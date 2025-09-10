Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the ‘90s Black Trouser and Shoe Combo That's Reliably Chic

I've always felt that September shifts the styling mood more than any other month. As the back-to-school energy kicks in, wardrobes often follow suit, mine included. Without even meaning to, I’ve been trading in jeans for tailored trousers, tees for button-downs and trainers for something sleeker as I work towards channelling a more polished silhouette.
While easing into this new rhythm, I’ve been on the lookout for styling inspiration to maximise my early-autumn looks. And this morning, Jennifer Aniston delivered in spades, stepping out in an autumn shoe trend that elevates tailored trousers, in a '90s-minimalist kind of way.
Styling her tailored trousers with pointed-toe heels in glossy black leather, the pointed-toe detailing elongated her legs, while the sleek heel added a certain poise that flats can never quite match. A fool-proof pairing that felt sharp and polished, but not overly serious, Aniston layered a V-neck vest, delicate jewels and a pair of tinted brown aviators, crafting an elegant outfit that easily sees you through the season.
Dare I say, it’s the perfect September ensemble—streamlined, easy and inherently chic. Below, shop the best black trousers and pointed-toe heels to re-create Aniston’s formula below.
Shop Pointed-Toe Heels and Black Trousers
Marks & Spencer
Straight Leg Trousers With Stretch
These come in UK sizes 6—24.
Zara
Ankle Strap High-Heel Shoes
Style with sleek black trousers or pair with your favourite jeans.
Mango
Straight Mid-Rise Suit Trousers
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Zara
Metal Buckle Heels
Every great wardrobe starts with a classic black heel.
Reformation
Gisele Low Rise Pant
I have these myself, and they're some of my most-worn trousers.
Reformation
Wrenley Heeled Slingback
The suede finish gives these a luxurious edge.
Arket
Wide-Leg Tailored Trousers
These also come in a deep shade of brown.
The Row
Carla Leather Pumps
I'll always come back to The Row for their elevated basics.
Aligne
Genevieve Pleated Wide Leg Trouser
Style with the matching blazer or pair with a simple tee.
Emme Parsons
Elana Textured-Leather Slingback Pumps
The slingback design adds a sleek point of interest as well as some light support.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.