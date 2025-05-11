Zara Is Officially In Summer Mode—9 Warm-Weather Buys That Will Sell Out First

The seasonal switch-up is underway at Zara as the heatwave launches us fully into summer. Whilst our spring and year-round pieces will still be working hard over the new season, the highest temperatures call for specific wardrobe additions to keep us cool and looking chic, and Zara's new-in section is full of elevated options.

The first of Zara's summer updates is a fresh wave of stellar dresses. Whether you're looking for a more elevated wedding guest option or simply something to throw on when the sun starts shining, Zara's paying attention to the finer details this season. Look for sweet details like beads on beachside maxis, as well as high necklines and carefully placed pleats, taking elegant styles to all new heights.

As the weather heats up, the biggest updates come in form and fabric. Silhouettes are softened for the warmer days, with extra-wide palazzo pants and loose-fitting tops primed to give our wardrobes that easy-going feeling. In fabric, Zara is leaning into the seasonal favourites, with linen infusions bringing an airy appeal to classic buys, whilst textures like crochet and embroidery are cementing our looks in the summer season. Alongside, there are fresh sandals, a plethora of delicate boho details and even a chic light jacket for those cooler summer days.

Keep scrolling to explore the best new-in summer buys at Zara right now.

9 Zara Buys That Are Sure to Sell Out First

ZARA Beaded Belt Waistcoat £36 SHOP NOW With a sleek square neckline and summery bead detailing, I know this will sell out so fast.

ZARA High-Waist Straight-Leg Trousers £30 SHOP NOW Plus is comes as a matching co-ord! Wear together or restyle with the rest of your wardrobe.

ZARA Zw Collection Polka Dot Midi Dress £50 SHOP NOW It's polka dot season! And this is one of the most elevated style I've seen yet.

ZARA Embroidered Strappy Top £26 SHOP NOW The boho aesthetic is big news for summer 2025, and this top has so many sweet characteristics.

ZARA Zw Collection Long Skirt £60 SHOP NOW A great white skirt will serve your wardrobe year after year.

ZARA Beaded Midi Dress With Linen Blend £36 SHOP NOW This dress is the first thing I'll be packing for my upcoming holidays.

ZARA Metallic-Effect Strappy Cage Sandals £36 SHOP NOW The brown pair first caught my eye, but this gold iteration will up the ante on all my looks.

ZARA Semi-Sheer Blouse With Embroidered Stripes £30 SHOP NOW Style this summery blouse with everything from tailoring to mini skirts.

ZARA Zw Collection Palazzo Trousers £40 SHOP NOW If you're wondering how to bring tailoring into the summer months, look to these ultra-wide palazzo trousers.

More Zara Buys You Need to See

ZARA Zw Collection Embroidered Romantic Blouse £40 SHOP NOW This looks like a vintage find.

ZARA Zw Collection High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans £40 SHOP NOW Brown jeans are my current obsession for the brighter months.

ZARA Printed Kaftan Dress £40 SHOP NOW I believe that every wardrobe should have a bold printed dress that can be thrown on with sandals when the sun comes out.

ZARA Crinkled Effect Blazer £60 SHOP NOW The fit of this blazer is just so good.

ZARA Braided Top Mini Bag £30 SHOP NOW Any outfit will feel instantly summery with the right accessories.

ZARA Wide-Sleeve Linen Blend Shirt £28 SHOP NOW The mix of horizontal and vertical stripes brings a considered touch to this linen blend shirt.

ZARA Linen Blend Wide-Leg Trousers With Belt £28 SHOP NOW You'll find yourself wearing these on repeat all summer long.

ZARA Split Suede Ballerinas £36 SHOP NOW This pair is so similar to designer styles that go for hundreds of pounds.

ZARA Floral Print Scarf £23 SHOP NOW If you've ever wanted to try styling a scarf as a top or sarong you'll know you need a good sized one to work with. Enter Zara's large scarf.

ZARA Zw Collection Ruffled Dress £60 SHOP NOW Dress this up or down with the right accessories.

ZARA Ramie Zip-Up Jacket £46 SHOP NOW Whilst we wish it could be sunshine all the time, the cooler moments will come this summer. You'll appreciate having this light Ramie jacket to hand.