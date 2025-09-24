Not* Ankle Boots—The Rich-Looking Shoe Trend That’s Quietly Taking Over for Fall 2025

If you thought ankle boots would always reign supreme in fall wardrobes, think again. This season, there’s a different boot silhouette quietly taking over the fashion set’s closets: knee-high brown suede boots. They have the same versatile DNA as your go-to ankle boots but feel instantly richer and more elevated, with that “old money” polish that every style insider is leaning into for fall 2025. The earthy suede texture combined with the tall shaft length creates a look that’s sleek yet approachable—basically, the definition of quiet luxury.
The best part about brown suede knee-highs is their outfit-transforming power. Slip them on with jeans, and suddenly a casual denim outfit reads sophisticated. Pair them with skirts or tailored shorts, and they give your look a chic edge. They’re an effortless upgrade, the kind of shoe that makes even a simple oversized sweater feel editorial. In other words, they do the heavy lifting for you without looking like you’re trying too hard.
Fashion people are also embracing the styling potential that comes with this shoe trend. You’ll see them layered under long coats, peeking out from flowy midi skirts, and tucked over slim denim for a modern, equestrian-inspired twist. The tall shape draws the eye down, elongating your silhouette while the rich brown tones ground your whole outfit in a timeless way. If ankle boots are about easygoing effortlessness, these are about considered luxury.
It’s no surprise that retailers and designer runways are putting brown suede knee-highs front and center. They have the same practicality and wearability we love in fall shoes, but with a distinctly luxe finish. If you’re looking for one piece to invest in this season that’ll guarantee compliments and endless styling opportunities, this is it. Ankle boots might not be disappearing entirely, but knee-high brown suede boots are proving to be the true fall upgrade.
See the fall boot outfit inspiration ahead and shop the style along the way.
Get the look: Brown suede coat + Neutral layers + Knee-high brown suede boots + Bangle bracelets
ZARA
Split Leather Heeled Cowboy Boots
Get the look: Short black jacket + Black minidress + Knee-high brown suede boots
Old Navy
Tall Kitten Heel Boots
Get the look: Denim button-down shirt + Denim miniskirt + Knee-high brown suede boots