'90s Gwyneth Paltrow Is My Winter Style Muse—5 Archival Looks I'll Be Copying This Month

For as long as I’ve been interested in fashion, I’ve been interested in what Gwyneth Paltrow is wearing. Refined but not unfussy, timeless but still attuned to the trends of the moment, Gwyneth's outfits are a source of inspiration whenever I'm feeling stuck.
While Gwyneth’s current outfits are undeniably elegant (I’ve documented more than a few recent favourites), I have a particular penchant for some of her ’90s looks. The silhouettes she championed then—sleek knits, minimalist tailoring, easy layering—feel just as relevant in 2025 as they did three decades ago. Below, I’ve rounded up five of her best looks from the era that I’ll be re-creating this month.
1. The Scarf-Knit
Style Notes: Long before 2025’s scarf-knit obsession took hold, Paltrow was styling the chic silhouette. In 1997, she wore a sleeveless version in a soft beige tone, pairing it with glossy leather trousers. In 2025, I think this would look just as chic with straight-leg jeans.
Shop Scarf Knits:
M&S x 16Arlington
Pure Cashmere Scarf Neck Knitted Top
I've always said this—Marks & Spencer's cashmere is some of the best on the market.
Massimo Dutti
V-Neck Knit Vest With Scarf
This warm brown shade is easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
H&M
Oversized Scarf-Detail Jumper
The scarf detailing gives your look an elegant essence that, despite being a roomy knit, makes this jumper feel particularly chic.
2. Jumper Tied Around The Waist
Style Notes: As if blessed with a crystal ball, Gwyneth's '90s outfits feel surprisingly on point for winter 2025. Keeping her styling typically sleek, the actor wove an element of interest into her outfit by means of the fuzzy knit she wore slung around her waist. A practical accessory that imparts an easy, effortless feel, Paltrow's chic silhouette is one you can experiment with straight away.
Shop Jumpers:
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
Be quick—this are selling quickly, and I can't see it staying in stock for long.
COS
Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS' cashmere is a fashion person's favourite for a reason.
Navygrey
The Weekend Jumper
I have this slouchy knit myself, and it's one of my most-worn pieces.
3. Leopard Print Coat
Style Notes: If I were to recommend just one outerwear investment this season, it would be a leopard print coat. Paltrow’s 1996 take, worn with minimal accessories and pared-back styling, proves its enduring appeal.
Shop Leopard Print Coats:
& Other Stories
Faux Fur Leopard Coat
I've never met a base outfit that doesn't look chicer when layered with a leopard print coat.
Rixo
Milly Coat
This comes in UK sizes 6—26.
Arket
Double Wool Blend Coat
The leopard print coat trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
4. V-Neck Knit Over White Tee
Style Notes: Arguably one of the most timeless pairings in Paltrow’s repertoire, this layered look feels as fresh today as it did in 1996. A loose V-neck jumper over a crisp white tee, straight-leg jeans and black Converse trainers. So simple, so chic
Shop V-Neck Knits:
Rise & Fall
Medium Grey Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper
While I love this in the sleek slate grey, it also comes in seven other shades.
Reformation
Beth Regenerative Wool V-Neck
If you invest in one knitwear trend this season, I recommend you make it a v-neck jumper.
Massimo Dutti
V-Neck Knit Sweater
The wool and alpaca blend design ensures an ultra-comfortable finish.
5. Knee-Length Skirt + Boots
Style Notes: As seen across the autumn/winter 2025 runways, the knee-length skirt is absolutely back—and Gwyneth wore it best decades ago. Her version, paired with sleek knee-high boots, feels elegant, easy and enduringly cool.
Shop Knee-Length Skirts:
H&M
Knee-Length Skirt
Pair this with knee-high boots to get Gwyneth's look.
Mango
Wool Midi-Skirt With Slit
I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
Zara
Asymmetric Leather Midi Skirt
This warm brown shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.