I Tried On COS's New Sell-Out Tailored Trousers—Now They're Back in Two Elegant Shades

At this point in my style journey, my personal aesthetic is well established. My wardrobe is composed of a selection of elevated neutrals, with a few pops of colour by way of accessories, bringing my outfits to life. And except for the hottest summer days, you can bet that I can be found wearing a pair of trousers. My everyday looks move between a denim focus and slick tailoring, and over the years I've tested out a wide range of smart buys from best-sellers at Toteme and The Frankie Shop, to high street standouts. All that to say, I have a keen eye for great tailoring, and I've just tried on a pair of COS tailored trousers that are destined to become the brand's next cult buy.
Claiming an It item is rare for a high street brand, but if any could do it, it would be COS. Known for excellent tailoring and with an arsenal of sleek, designer-passing styles, it's a brand that editors and fashion people consistently rely on for a high-end look without the matching price tag. And these trousers are the latest example of COS's design prowess.
The Relaxed Fluid Wide-Leg Trousers are exactly as described. A wide-leg pair of tailored trousers with sharp pleats running down the front and a slouchy silhouette. I took my regular size in this pair, but also noticed that inside the waistband, you'll find adjustable elastic tabs to ensure a perfect fit. Crafted from a tencel lyocell and recycled nylon mix, the feel of this pair is lightweight, and one that I can see supporting my wardrobe throughout all seasons. From the fit to the way this pair drapes, I'd go as far as to say this is my favourite pair of COS trousers that I've ever tried on, and I've tried a lot.
I tried on the black pair, and like COS's best pieces, they had already sold out online by the time I stepped out of the store. Thankfully, the deep burgundy shade that almost ventures into brown is still available, along with the playful pink option for those looking for something a little less classic. I'll, of course, keep you updated with any restocks on the black, but I'd move fast if the other colourways have caught your eye.
Keep scrolling to shop the COS Relaxed Fluid Wide-Leg Trousers, and explore more excellent high street tailored trousers.
Shop the COS Relaxed Fluid Wide Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Fluid Wide-Leg Trousers
Bring a rich finish to your looks with this deep burgundy shade.
COS
Relaxed Fluid Wide-Leg Trousers
This pink shade is so unique that its already selling fast.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.