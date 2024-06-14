The Luxury Bag Kendall Jenner and I Think Is Worth Investing In

Natalie Munro
By
published

As a self-confessed handbag obsessive, when I tell you there's only one bag on my wish list, you know it's going to be a special one. Charmed as I have been by the new season's offerings, my heart remains devoted to a certain oversized handbag that is neither flashy nor fresh off the runway. The bag that I am so deeply committed to is The Row's simple yet perfect Margaux Tote, and Kendall Jenner has just reignited my obsession with her chic, wearable and envy-inducing styling. Wearing her brown Margaux 17 with a simple jeans outfit, Jenner flung her grey knit over her bag in a very Olsen sisters manner for a relaxed take on luxury styling.

Kendall Jenner carries The Row's Margaux bag

(Image credit: Getty)

Having been on my radar for some time, the Margaux is earning my affection by retaining the same tempting quality as it did when it debuted. A deep, roomy handbag that's available in several sizes and rid of gimmicks, the bag instead offers sleek lines, excellent stitching, and exquisite attention to detail. Crafted from supple Italian leather, the bag features three interior pockets and gold buckle detailing on the side. With prices ranging from $4,030 to $6,800, the Margaux is priced in line with other designer favorites such as Chanel's flap bag or a Hermès Kelly. And though this is more than a considerable amount to hand over for an accessory, The Row makes its case with a cost-per-wear angle, offering a fresh, anti-trend bag that can be worn every day without ever feeling tired or out of date.

a woman carries The Row's Margaux bag in brown

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

The Row is known for its quiet-luxury designs, and the Margaux forgoes logos, instead, it bears a subtle brand name stamped on its corner. Rather than shouting about its heritage, the bag shows its status through slick design and excellent quality—an endearing signature of the brand that keeps devotees coming back for more.

a woman carries The Row's Margaux bag in black

(Image credit: @sobalera)

Ideal for the office or a weekend away, I have my eye on the Margaux 17, which is the largest of the iterations, but I've collated the very best of the Margaux in all sizes and colours below, so that you too can fall in love with the style that's right for you. Plus, there's two new shades, a deep green and refined red, that have just released.

a woman carries The Row's Margaux bag in black

(Image credit: @modedamour)

Read on to shop my edit of The Row's Margaux bags, as well as similar styles from the high street and other designer names.

SHOP THE ROW MARGAUX HANDBAG:

a black top-handle tote bag in black leather
The Row
Soft Margaux 15 Bag in Leather

The deep black tone and oversized shape makes this the bag of my dreams.

a brown top-handle tote bag in leather
The Row
Soft Margaux 15 Bag

Tan goes with everything.

a brown suede tote bag
The Row
Soft Margaux 17 Bag in Suede

The perfect deep brown shade. This colour pairs so well with denim and white clothing.

a small tote bag in beige leather
The Row
Soft Margaux 12 Bag in Leather

This slightly smaller bag is still roomy enough for all of your essentials and more.

a green tote bag with a top handle
The Row
Soft Margaux 10 Bag in Leather

The new green shade is sure to fly.

brown leather tote bag by The Row
The Row
EW Margaux Bag in Leather

This dark mocha shade is truly exquisite.

black suede tote bag by The Row
The Row
Soft Margaux 17 Bag in Suede

Soft suede? Yes, please.

black leather tote bag with a top handle by The Row
The Row
EW Margaux Bag in Leather

The east-west iteration has a more elongated silhouette.

SHOP SIMILAR BAGS:

black tote bag with a top handle and gold hardware
DeMellier
The Midi New York in Black Small Grain

DeMellier's New York bag is another that would slot perfectly into a capsule wardrobe.

black tote bag with a top handle
COS
Pocket Shoulder Bag

Stow away a laptop and then some in this generous pouch.

black tote bag with a top handle by Anya Hindmarch
Anya Hindmarch
Wilson

This large tote is both practical and elegant.

slouchy brown leather tote bag

Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag in Tobacco Leather

The perfect shade of brown.

Leather Tote Bag by Prada
Prada
Large Leather Tote Bag

Elegance and sophistication at its finest.

black tote bag with a top handle
Sézane
Gabin Bag in Smooth Black

This affordable bag is great for a weekend trip.

black tote bag with a top handle by Khaite
Khaite
Lotus Medium Leather Tote Bag

Roomy and chic. Win-win.

black tote bag with a top handle by & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Soft Leather Tote

& Other Stories' bags are particularly good this season.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

