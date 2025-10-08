I Just Tried On Every COS Cashmere Knit—These 7 Instantly Elevated My Wardrobe

With autumn underway, building an enduring cold-weather capsule wardrobe is at the forefront of my mind. I’ve spent hours scouring the best wide-leg jeans, hunting down which jackets will go the distance, and now my attention is turned to the best cashmere around. For a long time, this luxurious fabric was savoured by high designers, but in recent years, high streets have been introducing this sumptuously soft knit into their high-end looking collections, and the results are striking. Yes, as a more premium fabric, especially when sourced well, it does come at a higher price point than many high street brands’ other pieces. But the high quality alongside a timeless design ensures that the cost-per-wear is worth it. One brand that consistently comes up as the best high street destination for great cashmere is COS.
Each time that I stroll through the high street, I find myself stopping by COS. It’s a brand that consistently serves my minimalist wardrobe, with classic pieces done really well, all with a contemporary edge. It can be the finishing touches or the silhouette that ensures these pieces will last well beyond the current season, as well as feel incredibly current. On a recent trip, one of the (many) pieces I tried on was the Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper. Since its release, this knit has gained its own cult following for its supremely chic oversized shape and sumptuous chunky fabrication. After falling for the slouchy shape, the bold cuffs and the elegant colourways, I decided to head back to COS and put its whole cashmere range to the test.
From the aforementioned Chunky knit to the current best-selling funnel-neck jumper, COS has emerged as one of the leading high street stores when it comes to this particular fabric. So much so that the brand has introduced its ownCashmere section on the site. In turn, the range of options available to me on this particular cashmere try-on ranged from classic crew necks to easy-to-layer cardigans and, of course, a cosy vest for good measure. After a few hours of trying the pieces on, I was left impressed by the selection (and with a much larger wish list).
Foundation pieces done really well are at the heart of COS’s aesthetic, and each piece I tried on felt true to that. The cashmere itself is luxurious both in texture and look, as COS uses GCS cashmere, an independent standard for sustainable cashmere which aims to improve the welfare of cashmere goats, the working conditions of herders, and protect the environment. Every detail of the designs felt considered, from the often oversized silhouettes with just enough proportion play to feel timeless, to the finer notes of bold cuffs and subtle tonal buttons.
Below you’ll find the 7 best COS cashmere pieces, as well as a few standouts for particular categories like the best crew-neck jumper and the best cardigan. With sizing references and added colourway information, finding your new favourite COS cashmere piece should be easy.
Keep scrolling to explore the best COS cashmere buys.
Style Notes: This knit was the piece that inspired this entire cashmere try-on. The bold ribbed cuffs, oversized silhouette and easy appeal of this jumper felt so supremely designer that I completely understand why COS's cashmere is so beloved. Here I tried on the size small, which still had plenty of room for that laid-back appeal, and can be worn loose or tucked into belted jeans. The drop shoulders and boxy fit add to the contemporary feel of this knit, whilst the refined colourways ensure that you'll reach for it year after year.
Material: 100% GCS Cashmere, excluding trims
Colours: Beige, Pink, Navy
Sizes: XS - L
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
2. Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Cardigan
Style Notes: This cardigan quickly found itself to the top of my wish list. It's hard to put into words just how soft the brushed cashmere finish is, but the elevated appeal of the tactile finish is evident. It's a style that I've watched fly in and out of stock since its first release, and I can tell that this will quickly become an iconic style for the brand. As such a coveted piece, I was only able to try on the size medium, but I would take my usual size small in this for a neater fit. Unlike most of COS's knitwear styles, this cardigan is less oversized, but still has room for compulsory autumn and winter layers underneath. It also has a matching vest version, which you can find out more about below.
Material: 100% GCS Cashmere, excluding trims
Colour: Beige, Dark Grey, Green, Dark Brown, Khaki
Sizes: XS - L
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Cardigan
3. Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
Style Notes: Truthfully, I don't think the picture does this knit justice. The soft, brushed finish of the cashmere brings a dimensional texture to the knit that exudes luxury, and brings a touch of contrast when paired with cotton trousers, denim jeans or satin skirts. The shape is relaxed with an understated design that stays true to classic crew-neck styles with simple ribbing around the neckline and cuffs. The hem has a fine line of ribbing to accent, but doesn't change the boxy silhouette. Here, I've tried on the size small, which had a relaxed fit with room for vests and long-sleeved tops underneath.
Material: 100% GCS Cashmere, excluding trims
Colour: Dark Grey, Black
Sizes: XS - L
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
4. Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
Style Notes: Whilst funnel-neck jumpers will always be a classic, this season they're even more covetable than ever. The bold collar is what sets this style apart, reaching up to the neckline and standing tall thanks to the thick ribbed collar. I've already sung the praises of this particular knit recently, and with good reason. The heavier-weight style is incredibly cosy, with dropped shoulders that balance the bold neckline perfectly. In terms of fit, I tried on a size small here, which again was spacious but not overwhelming. Bold ribbed cuffs and hems complete the knit.
Style Notes: For those looking for a classic cashmere crew-neck done really, really well, this one's for you. The simple style relies on the luxurious fabric and rich shade to evoke the expensive-looking feel that comes with every COS buy, and ensures this is a piece that will go the distance in your wardrobe. This style is a midweight option, with a more relaxed fit, which all of COS's cashmere pieces have had so far. Consider this a very chic layering piece.
Material: 100% GCS Cashmere, excluding trims
Colour: Burgundy Mélange, Dark-Grey Mélange, Black, Dark Brown
Sizes: XS - L
COS
Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
6. Cashmere V-Neck Cardigan
Style Notes: A great cardigan is a staple in any capsule wardrobe, even more so when it comes in a luxurious cashmere finish. Compared to the chunky knit, this is a more midweight style that is primed to be a useful layering piece every autumn and winter. The fit is oversized, as here I'm wearing the size XS, and it still has a roomy fit. However, the proportions have still been considered with the V-neck not sitting too low, and the hem skimming my hips. Thick ribbing accents the cuffs and hem of this knit, and tonal buttons accent the front.
Material: 100% GCS Cashmere, excluding trims
Colour: Grey Mélange, Dark Khaki
Sizes: XS - L
COS
Cashmere V-Neck Cardigan
7. Brushed-Cashmere Waistcoat
Style Notes: Whether facing milder moments or simply layering up on the coolest days, a cosy waistcoat can be an incredibly versatile addition to your wardrobe, and COS's brushed cashmere offering is one of the best around. Much like the cardigan version above, the waistcoat is formed of a soft cashmere fabric with a textured finish. The silhouette is that of a classic crewneck, with buttons closing the front and subtle ribbing trimming the neckline. Here, I tried the size small, which had a touch of room, so if you want a more fitted silhouette, I'd recommend sizing down.
Material: 100% GCS Cashmere, excluding trims
Colour: Dark Brown, Dark Grey, Black, Beige
Sizes: XS - L
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Waistcoat
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Polo Jumper
I have a feeling this polo style will quickly be a favourite amongst fashion insiders.
COS
Oversized Cashmere-Blend Cardigan
A reliable layering piece for any great wardrobe.
COS
Cashmere Shirt
A fresh take on a knit shirt.
COS
Cashmere Mock-Neck T-Shirt
On cooler days, swap your go-to cotton tee for a cosy cashmere style.
COS
Cashmere Scarf
Soon enough, scarves will become a daily essential.
COS
Knitted Cashmere-Blend Vest
Just so classic.
COS
Cashmere Roll-Neck Top
The bold seam detail is a nice touch.
What to Look Out For When Buying COS Cashmere
As a more premium fabric, cashmere buys often cost more, but it's important to check the composition when purchasing these particular pieces as some brands will have a low percentage of cashmere in their pieces. Thankfully, COS's cashmere pieces containt 100% GCS cashmere, save for the trim details such as buttons or closures.
Another aspect to consider is the fit. COS's pieces tend to lean towards a more oversized silhouette, so if you're looking for something fitted it is worth sizing down. Hopefully, the sizing guidance included above along with the imagery should be useful in making an informed sizing choice.
How to Care for Cashmere
As a refined fabric, cashmere often costs more than regular knitwear, even on the high street. Therefore, we want to take extra care when looking after our sumptuous pieces. Scandinavian clothing care brand, Steamery, suggests "storing cashmere folded in a drawer. Hanging them on a hanger will cause a tear and make them lose shape prematurely." When washing cashmere, always consult the care instructions for the garment. Low temperatures and a gentle wash are generally recommended to avoid shrinking, with many suggesting dry cleaning as the best choice. To keep your cashmere fresh between washes, the clothing care expert recommends steaming to "refresh the garment instantly, remove odours, kill bacteria and bring the fibres back to life."
