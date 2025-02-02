The Grammys Red Carpet Looks That Are Leaving Everyone Stunned
The time has finally come when we get to see what the biggest stars in music are wearing to the biggest night in music: the Grammy Awards. And when I say the biggest stars, I'm not exaggerating. Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Charli XCX are just a few of the musicians expected to grace the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This year's Grammys mark the first major award show since the devastating Los Angeles wildfires that occurred last month. In addition to honoring the slew of nominated musicians, the telecast will raise funds to support relief efforts and provide aid to music professionals who have been impacted, so there's yet another very important reason to tune in.
Before the telecast comes the red carpet, and as per usual, we're here to highlight the best looks. Unlike the more buttoned-up awards shows, the Grammys red carpet is always filled with surprises, so you can undoubtedly expect to see some jaw-dropping looks tonight. Keep scrolling to follow along with us, and be sure to check back as the night progresses and more stars step onto the carpet. Also, follow along with our live blog coverage for real-time reactions to every look.
WHO: Taylor Swift
WEAR: Custom Vivienne Westwood dress; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
STYLED BY: Joseph Cassell Falconer
WHO: Sabrina Carpenter
WEAR: Custom JW Anderson dress; Chopard jewelry
STYLED BY: Jared Ellner
WHO: Lady Gaga
WEAR: Samuel Lewis dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
STYLED BY: Peri Rosenzweig and Nick Royal
WHO: Gracie Abrams
WEAR: Custom Chanel dress; Chanel shoes and jewelry
STYLED BY: Spencer Singer
WHO: Charli XCX
WEAR: John Paul Gaultier dress
STYLED BY: Chris Horan
WHO: Chappell Roan
WEAR: Jean Paul Gaultier S/S 2003 couture dress
STYLED BY: Genesis Webb
WHO: Olivia Rodrigo
WEAR: Vintage Versace dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
STYLED BY: Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo
WHO: Cardi B
WEAR: Custom Roberto Cavalli dress
STYLED BY: Kollin Carter
WHO: Miley Cyrus
WEAR: Saint Laurent dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
STYLED BY: Bradley Kenneth
WHO: Kelsea Ballerini
WEAR: Tamara Ralph dress
STYLED BY: Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn
WHO: Janelle Monáe
WHO: Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley
WEAR: Chanel dress, shoes, and jewelry
WHO: Willow Smith
WEAR: Dior outfit
WHO: Cynthia Erivo
STYLED BY: Jason Bolden
WHO: Troye Sivan
WEAR: Prada suit
WHO: Raye
WEAR: custom Armani Privé dress
STYLED BY: Lauren Anne Groves
WHO: Billie Eilish
WEAR: Prada outfit
STYLED BY: Spencer Singer
WHO: Claudia Sulewski and Finneas
WHO: Doechii
WEAR: Thom Browne outfit
STYLED BY: Sam Woolf
WHO: St. Vincent
WEAR: Custom Giorgio Armani outfit
STYLED BY: Avigail Collins
WHO: Madison Beer
WEAR: Vintage Miss Sohee dress
STYLED BY: Kris Fe
WHO: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
WHO: Kacey Musgraves
WEAR: Ralph Lauren top, belt, and skirt
STYLED BY: Erica Cloud
WHO: Charlotte Lawrence
WEAR: Saint Laurent dress and cape
STYLED BY: Siena Montesano Gones
WHO: Samara Joy
WHO: Paris Hilton
WHO: Benson Boone
WHO: Nikki Glaser
WEAR: Stella McCartney dress
STYLED BY: Dani + Emma
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
