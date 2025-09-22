Hold the '90s Straight-Legs—New York's Fashion Darlings Are Defaulting to These Comfy Jeans Instead

Straight-leg jeans may have a permanent place in the wardrobes of New Yorkers, but that doesn’t mean they’re the only silhouette in rotation right now. In fact, New York’s fashion set seems to be loosening up—literally. Over the past few weeks, I’ve noticed another retro denim style gaining momentum: the ultra-baggy jean.
First to put me onto the trend was Lily Allen, who took her wide-leg pair of jeans out in the city this September. She grounded the exaggerated proportions with a slim-fitting tank; a clever choice that balances out the volume, then layered on a lightweight cardigan and finished with chunky white trainers.
Shortly after, Solange Knowles stepped out in her own take, styling an indigo pair with a minimalist top. The streamlined silhouette up top kept the focus on the jeans while ensuring her look didn’t get lost in all that fabric, while the dark wash of the indigo denim gave the casual silhouette a sleeker, evening-ready feel.
What makes this throwback shape so compelling is its built-in ease and casual energy—it feels perfectly at home on New York streets. But don’t be fooled into thinking baggy jeans only work for casual moments. As Allen demonstrated, they can slide seamlessly into an everyday uniform, while Knowles offered a blueprint for transitioning them into evening territory.
Inspired by the way New York’s best-dressed are styling them, I’ve pulled together an edit of the chicest baggy jeans to buy now.
Shop Baggy Jeans:
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Zara
Baggy Balloon Mid-Waist Jeans
These also come in a pretty, light blue wash.
H&M
Baggy High Jeans
Honestly, these look more expensive than they are.
Mango
Medium-Rise Barrel Jeans
This dark indigo hue is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Weekday
Astro Loose Baggy Jeans
These also come in 14 other shades.
Citizens of Humanity
+ Argent Ayla Baggy High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Style with black flats or pair with a kitten heel.
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy Mid-Rise Jeans
I find the black pairs of jeans in my wardrobe to be more versatile than they blue.
& Other Stories
Wide-Leg Jeans
These comfortable jeans are perfect for daily styling.
COS
Volume Wide-Leg Jeans
Pair this with a simple tee or wear with floaty blouse.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.