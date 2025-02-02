The Grammys Red Carpet Looks That Are Leaving Everyone Stunned

The time has finally come when we get to see what the biggest stars in music are wearing to the biggest night in music: the Grammy Awards. And when I say the biggest stars, I'm not exaggerating. Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Charli XCX are just a few of the musicians expected to grace the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This year's Grammys mark the first major award show since the devastating Los Angeles wildfires that occurred last month. In addition to honoring the slew of nominated musicians, the telecast will raise funds to support relief efforts and provide aid to music professionals who have been impacted, so there's yet another very important reason to tune in.

Before the telecast comes the red carpet, and as per usual, we're here to highlight the best looks. Unlike the more buttoned-up awards shows, the Grammys red carpet is always filled with surprises, so you can undoubtedly expect to see some jaw-dropping looks tonight. Keep scrolling to follow along with us, and be sure to check back as the night progresses and more stars step onto the carpet. Also, follow along with our live blog coverage for real-time reactions to every look.

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

WHO: Taylor Swift

WEAR: Custom Vivienne Westwood dress; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

STYLED BY: Joseph Cassell Falconer

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

WHO: Sabrina Carpenter

WEAR: Custom JW Anderson dress; Chopard jewelry

STYLED BY: Jared Ellner

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images)

WHO: Lady Gaga

WEAR: Samuel Lewis dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

STYLED BY: Peri Rosenzweig and Nick Royal

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

WHO: Gracie Abrams

WEAR: Custom Chanel dress; Chanel shoes and jewelry

STYLED BY: Spencer Singer

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

WHO: Charli XCX

WEAR: John Paul Gaultier dress

STYLED BY: Chris Horan

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

WHO: Chappell Roan

WEAR: Jean Paul Gaultier S/S 2003 couture dress

STYLED BY: Genesis Webb

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images)

WHO: Olivia Rodrigo

WEAR: Vintage Versace dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

STYLED BY: Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

WHO: Cardi B

WEAR: Custom Roberto Cavalli dress

STYLED BY: Kollin Carter

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

WHO: Miley Cyrus

WEAR: Saint Laurent dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

STYLED BY: Bradley Kenneth

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

WHO: Kelsea Ballerini

WEAR: Tamara Ralph dress

STYLED BY: Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

WHO: Janelle Monáe

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

WHO: Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley

WEAR: Chanel dress, shoes, and jewelry

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

WHO: Willow Smith

WEAR: Dior outfit

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

WHO: Cynthia Erivo

STYLED BY: Jason Bolden

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

WHO: Troye Sivan

WEAR: Prada suit

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

WHO: Raye

WEAR: custom Armani Privé dress

STYLED BY: Lauren Anne Groves

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

WHO: Billie Eilish

WEAR: Prada outfit

STYLED BY: Spencer Singer

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

WHO: Claudia Sulewski and Finneas

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

WHO: Doechii

WEAR: Thom Browne outfit

STYLED BY: Sam Woolf

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

WHO: St. Vincent

WEAR: Custom Giorgio Armani outfit

STYLED BY: Avigail Collins

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

WHO: Madison Beer

WEAR: Vintage Miss Sohee dress

STYLED BY: Kris Fe

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

WHO: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

(Image credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

WHO: Kacey Musgraves

WEAR: Ralph Lauren top, belt, and skirt

STYLED BY: Erica Cloud

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

WHO: Charlotte Lawrence

WEAR: Saint Laurent dress and cape

STYLED BY: Siena Montesano Gones

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

WHO: Samara Joy

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

WHO: Paris Hilton

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

WHO: Benson Boone

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

WHO: Nikki Glaser

WEAR: Stella McCartney dress

STYLED BY: Dani + Emma