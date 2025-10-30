Forget Your Basic White Tee for a Sec—Jeans, Skirts and Trousers Look So Much Chicer With This Cool Top

Winter, some say, is the easiest season for styling. Cosy knits are back in regular rotation, boots are a go-to for every kind of weather, and if you're really struggling to put an outfit together, you can simply throw a coat over anything—yes, even a tracksuit. It’s my ‘out-the-door-within-seconds’ hack.

Still, there are a handful of items that feel particularly autumnal—with the flannel shirt sitting right at the top of the list. And yet, this particular piece doesn’t win everyone over at first. For some of us, it conjures images of the lumberjack look—that rugged jeans-and-boots aesthetic that wouldn’t look out of place in a log cabin. For others, perhaps it’s an older man with a penchant for plaid shirts that immediately springs to mind. Or maybe it even brings back memories of your own grunge phase from the ’90s or 2010s—we all had a skinny jeans, checked shirt and Dr. Martens aesthetic, after all.

However, for winter 2025, the flannel shirt has had something of a rebrand—and all the chicest women are wearing one. Take Anouk Yve’s crisp white trouser-and-plaid-shirt look, Sarah Louise Blythe’s checked shirt and skirt styling, or Marilyn NK’s simple wraparound-waist flannel shirt trick—just a handful of outfit ideas to add to your autumn moodboard. Scroll below to see more.

7 Flannel Shirt Outfits to Re-Create Right Now:

1. Flannel Shirt + White Trousers + Extra Large Bag

@anoukyve wears flannel shirt white trousers

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: If you thought a flannel shirt aired on the side of casual, laidback looks, think again. Anouk Yve proves the print can easily look elevated with the addition of white trousers, classic court shoes and a tonal bag large enough to hold all the essentials.

2. Flannel Shirt + Shell Jacket + Tacksuit Bottoms

@nlmarilyn wears black trousers, shell jacket and flannel shirt

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: For those still not totally sold on the flannel shirt look, perhaps it's best to start off using it as an accessory rather than a core outfit component? Make like Marilyn NK and simply wrap it around your waist to add extra interest to any minimalistic look. Just make sure the shades are similar to keep it cohesive.

3. Flannel Shirt + Black Trousers + Mesh Flats

@annabelrosendahl wears red flannel shirt black trousers

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: The classic plaid shirt that first springs to mind is most likely in this red and navy colour palette—a classic for the lumberjack look. However, Annabel Rosendahl effortlessly makes it feel much more modern with classic black trousers, mesh ballet flats and dark sunglasses. An easy look to recreate for both work and the weekends.

4. Flannel Shirt + Checked Skirt + Coat

@sarahlouiseblythe wears flannel shirt and checked skirt and grey coat

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Style Notes: Pairing a flannel shirt with jeans may be the first thought that comes to mind but Sarah Louise Blythe shows us it certainly isn't the only way. For a more statement-making look, consider styling yours with a checked skirt, layered with a grey coat for extra warmth.

5. Flannel Shirt + Navy Trousers + Jacket

@monikh wears flannel shirt and black trousers and jacket

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: In need of another example of how to use your flannel shirt as an accessory? Consider Monikh's cargo trouser and dark wash denim outfit as key inspiration for a laidback look that's instantly Autumnal.

6. Flannel Shirt + Jeans + Boots

@francescasaffari wears jeans and flannel shirt

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: Of course, the most obvious way to style a flannel shirt is with jeans and boots—and it's a classic for good reason. Here, Francesca Saffari reminds us of why it's a timeless staple for off-duty style, and you most likely have every element of this outfit already in your wardrobe.

7. Flannel Shirt + Jeans + Blazer

@kimturkington_ wears jeans, flannel shirt and brown blazer

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Style Notes: Just in case you needed further proof that the cool girls are wrapping flannel shirts around their waist, I bring you Kim Turkington's more colourful style. Here, she expertly balances that high low aesthetic, with jeans, a flannel shirt, and a burgundy blazer.

