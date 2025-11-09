'90s Gwyneth Paltrow Is My Winter Style Muse—5 Archival Looks I'll Be Copying This Month

I think Gwyneth Paltrow's style piqued in the '90s. Here are five timeless looks to copy this winter.

Collage of images of Gwyneth Paltrow wearings a jumper around her waist, a leopard print coat and a scarf knit.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

For as long as I’ve been interested in fashion, I’ve been interested in what Gwyneth Paltrow is wearing. Refined but not unfussy, timeless but still attuned to the trends of the moment, Gwyneth's outfits are a source of inspiration whenever I'm feeling stuck.

While Gwyneth’s current outfits are undeniably elegant (I’ve documented more than a few recent favourites), I have a particular penchant for some of her ’90s looks. The silhouettes she championed then—sleek knits, minimalist tailoring, easy layering—feel just as relevant in 2025 as they did three decades ago. Below, I’ve rounded up five of her best looks from the era that I’ll be re-creating this month.

1. The Scarf-Knit

Image of Gwyneth Paltrow in the &#039;90s wearing a sleeveless scarf knit with leather trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Long before 2025’s scarf-knit obsession took hold, Paltrow was styling the chic silhouette. In 1997, she wore a sleeveless version in a soft beige tone, pairing it with glossy leather trousers. In 2025, I think this would look just as chic with straight-leg jeans.

Shop Scarf Knits:

2. Jumper Tied Around The Waist

Image of Gwyneth Paltrow in the &#039;90s wearing a grey peacoat with a black top, a grey knit around her waist and indigo jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: As if blessed with a crystal ball, Gwyneth's '90s outfits feel surprisingly on point for winter 2025. Keeping her styling typically sleek, the actor wove an element of interest into her outfit by means of the fuzzy knit she wore slung around her waist. A practical accessory that imparts an easy, effortless feel, Paltrow's chic silhouette is one you can experiment with straight away.

Shop Jumpers:

3. Leopard Print Coat

Image of Gwyneth Paltrow in the &#039;90s wearing a leopard print coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: If I were to recommend just one outerwear investment this season, it would be a leopard print coat. Paltrow’s 1996 take, worn with minimal accessories and pared-back styling, proves its enduring appeal.

Shop Leopard Print Coats:

4. V-Neck Knit Over White Tee

Image of Gwyneth Paltrow in the &#039;90s wearing a v-neck jumper over a white t-shirt with blue jeans and black converse.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Arguably one of the most timeless pairings in Paltrow’s repertoire, this layered look feels as fresh today as it did in 1996. A loose V-neck jumper over a crisp white tee, straight-leg jeans and black Converse trainers. So simple, so chic

Shop V-Neck Knits:

5. Knee-Length Skirt + Boots

Image of Gwyneth Paltrow in the &#039;90s wearing a sleeveless rollneck with a knee-length skirt and knee-length boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: As seen across the autumn/winter 2025 runways, the knee-length skirt is absolutely back—and Gwyneth wore it best decades ago. Her version, paired with sleek knee-high boots, feels elegant, easy and enduringly cool.

Shop Knee-Length Skirts:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸