I Searched for Chic, Non-See-Through White Linen Trousers—These 3 Pairs Came Out on Top
White linen trousers are a summer staple, and I've tried on so many pairs to find the 3 I recommend. Find out more below.
As someone who wears trousers more than dresses, summer can be a particularly tricky time. Whilst there are cooler moments when our trusted denim and favourite tailoring can support, the hottest days call for a significant change.
Over the past few years, I’ve found myself relying more and more on linen as a respite on those warmer days when I still want to wear trousers, and one particular style features most in my outfit builds and saved outfit inspo is white linen trousers. Naturally, I set out to find the best white linen trousers for summer 2025.
Linen trousers may come in an array of shades, but the bright summer days lend themselves to fresh, crisp whites. On my search for the best white linen trousers, I explored a range of different styles. The first is a classic tailored trousers, now with a linen twist. This style brings the polished feel of tailoring into the summer months with sharp pleats, a lightweight fabric and ideally, a great drape on the hem. If you're wondering how to look smart whilst staying cool at the office this summer, this is a style I'd recommend.
The second style to catch my eye was tie-waist linen trousers. Comfortable, adjustable and featuring a mix of slim and wide-leg silhouettes, this pair has a more relaxed feel that lends itself to weekend outings. Finally, the ease of an elasticated waist is one I'll never turn down. This style is primed for pulling on over swimwear or pairing with a simple T-shirt for coffee dates.
Not only have I scoured the internet for the best white linen trousers around, but I've also headed in store to put three particular styles to the test. The first is a pair I have rated for years, the Olina linen trousers from Reformation. This pair is a little pricier, but you can really feel the difference in the high-quality fabric. Next, the Sloane Pant from Abercrombie & Fitch is a best-selling style for the brand as well as a favourite amongst our editors. On noticing that the style came in a linen version, I knew I had to see if these lived up to the high standards of the original. Finally, I found myself in Zara on my lunch break (this happens surprisingly often) and came across a pair of sleek white tailored linen trousers that had an elegant look and a pleasing price tag.
One thing that makes hunting for white linen trousers more difficult is that some can be pretty see-through, though these three pairs show nothing when accompanied by nude underwear.
Keep scrolling to read my review on the three best white linen trousers I've tried, and shop more excellent white linen trousers.
1. The Reformation Olina Linen Pant
Style Notes: Last year was the first time that I put Reformation's beloved Olina Linen trousers to the test and immediately came away impressed. The fabric is 100% linen, the drape is just right and tie waistband adds a comfortable ease when wearing. Here, I tried my regular size Medium in the regular length, which fit perfectly. Like most of Reformation's best styles, these trousers also come in extended sizes and petite lengths.
Shop The Reformation Olina Linen Pant:
2. The Abercrombie Sloane Trousers
Style Notes: Abercrombie's Sloane Pants have become an editor favourite in our offices thanks to their polished appeal and reasonable price tag. Now, the beloved style comes in a linen version for summer. What I liked about this pair is the double lining, which ensures that any undergarments won't show through. Because of the lining, this pair is more heavyweight than the others, made from a linen and viscose blend. Here I tried my usual size, which fit nicely for a lower rise fit just below the belly button. If you wanted a higher waist style, I'd recommend sizing down. This pair also comes in a Curve Love fit
Shop The Abercrombie Sloane Trousers:
3. The Zara ZW Collection Linen Blend Trousers
Style Notes: If you've had a peek at Zara's new-in collection right now, you'll know it's one of the strongest to date, so I set about to put its linen trousers to the test. As a brand that can make even the most affordable pieces look incredibly expensive, this tailored pair immediately caught my eye. This pair was the least opaque of all three, but you'd still never guess that I was wearing black underwear here—a nude pair will definitely be discreet. Here, I tried the size Medium and found this fell as a nice mid-rise, but if you wanted a higher rise, there's room to size down. Unlike the other pairs, Zara doesn't offer petite lengths, and at 5'2", this pair came up incredibly long. But, a quick trip to a local dry cleaners can have a few inches taken off the end with ease.
Shop The Zara ZW Collection Linen Blend Trousers:
Shop More White Linen Trousers:
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
-
42 Nordstrom, J.Crew, and Gap Finds That Are About to Replace All My Summer Basics
In three, two, one…
-
If You Visit London This Summer, Prepare to Spot This Polished Shoe Trend on All the Locals
European chic.
-
Serious Question: How Isn't Every Single New COS Item Out of Stock Already?
I'm actually shocked.
-
No Seriously, These 7 Elevated Summer Pieces Always Get Me Compliments
I plan to wear these on repeat.
-
My Friend Says I Look *So Rich* When I Wear Spring Outfits With These 6 Key Pieces
Bring on the confidence boost.
-
Fashion People Are Quietly Retiring White Tank Tops for These Sleek New Basics
Shop the chic alternatives inside.
-
The Chic Summer Top Stylish Europeans Love to Wear With Jeans
Your stylish warm-weather savior.
-
I Just Created 7 Incredibly Chic Outfits From Revolve for Every Summer Occasion
From weddings to vacations.