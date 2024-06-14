The Luxury Bag Kendall Jenner and I Think Is Worth Investing In

As a self-confessed handbag obsessive, when I tell you there's only one bag on my wish list, you know it's going to be a special one. Charmed as I have been by the new season's offerings, my heart remains devoted to a certain oversized handbag that is neither flashy nor fresh off the runway. The bag that I am so deeply committed to is The Row's simple yet perfect Margaux Tote, and Kendall Jenner has just reignited my obsession with her chic, wearable and envy-inducing styling. Wearing her brown Margaux 17 with a simple jeans outfit, Jenner flung her grey knit over her bag in a very Olsen sisters manner for a relaxed take on luxury styling.

(Image credit: Getty)

Having been on my radar for some time, the Margaux is earning my affection by retaining the same tempting quality as it did when it debuted. A deep, roomy handbag that's available in several sizes and rid of gimmicks, the bag instead offers sleek lines, excellent stitching, and exquisite attention to detail. Crafted from supple Italian leather, the bag features three interior pockets and gold buckle detailing on the side. With prices ranging from $4,030 to $6,800, the Margaux is priced in line with other designer favorites such as Chanel's flap bag or a Hermès Kelly. And though this is more than a considerable amount to hand over for an accessory, The Row makes its case with a cost-per-wear angle, offering a fresh, anti-trend bag that can be worn every day without ever feeling tired or out of date.

The Row is known for its quiet-luxury designs, and the Margaux forgoes logos, instead, it bears a subtle brand name stamped on its corner. Rather than shouting about its heritage, the bag shows its status through slick design and excellent quality—an endearing signature of the brand that keeps devotees coming back for more.

Ideal for the office or a weekend away, I have my eye on the Margaux 17, which is the largest of the iterations, but I've collated the very best of the Margaux in all sizes and colours below, so that you too can fall in love with the style that's right for you. Plus, there's two new shades, a deep green and refined red, that have just released.

Read on to shop my edit of The Row's Margaux bags, as well as similar styles from the high street and other designer names.

SHOP THE ROW MARGAUX HANDBAG:

The Row Soft Margaux 15 Bag in Leather $4390 SHOP NOW The deep black tone and oversized shape makes this the bag of my dreams.

The Row Soft Margaux 15 Bag $5190 SHOP NOW Tan goes with everything.

The Row Soft Margaux 17 Bag in Suede $4550 SHOP NOW The perfect deep brown shade. This colour pairs so well with denim and white clothing.

The Row Soft Margaux 12 Bag in Leather $4090 SHOP NOW This slightly smaller bag is still roomy enough for all of your essentials and more.

The Row Soft Margaux 10 Bag in Leather $4290 SHOP NOW The new green shade is sure to fly.

The Row EW Margaux Bag in Leather £5300 SHOP NOW This dark mocha shade is truly exquisite.

The Row Soft Margaux 17 Bag in Suede $4990 SHOP NOW Soft suede? Yes, please.

The Row EW Margaux Bag in Leather $5300 SHOP NOW The east-west iteration has a more elongated silhouette.

SHOP SIMILAR BAGS:

DeMellier The Midi New York in Black Small Grain $425 SHOP NOW DeMellier's New York bag is another that would slot perfectly into a capsule wardrobe.

COS Pocket Shoulder Bag $180 SHOP NOW Stow away a laptop and then some in this generous pouch.

Anya Hindmarch Wilson $1395 SHOP NOW This large tote is both practical and elegant.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag in Tobacco Leather $498 SHOP NOW The perfect shade of brown.

Prada Large Leather Tote Bag $3850 SHOP NOW Elegance and sophistication at its finest.

Sézane Gabin Bag in Smooth Black $360 SHOP NOW This affordable bag is great for a weekend trip.

Khaite Lotus Medium Leather Tote Bag $2390 SHOP NOW Roomy and chic. Win-win.