I Searched for Chic, Non-See-Through White Linen Trousers—These 3 Pairs Came Out on Top

As someone who wears trousers more than dresses, summer can be a particularly tricky time. Whilst there are cooler moments when our trusted denim and favourite tailoring can support, the hottest days call for a significant change.

Over the past few years, I’ve found myself relying more and more on linen as a respite on those warmer days when I still want to wear trousers, and one particular style features most in my outfit builds and saved outfit inspo is white linen trousers. Naturally, I set out to find the best white linen trousers for summer 2025.

Linen trousers may come in an array of shades, but the bright summer days lend themselves to fresh, crisp whites. On my search for the best white linen trousers, I explored a range of different styles. The first is a classic tailored trousers, now with a linen twist. This style brings the polished feel of tailoring into the summer months with sharp pleats, a lightweight fabric and ideally, a great drape on the hem. If you're wondering how to look smart whilst staying cool at the office this summer, this is a style I'd recommend.

The second style to catch my eye was tie-waist linen trousers. Comfortable, adjustable and featuring a mix of slim and wide-leg silhouettes, this pair has a more relaxed feel that lends itself to weekend outings. Finally, the ease of an elasticated waist is one I'll never turn down. This style is primed for pulling on over swimwear or pairing with a simple T-shirt for coffee dates.

Not only have I scoured the internet for the best white linen trousers around, but I've also headed in store to put three particular styles to the test. The first is a pair I have rated for years, the Olina linen trousers from Reformation. This pair is a little pricier, but you can really feel the difference in the high-quality fabric. Next, the Sloane Pant from Abercrombie & Fitch is a best-selling style for the brand as well as a favourite amongst our editors. On noticing that the style came in a linen version, I knew I had to see if these lived up to the high standards of the original. Finally, I found myself in Zara on my lunch break (this happens surprisingly often) and came across a pair of sleek white tailored linen trousers that had an elegant look and a pleasing price tag.

One thing that makes hunting for white linen trousers more difficult is that some can be pretty see-through, though these three pairs show nothing when accompanied by nude underwear.

Keep scrolling to read my review on the three best white linen trousers I've tried, and shop more excellent white linen trousers.

1. The Reformation Olina Linen Pant

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: Last year was the first time that I put Reformation's beloved Olina Linen trousers to the test and immediately came away impressed. The fabric is 100% linen, the drape is just right and tie waistband adds a comfortable ease when wearing. Here, I tried my regular size Medium in the regular length, which fit perfectly. Like most of Reformation's best styles, these trousers also come in extended sizes and petite lengths.

Shop The Reformation Olina Linen Pant:

REFORMATION Olina Linen Pant Es £188 SHOP NOW The lightweight fabric is ideal for the warmest summer days. REFORMATION Olina Linen Pant £188 SHOP NOW The cut is a relaxed wide leg. REFORMATION Petites Olina Linen Pant £188 £89 SHOP NOW For those on the shorter side, opt for the petite length.

2. The Abercrombie Sloane Trousers

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: Abercrombie's Sloane Pants have become an editor favourite in our offices thanks to their polished appeal and reasonable price tag. Now, the beloved style comes in a linen version for summer. What I liked about this pair is the double lining, which ensures that any undergarments won't show through. Because of the lining, this pair is more heavyweight than the others, made from a linen and viscose blend. Here I tried my usual size, which fit nicely for a lower rise fit just below the belly button. If you wanted a higher waist style, I'd recommend sizing down. This pair also comes in a Curve Love fit

Shop The Abercrombie Sloane Trousers:

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH A&F Sloane Low Rise Tailored Linen-Blend Pant £65 SHOP NOW I love this minimalist look. ABERCROMBIE & FITCH Curve Love A&f Sloane Low Rise Tailored Linen-Blend Pant £65 SHOP NOW Imagine this pair with a playful tops and mules for dinners out this summer.

3. The Zara ZW Collection Linen Blend Trousers

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: If you've had a peek at Zara's new-in collection right now, you'll know it's one of the strongest to date, so I set about to put its linen trousers to the test. As a brand that can make even the most affordable pieces look incredibly expensive, this tailored pair immediately caught my eye. This pair was the least opaque of all three, but you'd still never guess that I was wearing black underwear here—a nude pair will definitely be discreet. Here, I tried the size Medium and found this fell as a nice mid-rise, but if you wanted a higher rise, there's room to size down. Unlike the other pairs, Zara doesn't offer petite lengths, and at 5'2", this pair came up incredibly long. But, a quick trip to a local dry cleaners can have a few inches taken off the end with ease.

Shop The Zara ZW Collection Linen Blend Trousers:

ZARA Linen Blend Trousers Zw Collection £60 SHOP NOW This pair won't stick around for long.

