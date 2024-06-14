6 Celeb Approved Festival Outfits We'd Happily Wear to Glastonbury and Beyond

And just like that, festival season rolls around for another year. Just when we'd packed away our tents, and gotten used to the daily commute, its time to start drafting our out of office notifications. Hurrah! But once the group chat is set up, the tickets are secured, and your calendar is cleared, next on the list is what you're going to wear, and festival fashion isn't always easy to get right.



Hear the term "festival fashion" and you'll likely think flower crowns, body glitter and waterproof ponchos, but with Kate Moss , Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller on our daily moodboards, it makes sense to study their approach to festival dressing too. Yes, we need to take into consideration comfort, wearability and of course, the Great British weather, but there's no need to have to compromise on style too. Looking back through the archives of celeb fashion throws out. some amazing looks (and who could forget Kate Moss in those teeny, tiny denim cut offs?), and as it turns out, the best Glastonbury ensembles are often the easiest to recreate.

Before you pack a load of crochet and fancy dress accessories—pause. There is so much more to festivalwear than channelling Woodstock. This year we're taking notes from Dua Lipa, Gemma Chan and Lily James and making the most out of everyday wardrobes for the trip to Worthy Farm. Expect plenty of flat shoes, clever layering and outfit-elevating jewellery, and sorry sequins and sparkles, you didn't make the cut (this time).

So if you're looking for Glastonbury outfit inspiration from the best dressed in the biz, keep scrolling to see six failsafe 'fits that celebs will likely be reincarnating, and how to get the look at home.

1. Double Denim + Cowboy Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mark Boland)

Style Notes: Starting as we mean to go on (that is, with an easy to assemble outfit that ticks all of the right boxes), Sienna Miller's double denim look is masterclass in making laidback feel luxe. We've all got a pair of denim shorts in the back of our wardrobes, and throwing them on with a similar shirt and a belt brings the whole outfit together. Chic, no? Cleverly though, we've swapped out Sienna's heeled boot for a flat one to give you extra mileage. You can thank us later.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Kayla Cotton-Chambray Shirt £260 SHOP NOW For the warmer days when a denim jacket is too much.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Gaucho Organic Denim Shorts £300 SHOP NOW Longer and roomier than tiny hotpants.

Stradivarius Flat Cowboy Boots £70 SHOP NOW The square toe is so cool.

LINDA FARROW Tomie Cat Eye Sunglasses in Black £499 SHOP NOW The kind of sunnies you'll wear for a lifetime.

Missoma Chubby Small Hoop Earrings | Sterling Silver £105 SHOP NOW Yes! Missoma's bestselling chubby hoops are back in stock and I'm tempted to pick up a matching pair in gold too.

2. Wax Jacket + Mini Dress + Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dave Benett)

Style Notes: The easiest way to make a sensible jacket feel party ready? A slinky mini dress of course. Slip dresses really can do it all, and Lily James shows that the LBD isn't just for evenings by adding a sturdy ankle boot and a waterproof coat. We're filing this look under "ready for any weather".

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

Barbour Beadnell Wax Two-Pocket Jacket £210 SHOP NOW Sorry plastic ponchos, you just aren't cutting it when we could be wearing this instead.

Zadig & Voltaire Ristyz Silk Slip Dress £380 SHOP NOW The perfect layering piece.

Dr. Martens Jadon 8 Eye Boots £189 SHOP NOW You won't find a more reliable boot than heavy duty Doc Martens.

Le Specs Numero Uno | Obsidian Black £113 SHOP NOW Le Specs always get fashion forward styling right.

LOREN STEWART + Net Sustain Gold Vermeil Necklace £310 SHOP NOW The finishing touch.

3. Printed Blouse + Denim Shorts + Ankle Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images/GC Images)

Style Notes: There's something about an outdoor festival that lends itself well to Western references, and I have a feeling we're about to see a lot of Stetson styling in 2024 thanks to the release of Cowboy Carter. Beyoncé aside, Laura Whitmore's tastefully executed fedora + denim + ankle boot 'fit manages to avoid all clichés and would be perfectly placed in the VIP section after a refreshing night of glamping. (But don't be afraid to pack a spare pair of tights, just in case).

(Image credit: Future)

Shop the Look:

Wyeth Aubrey Pencil Brim Felt Hat £88 SHOP NOW This looks far more expensive than it actually is.

Arket Frill Blouse £39 SHOP NOW Such a great sale find!

Abercrombie Curve Love High Rise Dad Short £60 SHOP NOW The Curve Love range fits impeccably to get rid of the dreaded "gap".

Bobbies Sohanne £235 SHOP NOW You'll spot us wearing these all autumn too.

DÉHANCHE Hollyhock Suede Belt £236 SHOP NOW These comes in a range of colours to choose from.

4. Reworked Athleisure

(Image credit: Getty Images/GC Images/)

Style Notes: If you can't wear your jogging bottoms to a festival, how about the next best thing? As Dua Lipa proves, track pants, trainers and sporty stripes can feel fresh with a strappy top and statement sunnies. The Moto aesthetic is a Gen-Z favourite that isn't going anywhere soon, and we can back any trend that prioritises comfort to this degree. Sporty spice, eat your heart out.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

Palm Angels + Haas F1 Logo-Embroidered Jersey Track Jacket £961 SHOP NOW Invest in a men's jacket for an oversized, borrowed from the boys look.

SKIMS Scoop Stretch-Cotton Jersey Bralette - Bone £32 SHOP NOW The foundation of so many great looks.

lululemon Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Pant £118 SHOP NOW That's right, lululemon aren't just experts in leggings.

Asics GT-2160 Asics Gt-2160 £125 SHOP NOW The cool girl's choice.

OAKLEY Oo9280 Bxtr Shield-Frame O-Matter Sunglasses £144 SHOP NOW Now this is how to make an entrance.

5. Printed Mini Dress + Wellies

(Image credit: Getty Images/Alex Huckle)

Style Notes: That cute mini you bought back in spring and have been patiently waiting to wear will come into its own this festival season. Forget age old tropes about what dressing for a festival should look like and most the most of your own style, albeit with some practical adjustments. If it's muddy, wellies will be a godsend, and when the sun comes out again you'll appreciate a light and breezy outfit that gives you all of the room to move you need.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

RIXO Bowie - Amelie Floral Red £265 SHOP NOW Rixo is always my first choice for beautiful prints.

Le Chameau Women's Giverny Jersey Lined Boot £140 SHOP NOW Wellington boots with the royal stamp of approval no less.

Cutler and Gross 0003 Aviator Sunglasses £495 SHOP NOW If you're looking for sunnies that make an impact, look no further than Cutler and Gross.

Smythson Small Bucket Bag in Ludlow £246 SHOP NOW There's no time for big bags at Glastonbury, so invest in a cross body that secures easily.

Loop Earplugs Experience 2 £30 SHOP NOW You'd be forgiven for thinking that these modern earplugs were actually designer jewellery. (It pays to be prepared).

6. Graphic T-Shirt + Mini Skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dave Benett)

Style Notes: Have you heard the news? Graphic tees are back! From logos to slogans, it pays to say it with your chest this spring/summer, and there's no better place than a festival to lean into playful dressing. Thank you Gemma Chan, for reminding us a) how much we missed said t-shirts, and b) just how good white denim can look when the sun is out. Those tired of blue denim shorts, consider this your 2024 alternative, especially when paired with a knee-high boot.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

BARBOUR Kelburn Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed-Cotton Jacket £310 SHOP NOW A sensible Barbour is a wise investment.

Amazon Fashion Save the Drama for Your Mama Lips Funny T-Shirt £14 SHOP NOW Recognise this Rachel Green favourite?

MANGO Denim Miniskirt With Frayed Hem £26 SHOP NOW Get it while it's still in stock.

Barbour Barbour Abbey Wellington Boot With Logo Detail in Black £65 SHOP NOW You'll wear these for years to come.

Up Next, I’m Going for Casual Elegance—11 Low-Key Yet Classy Outfits I'm Copying This Year