundy bags to be a great neutral alternative to black, that'll make your outfits look even more expensive. So let's shop for one, shall we? Keep scrolling for my favorite burgundy bags on the market right now (besides Clooney's—it's sold out now).
On Amal Clooney: Louis Vuitton bag
Shop the Coolest Burgundy Bags
