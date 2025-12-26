Will This Dated Boot Style Be 2026's First Comeback Trend?

Over-the-knee boots have spent the last few seasons on the sidelines, quietly replaced by knee-high silhouettes and sleek ankle styles. But fashion’s cyclical nature has a way of surprising us, and if recent runways and street style sightings are any indication, this once-controversial boot is gearing up for an unexpected return. The 2026 reboot feels more refined—streamlined shapes, elevated materials, and less “trend piece,” more “intentional statement.”
What’s making this particular comeback feel fresh is the way designers and insiders are styling them now. Instead of the ultra-tight versions that defined the late 2010s, the new OTK boots lean minimalist and grown-up: soft suede, structured leather, subtle hardware, and silhouettes that skim rather than cling. They instantly add vertical length to an outfit, making them an understated way to look polished without trying too hard. This revival isn’t about re-creating old outfits—it’s about rewriting them.
Ahead, we’re showing exactly how to wear over-the-knee boots for 2026 so they feel modern, sleek, and utterly wearable. Think relaxed tailoring paired with refined leather, longline sweaters layered under polished coats, or mini hemlines rebalanced with clean, column-like suede boots. Whether you gravitate toward minimal neutrals or directional silhouettes, the right OTK pair has the power to anchor your entire winter wardrobe—and this comeback trend may be the one none of us saw coming.
Get the look: T-shirt + Midi skirt + Over-the-knee boots
Jeffrey Campbell
Parisah 2 Boots
Get the look: Leather trench coat + Minidress + Over-the-knee boots
Chinese Laundry
Fun Times Over the Knee Boots
Get the look: Sweater + Skinny jeans + Over-the-knee boots
AZALEA WANG
Beaucoup Over the Knee Boots
Get the look: Maxi dress + Over-the-knee boots
Steve Madden
Allison Over the Knee Boots
Get the look: Turtleneck + Black jeans + Over-the-knee boots
Donna Karan New York
Shanae Over the Knee Boots
Get the look: Statement dress + Belt + Over-the-knee boots
Cole Haan
Georgette Over the Knee Boots
Get the look: Leather jacket + Button-down shirt + Minidress + Over-the-knee boots
Tony Bianco
Avah Boots
Get the look: Cropped jacket + Statement midi skirt + Over-the-knee boots
SENSO
Loretta Over the Knee Boots
Get the look: Blazer dress + Silk scarf + Over-the-knee boots
Jeffrey Campbell
Sincerely Boots
Get the look: Sweater + Minishorts + Over-the-knee boots
Paris Texas
Jessica Over the Knee Boots
Get the look: Leather trench coat + Matching over-the-knee boots
Yume Yume
Over the Knee Ballerina Boots
Get the look: Trench coat + Black dress + Over-the-knee boots
Gentle Souls
Emma Knee High Boots
Get the look: Suede jacket + Long trouser shorts + Over-the-knee boots
Proenza Schouler
Tee Stretch Over the Knee Boots
Get the look: Leather jacket + Trousers + Over-the-knee boots