Winter, some say, is the easiest season for styling. Cosy knits are back in regular rotation, boots are a go-to for every kind of weather, and if you're really struggling to put an outfit together, you can simply throw a coat over anything—yes, even a tracksuit. It’s my ‘out-the-door-within-seconds’ hack.
Still, there are a handful of items that feel particularly autumnal—with the flannel shirt sitting right at the top of the list. And yet, this particular piece doesn’t win everyone over at first. For some of us, it conjures images of the lumberjack look—that rugged jeans-and-boots aesthetic that wouldn’t look out of place in a log cabin. For others, perhaps it’s an older man with a penchant for plaid shirts that immediately springs to mind. Or maybe it even brings back memories of your own grunge phase from the ’90s or 2010s—we all had a skinny jeans, checked shirt and Dr. Martens aesthetic, after all.
However, for winter 2025, the flannel shirt has had something of a rebrand—and all the chicest women are wearing one. Take Anouk Yve’s crisp white trouser-and-plaid-shirt look, Sarah Louise Blythe’s checked shirt and skirt styling, or Marilyn NK’s simple wraparound-waist flannel shirt trick—just a handful of outfit ideas to add to your autumn moodboard. Scroll below to see more.
7 Flannel Shirt Outfits to Re-Create Right Now:
1. Flannel Shirt + White Trousers + Extra Large Bag
Style Notes: If you thought a flannel shirt aired on the side of casual, laidback looks, think again. Anouk Yve proves the print can easily look elevated with the addition of white trousers, classic court shoes and a tonal bag large enough to hold all the essentials.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Oversized Flannel Shirt
To recreate Anouk's look, opt for a dark blue and green shade of flannel shirt.
COS
Cotton-Canvas Straight-Leg Trousers
A strong front pleat makes trousers feel even more formal.
TOTEME
Lounge Large Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote
This Toteme tote is large enough to even hold a laptop.
Style Notes: For those still not totally sold on the flannel shirt look, perhaps it's best to start off using it as an accessory rather than a core outfit component? Make like Marilyn NK and simply wrap it around your waist to add extra interest to any minimalistic look. Just make sure the shades are similar to keep it cohesive.
Shop the Look:
COS
Checked Overshirt
If you're one to shy away from colour, consider this flannel shirt a close colour match to neutral.
ARRANGE
Arrange Bubble Hem Windbreaker Jacket in Stone
Windbreakers are proving particularly popular this season—Hailey Bieber, Charli XCX and Rosé were all recently spotted wearing them on the fashion week circuit.
ÉTERNE
Lounge Cotton and Modal-Blend Jersey Staight-Leg Pants
To keep the look more casual, like Marilyn, opt for a good quality tracksuit bottom.
3. Flannel Shirt + Black Trousers + Mesh Flats
Style Notes: The classic plaid shirt that first springs to mind is most likely in this red and navy colour palette—a classic for the lumberjack look. However, Annabel Rosendahl effortlessly makes it feel much more modern with classic black trousers, mesh ballet flats and dark sunglasses. An easy look to recreate for both work and the weekends.
Shop the Look:
POLO RALPH LAUREN
Checked Cotton-Flannel Shirt
This Polo Ralph Lauren cotton shirt truly leans into the plaid print.
Massimo Dutti
Mid-Waist Straight-Leg Trousers
Yes, you can wear your plaid shirt to the office, so long as you style it with a more formal-feeling trouser.
CHRISTOPHER ESBER
Mesh Ballet Flats
If it's feeling a little too chilly for mesh flats, consider swapping these out for a timeless black ankle boot.
4. Flannel Shirt + Checked Skirt + Coat
Style Notes: Pairing a flannel shirt with jeans may be the first thought that comes to mind but Sarah Louise Blythe shows us it certainly isn't the only way. For a more statement-making look, consider styling yours with a checked skirt, layered with a grey coat for extra warmth.
Shop the Look:
Anthropologie
The Hadley Relaxed Buttondown Shirt by Pilcro
While Sarah's shirt sits more within a checked rather than flannel pattern category, this cream and brown plaid print offers a similar style.
Damson Madder
Octavia Skirt Sheer Multi Check
You may recognise the skit Sarah's wearing as the sell-out Cos style, but this Damson Madder option has a similar aesthetic.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
A grey wool coat deserves a place in every wardrobe, and this The Frankie Shop style is a true timeless staple.
5. Flannel Shirt + Navy Trousers + Jacket
Style Notes: In need of another example of how to use your flannel shirt as an accessory? Consider Monikh's cargo trouser and dark wash denim outfit as key inspiration for a laidback look that's instantly Autumnal.
Shop the Look:
LORO PIANA
Checked Wool and Cashmere-Blend Flannel Shirt
Loro Piana's flannel shirt blends wool and cashmere for a cosy and luxurious twist on the style.
Cargo trousers will add a relaxed edge to any outfit, especially when paired with a flannel shirt.
AGOLDE
Merritt Belted Denim Jacket
This dark wash denim jacket will work as a layering element to any outfit.
6. Flannel Shirt + Jeans + Boots
Style Notes: Of course, the most obvious way to style a flannel shirt is with jeans and boots—and it's a classic for good reason. Here, Francesca Saffari reminds us of why it's a timeless staple for off-duty style, and you most likely have every element of this outfit already in your wardrobe.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Flowing 100% Cupro Check Shirt
Not all flannel shirts are in classic cotton. Case in point, this Massimo Dutti 100% Cupro option, aka vegan silk.
AGOLDE
90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Every fashion editor I know owns a pair of Agolde jeans.
Russell & Bromley
Calle
Suede boots are this season's answer to the fan-favourite leather, and they're a particularly easy way to look 'on trend'.
7. Flannel Shirt + Jeans + Blazer
Style Notes: Just in case you needed further proof that the cool girls are wrapping flannel shirts around their waist, I bring you Kim Turkington's more colourful style. Here, she expertly balances that high low aesthetic, with jeans, a flannel shirt, and a burgundy blazer.
Shop the Look:
RAILS
Hunter Shirt Ivory Olive Teal
Kim's exact shirt from Life of Ease is now almost sold-out, but Rails has plenty of colours and prints to pick from.
MANGO
Double-Breasted Suit Blazer
Not only will this burgundy blazer work well with a flannel shirt, but also black and cream trousers, too.
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Wide-leg jeans are still the denim shape du jour, and Reformation's pick is plenty popular amongst fashion fans.