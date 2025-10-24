My New Cashmere Jumper Earns Me So Many Compliments—No One Can Believe It's From the High Street
For winter 2025, I'm building a cosy but polished capsule wardrobe, and my new cashmere knit from Hush has already earned me loads of compliments. And the best part? Everyone thinks it's a designer find.
With the winter season fast approaching, one of my main goals is to create a capsule wardrobe that’s equal parts cosy and polished. And it should come as no surprise that this includes finding the perfect cashmere knitwear that will serve me well from now and well into next spring. Versatile, timeless, and so very elegant, I find that cashmere jumpers and cardigans elevate even the most basic of outfits. And luckily for me (and now you), I’ve already found the perfect knit to add to my wardrobe, that’s classic, classy, and has endless styling possibilities. And the best part? It’s from the high street. Enter Hush’s Cora Cashmere Jumper (£260).
Featuring a bold ribbed neckline and cuffs, oversized silhouette, this jumper feels equally as elegant as it does effortless. And it's not just the boxy, relaxed fit that drew me in. Made with 100% cashmere, this high-street knit is one of the softest I’ve ever felt. There are so many different shades to choose from, but true to my minimal sense of style, I opted for the shades ‘Milk White’ and ‘Charcoal Marl’, both of which look polished, refined, and not to mention so easy to dress up or down for any occasion. And don’t just take it from me. Not only did I inspire my aunt to go out and buy this expensive-looking knit, but last week in the office, all of my fellow Who What Wear UK editors were convinced that it was a designer find.
At £260, I must admit that this jumper sits on the pricier side of high-street cashmere; however, the incredibly high-quality, effortlessly elegant silhouette, as well as the fact that it’s produced in line with the Sustainable Fibre Alliance (SFA) standards, I’d say that Hush’s Cora Cashmere Jumper is a worthy investment that will last in my capsule wardrobe for many more years to come.
Keep scrolling to shop Hush’s Cora Cashmere Jumper, and then take a browse at more high-street cashmere knits that I’m loving for winter 2025 and beyond.
Shop Hush's Cora Cashmere Jumper
hush
Cora Relaxed Chunky Cashmere Crew Jumper
Not too stark and not too warm, this jumper is the perfect shade of white.
hush
Cora Relaxed Chunky Cashmere Crew Jumper
I also own the charcoal grey, which is a nice point of difference to my usual black knits.
hush
Cora Relaxed Chunky Cashmere Crew Jumper
I'm also tempted to invest in the pink this year.
hush
Cora Relaxed Chunky Cashmere Crew Jumper
Such a chic hue.
hush
Cora Chunky Cashmere Crew Jumper
Wear with trousers, skirts and jeans alike.
hush
Cora Chunky Cashmere Crew Jumper
The perfect pop of colour.
hush
Cora Longline Chunky Cashmere Jumper
This longer version is great if you prefer a more oversized look.
As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.