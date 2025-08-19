Not Black and White—The Rich-Looking Colour Combination Everyone's Wearing Instead Right Now

For me, discovering a new colour combination that just works is like slotting in the final piece of a puzzle—the wave of satisfaction is palpable. In fact, it’s even better, because, a perfect pairing of shades is something you can return to day after day. And lately, I've been feeling the same smug satisfaction as I slip into the pink and brown colour combination trend on repeat.
Between the fluttery shade of pink and the grounded essence of the brown, this pairing feels perfectly balanced. Pairing a vivid summery shade with a demure autumnal hue, this elegant pairing feels particularly relevant for styling as we approach the cooler months.
Inspired by the elegant looks saturating my FYP, I’ve seen this combination styled in a myriad of different ways. From rosy blouses pairing with chocolate trousers, to pink shirts worn with brown suede bags and silky blush skirts swishing against deep mahogany boots—each one as elegant as the rest.
There's something particularly compelling about the way the fluttery shade of pink offsets the grounded, earthy essence of brown. Coaxing a softness out of the dark brown shade that makes it feel much more approachable.
Much more interesting than black and white, read on to discover my edit of the pink-and-brown colour trend below.
Shop the Pink and Brown Colour Trend:
COS
Tailored Pima Cotton Shirt
Style this with chocolate brown trousers or pair with light-wash blue jeans.
COS
Relaxed Fluid Wide-Leg Trousers
Be quick! I'm sure these won't stay in stock for long.
Sézane
Emile Cardigan
Sézane's cosy cardigans are a fashion person's favourites.
& Other Stories
Suede Tote Bag
Honestly, this looks more expensive than it actually is.
Zara
Flowing Balloon Trousers
I can see these being a sell-out style.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt
I always come back to With Nothing Underneath for their chic array for shirts.
H&M
Midi Skirt
Add a pop of colour to your autumn rotation.
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Jumper
Shop this while it's one sale.
Reformation
Meg Top
This pretty top also comes in four other shades.
Reformation
Kaylee Loafer
Style with fresh white socks to give your look a preppy edge.
Saint Laurent
Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Suede Shoulder Bag
This also comes in two elegant shades of brown.
& Other Stories
Draped Sleeveless Midi Dress
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.