I've Tried On So Many COS Trousers—From Wide-Leg to Barrel, These Are the Very Best

Ask any one of our editors, or really any fashion person, who does the best trousers on the high street and they're likely to agree that it's COS. The brand is known for excelling in staple styles, with an attention to detail that makes every piece, despite the affordable price tag, look and feel like a designer buy. There's a consideration to the design process that sets its pieces apart, but is particularly prevalent in the precise cuts and perfectly placed pleats of its trousers. As an editor who has tried on a whole range of COS trousers, I thought I'd take the time to share the very best with you.
When it comes to my personal style, I'm known for almost always sticking to trousers or jeans. Dresses and skirts may appear from time to time in the warmest months, but the versatility and elegance of a great pair of trousers always draw me back in. Over the years, I've put a whole host of trousers to the test, from designer buys to affordable finds, and COS is one brand I frequent more than most when sharing my favourite pairs. All that to say. I'm quite discerning when it comes to tailored trousers, but I'm yet to find a COS pair that I don't adore.
By now, the brand is also well aware of its design prowess in this category. It's had best-selling styles for years, like the Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers that are consistently in motion between sold out and restocked. With each new season, the brand leans into trending styles, like this summer's return to Capris, as well as staple pieces like the standout selection of linen trousers that my fellow editor, Emily Dawes, put to the test just a few weeks ago.
Whether it's classics that you're drawn to or bolder trending styles, the high street brand has a way of making each design a long-term addition to your wardrobe. For those searching for relaxed wide-leg styles, there's a selection of perfectly draped pieces to choose from, whilst those looking for more adventurous barrel-leg styles will be satiated by the cotton, linen and denim offerings. In terms of fit, I've always found COS styles to fit true to size, though some may come up a little long on me (I'm 5'2"). Thankfully, most dry cleaners are able to easily take a few inches off a hem.
Keep scrolling to explore the best COS trousers.
Shop the Best COS Trousers
Cotton Barrel-Leg Trousers
The new pair is already a favourite amongst our editors.
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
A best-selling style for the brand for good reason. Just look at the drape!
Knitted Straight-Leg Trousers
For those who prefer a straighter fit, bookmark this pair for your autumn wardrobe.
Fluid Drawstring Trousers
The perfect balance of comfortable and smart.
Cropped Denim Wide-Leg Trousers
A comfortable and contemporary way to bring denim into your looks.
Pleated Cotton Barrel-Leg Trousers
The barrel leg cut is sticking around.
Wide-Leg Cotton Trousers
The relaxed elasticated waistband is balanced by the tailored look of this pair.
Barrel-Leg Cotton Chinos
Pair with ballet flats, loafers, retro sneakers or slip-on sandals.
Fluid Wrap-Front Trousers
A fun twist on classic tailoring.
Elasticated Barrel-Leg Trousers
Expect to see these featuring heavily in my off-duty looks.
Voluminous Culottes
The silhouette of this pair is exquisite.
Pleated Barrel-Leg Chinos
I'm replicating this whole look for my next office day.
Drawstring Cotton Trousers
This comfortable pair will work hard in your summer wardrobe.
Cotton-Linen Wide-Leg Trousers
This easy pull-on pair will work hard for work outfits, weekend style and even travel days.
Cropped Barrel-Leg Cotton Trousers
Refined, minimalist, and already in my basket.
Cotton-Blend Capri Trousers
These may be controversial, but I adore Capri pants.
Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers
I've spotted a few stylish people pairing these playful pink trousers with brown, navy and cream.
Tailored Linen Trousers
I always find myself drawn to white trousers in summer and autumn.
