Zara Is Officially In Summer Mode—9 Warm-Weather Buys That Will Sell Out First
The Spanish brand's latest drop includes summery silhouettes, easy dresses and elevated accessories.
The seasonal switch-up is underway at Zara as the heatwave launches us fully into summer. Whilst our spring and year-round pieces will still be working hard over the new season, the highest temperatures call for specific wardrobe additions to keep us cool and looking chic, and Zara's new-in section is full of elevated options.
The first of Zara's summer updates is a fresh wave of stellar dresses. Whether you're looking for a more elevated wedding guest option or simply something to throw on when the sun starts shining, Zara's paying attention to the finer details this season. Look for sweet details like beads on beachside maxis, as well as high necklines and carefully placed pleats, taking elegant styles to all new heights.
As the weather heats up, the biggest updates come in form and fabric. Silhouettes are softened for the warmer days, with extra-wide palazzo pants and loose-fitting tops primed to give our wardrobes that easy-going feeling. In fabric, Zara is leaning into the seasonal favourites, with linen infusions bringing an airy appeal to classic buys, whilst textures like crochet and embroidery are cementing our looks in the summer season. Alongside, there are fresh sandals, a plethora of delicate boho details and even a chic light jacket for those cooler summer days.
Keep scrolling to explore the best new-in summer buys at Zara right now.
9 Zara Buys That Are Sure to Sell Out First
With a sleek square neckline and summery bead detailing, I know this will sell out so fast.
Plus is comes as a matching co-ord! Wear together or restyle with the rest of your wardrobe.
It's polka dot season! And this is one of the most elevated style I've seen yet.
The boho aesthetic is big news for summer 2025, and this top has so many sweet characteristics.
This dress is the first thing I'll be packing for my upcoming holidays.
The brown pair first caught my eye, but this gold iteration will up the ante on all my looks.
Style this summery blouse with everything from tailoring to mini skirts.
If you're wondering how to bring tailoring into the summer months, look to these ultra-wide palazzo trousers.
More Zara Buys You Need to See
Brown jeans are my current obsession for the brighter months.
I believe that every wardrobe should have a bold printed dress that can be thrown on with sandals when the sun comes out.
The mix of horizontal and vertical stripes brings a considered touch to this linen blend shirt.
You'll find yourself wearing these on repeat all summer long.
This pair is so similar to designer styles that go for hundreds of pounds.
If you've ever wanted to try styling a scarf as a top or sarong you'll know you need a good sized one to work with. Enter Zara's large scarf.
Whilst we wish it could be sunshine all the time, the cooler moments will come this summer. You'll appreciate having this light Ramie jacket to hand.
This patterned dress feels like the kind of piece you'd find in a small boutique abroad.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
