If You’re Going to Wear Leggings in Fall 2025, Wear Them in This Shade with White Sneakers

Black and gray leggings are both versatile and chic options for wearing from Barrys Bootcamp or Forma Pilates to brunch. But if you want to elevate your leggings outfits in 2025, there's one specific color trend you should choose, especially when paired with white sneakers: heather black.
This leggings color is a fresh option for fall, favored by fashion insiders and celebrities like Jennifer Lopez. While photographed in New York City this weekend, J.Lo highlighted her casual off-duty style, wearing a gray zip-up sweatshirt, black sports bra, oversize sunglasses, white Nikesneakers, and heather black workout leggings.
For weeks, we've been researching the top leggings trends for 2025 and discovered that black heather is particularly popular—and for good reason. These leggings are not purely black nor gray; they are the perfect in-between shade. They have a muted, soft black tone, created by blending light and dark fibers, giving them a subtly speckled look. While this style feels current and sophisticated, it's also a timeless choice that won't go out of style, making it a smart investment. So, follow J.Los lead and keep scrolling to find the best pairs to enhance your fall and winter wardrobe.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.