Not Black and White—The Rich-Looking Colour Combination Everyone's Wearing Instead Right Now

On paper, this pairing shouldn't work. In reality, it's one of the chicest combinations I've come across.

Influencers @styleidealist, @emilisindlev, @honeybelleworld wears a pink and brown colour trend.
(Image credit: @styleidealist, @emilisindlev, @honeybelleworld)
For me, discovering a new colour combination that just works is like slotting in the final piece of a puzzle—the wave of satisfaction is palpable. In fact, it’s even better, because, a perfect pairing of shades is something you can return to day after day. And lately, I've been feeling the same smug satisfaction as I slip into the pink and brown colour combination trend on repeat.

Influencer @styleidealist wears a pink linen blazer with chocolate brown trousers and snake-print heels.

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Between the fluttery shade of pink and the grounded essence of the brown, this pairing feels perfectly balanced. Pairing a vivid summery shade with a demure autumnal hue, this elegant pairing feels particularly relevant for styling as we approach the cooler months.

Influencer @emilisindlev sips on a coffee wearing a pink shirt tucked into dark brown trousers.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Inspired by the elegant looks saturating my FYP, I’ve seen this combination styled in a myriad of different ways. From rosy blouses pairing with chocolate trousers, to pink shirts worn with brown suede bags and silky blush skirts swishing against deep mahogany boots—each one as elegant as the rest.

Influencer @honeybelleworld wears a pink cami top with chocolate brown sandals.

(Image credit: @honeybelleworld)

There's something particularly compelling about the way the fluttery shade of pink offsets the grounded, earthy essence of brown. Coaxing a softness out of the dark brown shade that makes it feel much more approachable.

Influencer @monikh wears a chocolate brown vest top with pink linen trousers and black flip-flops.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Much more interesting than black and white, read on to discover my edit of the pink-and-brown colour trend below.

