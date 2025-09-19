Leggings Season Is Here—These Are the 7 Trends Everyone Everywhere Will Be Wearing

When it comes to trousers, sleek jeans and silk pants all have their place. Still, there's something to be said about the lasting popularity of leggings and their constant presence in yearly trend cycles. I love a pair of structured trousers as much as the next fashion-forward person, but leggings perfectly toe the line between comfort, functionality, and style. I wouldn't blame you if you've also sighed in relief that leggings have reinvented themselves yet again for the 2025 fall/winter season, meaning they won't feel dated staying in your rotation.
This year's leggings trends are an interesting mix of unique colors, fresh silhouettes, and surprising styling takes. The brown-colored outfits that took hold at the end of last year are even more relevant in 2025, with coffee bean shades and rich neutrals offering an antidote to all the blacks and navy trousers that rear their heads during cooler months. Better still, these warm roasted shades look even more premium when styled in this skintight format.
Even more surprising is the number of innovative legging cuts that we've seen dominate in 2025. There's the obvious capri leggings trend that has been given the A-lister seal of approval by Elsa Hosk and Hailey Bieber alike. But there's also the return of stirrup leggings. With its added ankle strap, the band detail can seamlessly slip over heels or under the arch of your foot for a more polished take on loungewear.
All this to say that after years of holding the title as a capsule wardrobe basic, leggings won't simply be hiding under coats or tucked away in knee-high boots. As proven by the seven key leggings trends of 2025, they're getting a moment in the spotlight as they get paired with loafers, ballet slippers, and other refined flat shoes.
From premium leggings brands like Commando to styles that prioritize everyday comfort, keep scrolling to see the leggings trends you'll see everywhere.
The Top 7 Leggings Trends of 2025
1. Everyday Leggings
Style Notes: You might lean toward tailored trousers or wide-leg pants when you're selecting a polished yet casual outfit. But when you're off-duty, why not consider the plethora of everyday leggings available? These are styles that aren't designed to compress, smooth, or suit exercise. (Unless you count perusing designer boutiques as cardio à la Carrie Bradshaw.) Instead, they're made for comfort, meaning you can run around town in an effortlessly elegant look that is both pared-back and comfortable. Tie a cardigan or sweater around your waist for the perfect French girl–approved finish. In 2025, expect to see this combo worn by the most stylish people you know.
Shop the Leggings
Pact
On the Go-To Legging
LULULEMON
Align High-Rise Leggings
Nondescript, smoothing, and super stretchy, you'll want to bury yourself under layers of knitwear wearing this.
H&M
Jersey Leggings
Simple and streamlined in shape.
ALO YOGA
Rebel Mesh-Trimmed Airlift Leggings
Take note of the Mugler-esque cutouts.
Vuori Clothing
Chilled Out Leggings
Who What Wear fashion editors love Vuori.
2. Capri Leggings
Style Notes: It's no secret that capri trousers are a polarizing trend, but they clearly gained enough popularity this year to solidify them as part of your 2025 leggings rotation. I understand if you might initially be unsure about bringing these back into your wardrobe, but you really needn't be. Trust me when I say you're in great company when wearing capri leggings, with style insiders like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid already heavily sporting this legging style. For the unconvinced, try pairing it back with a breezy sandal like these square-toe flip-flops to offset the calf-grazing hem.
Shop the Leggings:
H&M
Capri Sports Leggings With Softmove
These leggings are the perfect opportunity to show a glint of skin underneath a bundle of warming coats and scarves.
Skims
Cotton Jersey Foldover Capri
Take notes from how Skims has styled their leggings by leaning into the preppy feel with a polo shirt and ballet flats.
Toteme
Jersey Capri Pants
Understated but oh-so premium, Toteme's jersey capri leggings are a style you'll never want to switch out of.
Free People
Full Bloom Capris
Take your leggings arsenal up a notch with this very sweet Free People pair, complete with eyelet embroidery and a baby blue bow.
3. Stirrup Leggings
Style Notes: An unconventional shape, sure—and perhaps one that will make those who took childhood ballet classes remember why they never professionally pursued it in the first place—but the dance-inspired stirrup leggings have remained a firm style insider favorite since making their comeback. The design features a sort of hole that wraps around the sole of your foot. However, the secret to wearing this trend isn't to style them as intended, but actually place the strap over a pair of kitten heels.
Shop the Leggings:
Leset
Rio Stirrup Pants
Leset is a Los Angeles-based brand that's garnered a cult following for their elevated loungewear and fashion-forward wardrobe fundamentals. I own several pieces from the brand and can whole heartedly vouch for its editorial quality, sumptous fabrics, and relaxed feel.
These compression leggings will sculpt to your body.
Frame
Jetset Jersey Stirrup Leggings
With a name like Jetset, these leggings will encourage you to stay on the move.
The Row
Stirrup Jersey Leggings
This wouldn't be an edit of the best elevated leggings without a feature from The Row, now would it?
4. Straight-Cut Leggings
Style Notes: In 2025, one of the most surprising, albeit sophisticated, leggings trends is the amount of straight-leg cuts. Instead of tapering around the ankle, this pair flows gently in a singular, clean line down your leg. When worn as part of a monochromatic look, the outcome is polished while erring towards a laid-back effect. To elevate the look slightly, throw over a blazer or structured jacket.
Shop the Leggings:
Old Navy
High-Waisted Studiosmooth Straight Leggings
I already feel more relaxed just looking at this snug pants.
The Row
Thilde Stretch-Jersey Leggings
The split-hem ponte effect is such a casually chic design element.
Skims
Cotton Jersey Foldover Pant
With a folded hem, your torso will feel extra supported.
Wardrobe.NYC
Release 05 High-Rise Leggings
Made from a technical scuba fabric, this half-zip pair will see you through a range of occasions, from airport runs to after-work drinks.
5. Brown Leggings
Style Notes: I personally would love it if the brown trend never ends. And much to my delight, these earthy tones don't appear to be waning anytime soon. My reason? It's equally as sharp as black but has a warmth that so many other colors don't quite have. This undertone is also what makes it workable for any season. Wear this shade for errands and workouts, or pair brown leggings with boots and a jacket.
Shop the Leggings:
H&M
Flared Interlock Leggings
I can't believe these are from H&M.
ALO YOGA
Cropped Airlift Leggings
These are on the pricer side, but as time has proven, this is a color that never falls out of fashion.
Wolford
Warm Up High-Rise Leggings
This softer latte hue is a great option, too.
LULULEMON
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Or, keep things classic with this mocha shade.
6. Flare Leggings
Style Notes: After Kendrick Lamar and Meghan Markle made a case for the return of flared jeans at the top of 2025, it was only a matter of time until the leggings-loving style set caught on. Because of the relaxed fabric, this style takes the form of more of a gentle boot cut as opposed to a true, defined flare. Still, there's something to be said about the way this 70s fashion shape has made a comeback into mainstream fashion favor. Case in point—it's just so comfortable.
Shop the Leggings:
ALO YOGA
Airbrush Flared Leggings
How sweet is this navy hue?
Free People
Hot Shot Crop Flares
Comfortable and completely on-trend.
ALO YOGA
Airbrush Stretch Flared Leggings
Pair with an oversize tote for the perfect airport outfit.
H&M
Flared Leggings
For this price, you won't regret investing in this trend.
7. Shiny Leggings
Style Notes: Don't fear—I'm not for a moment recommending you reach back into your wardrobe or begin strolling eBay for a pair of lustrous American Apparel disco pants. However, it is my duty as a fashion writer to alert you that the shiny leggings trend of the 2010s is on the rise. Victoria Beckham is one style insider who has always been on board with this trend, so you can always look to her for styling inspiration. But as I've alerted my group chat, they're never going to look out of place when teamed with other staples from the decade like a Celine Phantom bag or Alexander McQueen skull scarf.
Shop the Leggings:
Norma Kamali
High-Rise Faux Leather Leggings
A combination of two of the the biggest leggings trends of 2025.