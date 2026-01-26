Ditching Jeans for *This* Pant Trend Will Make Your Black Going-Out Tops Look 2026 Instead of 2016

I don't know if others feel the same way, but my favorite part of a night out is getting ready for it. I love applying my in-depth makeup routine for that natural Nina Park–inspired glow, then putting together an outfit that makes me feel like my most confident self. As the designated friend who is always down for a night out, I've put a lot of effort into cultivating an elegant going-out wardrobe, mainly comprised of little black tops. Usually, I'd pair these shirts with evening jeans or a simple black miniskirt; however, inspired by Hailey Bieber's recent look, I've decided that my trusty black tops should be styled with low-rise black pants this year to ensure that they look fresh and current.
There's so much to love about Bieber's look, but what stands out most is the combination of the top and the pants. Together, they strike the perfect balance between sensual and grounded. The tailored, businesslike trousers anchor the look, while the sheer shirt injects a modern, edgy sensibility without overdoing it. This thoughtful combination is precisely why the outfit feels fitting for 2026, distinguishing it from something worn in 2016.
If you're inspired to switch up your evening outfits this winter, when wearing a going-out top, keep scrolling because we've rounded up the best pairs of low-rise black pants and the black going-out tops to pair with them.
