6 Celeb Approved Festival Outfits We'd Happily Wear to Glastonbury and Beyond

Remy Farrell
By
published

And just like that, festival season rolls around for another year. Just when we'd packed away our tents, and gotten used to the daily commute, its time to start drafting our out of office notifications. Hurrah! But once the group chat is set up, the tickets are secured, and your calendar is cleared, next on the list is what you're going to wear, and festival fashion isn't always easy to get right.

Hear the term "festival fashion" and you'll likely think flower crowns, body glitter and waterproof ponchos, but with Kate Moss, Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller on our daily moodboards, it makes sense to study their approach to festival dressing too. Yes, we need to take into consideration comfort, wearability and of course, the Great British weather, but there's no need to have to compromise on style too. Looking back through the archives of celeb fashion throws out. some amazing looks (and who could forget Kate Moss in those teeny, tiny denim cut offs?), and as it turns out, the best Glastonbury ensembles are often the easiest to recreate.

what to wear for glastonbury

(Image credit: @livpurvis)

Before you pack a load of crochet and fancy dress accessories—pause. There is so much more to festivalwear than channelling Woodstock. This year we're taking notes from Dua Lipa, Gemma Chan and Lily James and making the most out of everyday wardrobes for the trip to Worthy Farm. Expect plenty of flat shoes, clever layering and outfit-elevating jewellery, and sorry sequins and sparkles, you didn't make the cut (this time).

So if you're looking for Glastonbury outfit inspiration from the best dressed in the biz, keep scrolling to see six failsafe 'fits that celebs will likely be reincarnating, and how to get the look at home.

1. Double Denim + Cowboy Boots

what to wear to glastonbury

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mark Boland)

Style Notes: Starting as we mean to go on (that is, with an easy to assemble outfit that ticks all of the right boxes), Sienna Miller's double denim look is masterclass in making laidback feel luxe. We've all got a pair of denim shorts in the back of our wardrobes, and throwing them on with a similar shirt and a belt brings the whole outfit together. Chic, no? Cleverly though, we've swapped out Sienna's heeled boot for a flat one to give you extra mileage. You can thank us later.

what to wear to glastonbury

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

Kayla Cotton-Chambray Shirt
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Kayla Cotton-Chambray Shirt

For the warmer days when a denim jacket is too much.

Gaucho Organic Denim Shorts
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Gaucho Organic Denim Shorts

Longer and roomier than tiny hotpants.

Stradivarius, Flat Cowboy Boots

Stradivarius
Flat Cowboy Boots

The square toe is so cool.

Tomie Cat Eye Sunglasses in Black
LINDA FARROW
Tomie Cat Eye Sunglasses in Black

The kind of sunnies you'll wear for a lifetime.

Chubby Small Hoop Earrings | Sterling Silver
Missoma
Chubby Small Hoop Earrings | Sterling Silver

Yes! Missoma's bestselling chubby hoops are back in stock and I'm tempted to pick up a matching pair in gold too.

2. Wax Jacket + Mini Dress + Boots

what to wear to glastonbury

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dave Benett)

Style Notes: The easiest way to make a sensible jacket feel party ready? A slinky mini dress of course. Slip dresses really can do it all, and Lily James shows that the LBD isn't just for evenings by adding a sturdy ankle boot and a waterproof coat. We're filing this look under "ready for any weather".

what to wear to glastonbury

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

Beadnell Wax Two-Pocket Jacket
Barbour
Beadnell Wax Two-Pocket Jacket

Sorry plastic ponchos, you just aren't cutting it when we could be wearing this instead.

Ristyz Silk Slip Dress
Zadig & Voltaire
Ristyz Silk Slip Dress

The perfect layering piece.

Dr. Martens, Jadon 8 Eye Boots
Dr. Martens
Jadon 8 Eye Boots

You won't find a more reliable boot than heavy duty Doc Martens.

Numero Uno | Obsidian Black
Le Specs
Numero Uno | Obsidian Black

Le Specs always get fashion forward styling right.

+ Net Sustain Gold Vermeil Necklace
LOREN STEWART
+ Net Sustain Gold Vermeil Necklace

The finishing touch.

3. Printed Blouse + Denim Shorts + Ankle Boots

what to wear to glastonbury

(Image credit: Getty Images/GC Images)

Style Notes: There's something about an outdoor festival that lends itself well to Western references, and I have a feeling we're about to see a lot of Stetson styling in 2024 thanks to the release of Cowboy Carter. Beyoncé aside, Laura Whitmore's tastefully executed fedora + denim + ankle boot 'fit manages to avoid all clichés and would be perfectly placed in the VIP section after a refreshing night of glamping. (But don't be afraid to pack a spare pair of tights, just in case).

what to wear to glastonbury

(Image credit: Future)

Shop the Look:

Aubrey Pencil Brim Felt Hat
Wyeth
Aubrey Pencil Brim Felt Hat

This looks far more expensive than it actually is.

Frill Blouse - Black/white - Arket Gb
Arket
Frill Blouse

Such a great sale find!

Curve Love High Rise Dad Short
Abercrombie
Curve Love High Rise Dad Short

The Curve Love range fits impeccably to get rid of the dreaded "gap".

Sohanne
Bobbies
Sohanne

You'll spot us wearing these all autumn too.

Hollyhock Suede Belt
DÉHANCHE
Hollyhock Suede Belt

These comes in a range of colours to choose from.

4. Reworked Athleisure

what to wear to glastonbury

(Image credit: Getty Images/GC Images/)

Style Notes: If you can't wear your jogging bottoms to a festival, how about the next best thing? As Dua Lipa proves, track pants, trainers and sporty stripes can feel fresh with a strappy top and statement sunnies. The Moto aesthetic is a Gen-Z favourite that isn't going anywhere soon, and we can back any trend that prioritises comfort to this degree. Sporty spice, eat your heart out.

what to wear to glastonbury

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

Palm Angels, + Haas F1 Logo-Embroidered Jersey Track Jacket
Palm Angels
+ Haas F1 Logo-Embroidered Jersey Track Jacket

Invest in a men's jacket for an oversized, borrowed from the boys look.

Scoop Stretch-Cotton Jersey Bralette - Bone
SKIMS
Scoop Stretch-Cotton Jersey Bralette - Bone

The foundation of so many great looks.

lululemon, Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Pant
lululemon
Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Pant

That's right, lululemon aren't just experts in leggings.

Asics Gt-2160
Asics GT-2160
Asics Gt-2160

The cool girl's choice.

Oo9280 Bxtr Shield-Frame O-Matter Sunglasses
OAKLEY
Oo9280 Bxtr Shield-Frame O-Matter Sunglasses

Now this is how to make an entrance.

5. Printed Mini Dress + Wellies

what to wear to glastonbury

(Image credit: Getty Images/Alex Huckle)

Style Notes: That cute mini you bought back in spring and have been patiently waiting to wear will come into its own this festival season. Forget age old tropes about what dressing for a festival should look like and most the most of your own style, albeit with some practical adjustments. If it's muddy, wellies will be a godsend, and when the sun comes out again you'll appreciate a light and breezy outfit that gives you all of the room to move you need.

what to wear to glastonbury

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

Bowie - Amelie Floral Red
RIXO
Bowie - Amelie Floral Red

Rixo is always my first choice for beautiful prints.

Le Chameau, Women's Giverny Jersey Lined Boot
Le Chameau
Women's Giverny Jersey Lined Boot

Wellington boots with the royal stamp of approval no less.

0003 Aviator Sunglasses
Cutler and Gross
0003 Aviator Sunglasses

If you're looking for sunnies that make an impact, look no further than Cutler and Gross.

Small Bucket Bag in Ludlow
Smythson
Small Bucket Bag in Ludlow

There's no time for big bags at Glastonbury, so invest in a cross body that secures easily.

Experience 2
Loop Earplugs
Experience 2

You'd be forgiven for thinking that these modern earplugs were actually designer jewellery. (It pays to be prepared).

6. Graphic T-Shirt + Mini Skirt

what to wear to glastonbury

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dave Benett)

Style Notes: Have you heard the news? Graphic tees are back! From logos to slogans, it pays to say it with your chest this spring/summer, and there's no better place than a festival to lean into playful dressing. Thank you Gemma Chan, for reminding us a) how much we missed said t-shirts, and b) just how good white denim can look when the sun is out. Those tired of blue denim shorts, consider this your 2024 alternative, especially when paired with a knee-high boot.

what to wear to glastonbury

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

Kelburn Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed-Cotton Jacket
BARBOUR
Kelburn Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed-Cotton Jacket

A sensible Barbour is a wise investment.

Save the Drama for Your Mama Lips Funny T-Shirt
Amazon Fashion
Save the Drama for Your Mama Lips Funny T-Shirt

Recognise this Rachel Green favourite?

Denim Miniskirt With Frayed Hem
MANGO
Denim Miniskirt With Frayed Hem

Get it while it's still in stock.

Barbour Abbey Wellington Boot With Logo Detail in Black
Barbour
Barbour Abbey Wellington Boot With Logo Detail in Black

You'll wear these for years to come.

Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

