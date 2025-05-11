Zara Is Officially In Summer Mode—9 Warm-Weather Buys That Will Sell Out First

The Spanish brand's latest drop includes summery silhouettes, easy dresses and elevated accessories.

Zara summer 2025 new in
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Features

The seasonal switch-up is underway at Zara as the heatwave launches us fully into summer. Whilst our spring and year-round pieces will still be working hard over the new season, the highest temperatures call for specific wardrobe additions to keep us cool and looking chic, and Zara's new-in section is full of elevated options.

The first of Zara's summer updates is a fresh wave of stellar dresses. Whether you're looking for a more elevated wedding guest option or simply something to throw on when the sun starts shining, Zara's paying attention to the finer details this season. Look for sweet details like beads on beachside maxis, as well as high necklines and carefully placed pleats, taking elegant styles to all new heights.

As the weather heats up, the biggest updates come in form and fabric. Silhouettes are softened for the warmer days, with extra-wide palazzo pants and loose-fitting tops primed to give our wardrobes that easy-going feeling. In fabric, Zara is leaning into the seasonal favourites, with linen infusions bringing an airy appeal to classic buys, whilst textures like crochet and embroidery are cementing our looks in the summer season. Alongside, there are fresh sandals, a plethora of delicate boho details and even a chic light jacket for those cooler summer days.

Keep scrolling to explore the best new-in summer buys at Zara right now.

9 Zara Buys That Are Sure to Sell Out First

Beaded Belt Waistcoat
ZARA
Beaded Belt Waistcoat

With a sleek square neckline and summery bead detailing, I know this will sell out so fast.

High-Waist Straight-Leg Trousers
ZARA
High-Waist Straight-Leg Trousers

Plus is comes as a matching co-ord! Wear together or restyle with the rest of your wardrobe.

Zw Collection Polka Dot Midi Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Polka Dot Midi Dress

It's polka dot season! And this is one of the most elevated style I've seen yet.

Embroidered Strappy Top
ZARA
Embroidered Strappy Top

The boho aesthetic is big news for summer 2025, and this top has so many sweet characteristics.

Zw Collection Long Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Long Skirt

A great white skirt will serve your wardrobe year after year.

Beaded Midi Dress With Linen Blend
ZARA
Beaded Midi Dress With Linen Blend

This dress is the first thing I'll be packing for my upcoming holidays.

Metallic-Effect Strappy Cage Sandals
ZARA
Metallic-Effect Strappy Cage Sandals

The brown pair first caught my eye, but this gold iteration will up the ante on all my looks.

Semi-Sheer Blouse With Embroidered Stripes
ZARA
Semi-Sheer Blouse With Embroidered Stripes

Style this summery blouse with everything from tailoring to mini skirts.

Zw Collection Palazzo Trousers
ZARA
Zw Collection Palazzo Trousers

If you're wondering how to bring tailoring into the summer months, look to these ultra-wide palazzo trousers.

More Zara Buys You Need to See

Zw Collection Embroidered Romantic Blouse
ZARA
Zw Collection Embroidered Romantic Blouse

This looks like a vintage find.

Zw Collection High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans
ZARA
Zw Collection High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans

Brown jeans are my current obsession for the brighter months.

Printed Kaftan Dress
ZARA
Printed Kaftan Dress

I believe that every wardrobe should have a bold printed dress that can be thrown on with sandals when the sun comes out.

Crinkled Effect Blazer
ZARA
Crinkled Effect Blazer

The fit of this blazer is just so good.

Braided Top Mini Bag
ZARA
Braided Top Mini Bag

Any outfit will feel instantly summery with the right accessories.

Wide-Sleeve Linen Blend Shirt
ZARA
Wide-Sleeve Linen Blend Shirt

The mix of horizontal and vertical stripes brings a considered touch to this linen blend shirt.

Linen Blend Wide-Leg Trousers With Belt
ZARA
Linen Blend Wide-Leg Trousers With Belt

You'll find yourself wearing these on repeat all summer long.

Split Suede Ballerinas
ZARA
Split Suede Ballerinas

This pair is so similar to designer styles that go for hundreds of pounds.

Floral Print Scarf
ZARA
Floral Print Scarf

If you've ever wanted to try styling a scarf as a top or sarong you'll know you need a good sized one to work with. Enter Zara's large scarf.

Zw Collection Ruffled Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Ruffled Dress

Dress this up or down with the right accessories.

Ramie Zip-Up Jacket
ZARA
Ramie Zip-Up Jacket

Whilst we wish it could be sunshine all the time, the cooler moments will come this summer. You'll appreciate having this light Ramie jacket to hand.

Printed Midi Dress
ZARA
Printed Midi Dress

This patterned dress feels like the kind of piece you'd find in a small boutique abroad.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

