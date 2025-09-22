Hold the '90s Straight-Legs—New York's Fashion Darlings Are Defaulting to These Comfy Jeans Instead

Solange walks outside in New York wearing ultra baggy jeans with a halterneck top and a furry bag.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Straight-leg jeans may have a permanent place in the wardrobes of New Yorkers, but that doesn’t mean they’re the only silhouette in rotation right now. In fact, New York’s fashion set seems to be loosening up—literally. Over the past few weeks, I’ve noticed another retro denim style gaining momentum: the ultra-baggy jean.

First to put me onto the trend was Lily Allen, who took her wide-leg pair of jeans out in the city this September. She grounded the exaggerated proportions with a slim-fitting tank; a clever choice that balances out the volume, then layered on a lightweight cardigan and finished with chunky white trainers.

Lily Allen steps outside in New York wearing baggy jeans with white trainers and a tank top.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shortly after, Solange Knowles stepped out in her own take, styling an indigo pair with a minimalist top. The streamlined silhouette up top kept the focus on the jeans while ensuring her look didn’t get lost in all that fabric, while the dark wash of the indigo denim gave the casual silhouette a sleeker, evening-ready feel.

What makes this throwback shape so compelling is its built-in ease and casual energy—it feels perfectly at home on New York streets. But don’t be fooled into thinking baggy jeans only work for casual moments. As Allen demonstrated, they can slide seamlessly into an everyday uniform, while Knowles offered a blueprint for transitioning them into evening territory.

Solange walks outside in New York wearing ultra baggy jeans with a halterneck top and a furry bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Inspired by the way New York’s best-dressed are styling them, I’ve pulled together an edit of the chicest baggy jeans to buy now.

Shop Baggy Jeans:

