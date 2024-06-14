The Luxury Bag Kendall Jenner and I Think Is Worth Investing In
As a self-confessed handbag obsessive, when I tell you there's only one bag on my wish list, you know it's going to be a special one. Charmed as I have been by the new season's offerings, my heart remains devoted to a certain oversized handbag that is neither flashy nor fresh off the runway. The bag that I am so deeply committed to is The Row's simple yet perfect Margaux Tote, and Kendall Jenner has just reignited my obsession with her chic, wearable and envy-inducing styling. Wearing her brown Margaux 17 with a simple jeans outfit, Jenner flung her grey knit over her bag in a very Olsen sisters manner for a relaxed take on luxury styling.
Having been on my radar for some time, the Margaux is earning my affection by retaining the same tempting quality as it did when it debuted. A deep, roomy handbag that's available in several sizes and rid of gimmicks, the bag instead offers sleek lines, excellent stitching, and exquisite attention to detail. Crafted from supple Italian leather, the bag features three interior pockets and gold buckle detailing on the side. With prices ranging from $4,030 to $6,800, the Margaux is priced in line with other designer favorites such as Chanel's flap bag or a Hermès Kelly. And though this is more than a considerable amount to hand over for an accessory, The Row makes its case with a cost-per-wear angle, offering a fresh, anti-trend bag that can be worn every day without ever feeling tired or out of date.
The Row is known for its quiet-luxury designs, and the Margaux forgoes logos, instead, it bears a subtle brand name stamped on its corner. Rather than shouting about its heritage, the bag shows its status through slick design and excellent quality—an endearing signature of the brand that keeps devotees coming back for more.
Ideal for the office or a weekend away, I have my eye on the Margaux 17, which is the largest of the iterations, but I've collated the very best of the Margaux in all sizes and colours below, so that you too can fall in love with the style that's right for you. Plus, there's two new shades, a deep green and refined red, that have just released.
Read on to shop my edit of The Row's Margaux bags, as well as similar styles from the high street and other designer names.
SHOP THE ROW MARGAUX HANDBAG:
The deep black tone and oversized shape makes this the bag of my dreams.
The perfect deep brown shade. This colour pairs so well with denim and white clothing.
This slightly smaller bag is still roomy enough for all of your essentials and more.
SHOP SIMILAR BAGS:
DeMellier's New York bag is another that would slot perfectly into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
