I've Spotted These 8 Swimwear Trends Already Making a Bid for Summer Supremacy

With summer soon approaching, I’ve been thinking about my warm-weather plans, and to be specific, holidays. The thing I love most about holiday planning is creating my outfits, and where better to start than swimwear?

Let’s be honest: swimwear always steals the spotlight when it comes to holiday packing, and whether you're lucky enough to be jetting off abroad or are planning on hitting more local beaches, a good swimsuit or two-piece is a summer staple. We all have our classics, of course; a black bikini you’ve owned for years and bring out every summer, or a sarong that has faded slightly but you just refuse to get rid of. But there’s something to be said for freshening up your swimwear repertoire, too. Every year, I love having a scroll to see what’s trending in the swimwear world and adding a few fresh styles into my own mix. So, with my mind firmly on planning my summer getaway, I decided to do just that, and as I took a deep dive into what’s on offer this year, a few key trends stood out.

Model Chey in a tropical print bikini with a green headband and chunky bangals

(Image credit: @chey_maya)

If you’re into maximalist colours, bold shapes and standout styles, you’ll love the “jewellification” of the simple strap. Twists, beads and metallic hardware are transforming even the most basic swimsuits into wearable pieces of art perfect for styling with your everyday wardrobe. More of a ’90s or vintage fan? Think bold prints, funky florals, colourful stripes and playful gingham, all with coverage, comfort and a healthy dose of nostalgia.

And the floral trend doesn’t stop there—flower appliqués are having a serious moment too, in true Carrie Bradshaw fashion. These amped-up rosettes are blooming along waistlines and necklines, proving that even the smallest detail can make a major impact on your favourite silhouettes. Meanwhile, for the minimalists, classic ruched styles in block colours are cropping up all over my feed, especially in one trending shade: chocolate brown. And for good measure, there’s an emerging beachwear trend that will pair perfectly with your favourite monochrome bikini or one-piece. So rest assured, it’s not all about bold prints and brights this year.

Flora in a white one strap swimsuit

(Image credit: @coco_floflo)

That being said, I know that for some (myself included), swimwear shopping can feel daunting. If the often minimal and form-fitting designs aren’t enough to send you running home in a panic, finding pieces that actually make you feel comfortable can be a real challenge. With this in mind, I have two key tips for you.

1. Buy online and try on at home. When you remove the time pressure, the dodgy, overexposed lighting and the endless angled mirrors usually found in fitting rooms, you can take your time to decide whether the swimwear is right for you, and you can also bring out your summer clothes to ress the item up or down and style it the way you would on holiday. By doing this, you’ll quickly figure out whether it’s the swimsuit or just the stress of the setting making you feel unsure.

2. Don’t be afraid to keep to your classics. If you know a certain fit looks and feels good, stick with it! Maybe switch up the colour, but you don’t have to follow any trend, especially if doing so chips away at your sense of comfort. If you love it, wear it. Trend be damned.

Regardless of your style, there are plenty of chic and wearable 2025 swimwear trends that are available both on the high street and from luxury brands waiting to be added to your rotation. All that’s left now is to book the holiday itself. Shop 2025’s biggest swimwear trends below.

1. Vintagecore

Kendall Jenner in a red and white gingham bikini on a blue and white striped towel on green grass.

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Style Notes: In 2025, vintage swimwear shapes are making a major comeback. Seen on style icons like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, these styles offer comfort, striking print combinations and a unique flair. The best bit? You can easily layer them with white linen trousers and oversized sunglasses for a full-on '90s-inspired look that will take you from the beach to the bar.

Betty Swimsuit - Blue Margot Gingham
Damson Madder
Blue Gingham Swimsuit

Gingham has been everywhere so far this spring, and this swimsuit takes the trend to the next level. The sweet thigh frills and bow detailing down the side offer a refreshing twist on a simplistic style that Damson Madder has perfected.

Heavy Manners, High Cut Bikini
Heavy Manners
High Cut Full Bottoms

A brand known for its vintage shapes and prints, this Heavy Manners bikini will be a fun addition to your collection.

X Bella Hadid Springtime Bikini Top - Lover's Lane
Frankies Bikinis
X Bella Hadid Springtime Bikini Top - Lover's Lane

The Bella Hadid x Frankies Bikinis collaboration will be one of the most sought-after collections this summer. Pairing cowgirl-inspired shapes with retro silhouettes, it has a vintage charm you'll fall for.

2. Embellished Straps

Sara Walker in leopard print, embellished strap swimwear with a Miu Miu raffia bag in lime yellow on a white towel.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Style Notes: Twisted, beaded or chain-adorned straps are giving swimwear a serious upgrade this year. Think of them as shoulder bling that takes your look from basic beach attire to poolside chic. You can also mirror the sparkling detail in your footwear by opting for metallic heels, beaded sandals or more twisted straps.

Chain Detail Underwired Swimsuit in Black
Reiss
Chain Detail Underwired Swimsuit in Black

Switch up your go-to one-piece with this elegant style from Reiss. The metallic detailing adds a little shine, making it perfect for both beach days and as an easy top for city strolls.

Lumière Shells Embellished Swimsuit
Oséree
Lumière Shells Embellished Swimsuit

I’m completely obsessed with the gold shell detailing on this one-it's such a delicate yet striking touch that instantly elevates the look. Oséree has long been one of my go-to bikini brands for summer, known for its luxe finishes and effortlessly elevated designs.

Mercedes Studded Swimsuit
Simkhai
Mercedes Studded Swimsuit

If you love a low-cut swimsuit, this one from Simkhai could be just what you're looking for. With its flattering plunge neckline and sleek silhouette, it strikes the perfect balance between bold and sophisticated—ideal for making a statement by the pool or at the beach.

3. Ruched Details

Jen Ceballos in a ruched ho pink bikini eating grapes

(Image credit: @endlesslyloveclub)

Style Notes: Ruching isn’t strictly a trend, but it is a detail set to be seen more than ever this year. Adding visual interest to even the most basic bikini, what makes ruched bikinis so popular is their ability to flatter a range of body types. The ruching creates a subtle shaping effect, enhancing curves and offering a smooth, sculpted look. Plus, it adds texture and movement, making even the simplest designs feel more dynamic and fun.

360 Tummy Control Padded Square Neck Swimsuit
M&S Collection
360 Tummy Control Swimsuit

This M&S tummy control one-piece gets ruching just right, cinching and shaping in a trendy khaki colour.

Cannes Top - Polka Dot
AWAY THAT DAY ™
Polka Dot

A brand that often employs ruched detailing, this Away The Day bikini expertly combines function with chicness. The deep underwired top and thicker straps make it an ideal choice for those with a larger bust, whilst the white polka dots add a trendy twist to a tried-and-tested shape.

Montce Khaki Simonette Bikini Top and Bottom

Montce
Khaki Bikini

Montce is a new discovery for me, and I’m already hooked. One of the best things about the brand is the ability to choose your favourite silhouette in almost every colour imaginable, making it super easy to find something that feels perfect for you.

4. One-shoulder One Pieces

Karina in a light pink and dark pink one shoulder swimsuit, white linen trousers and hot pink and blue scrunchie.

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: A timeless classic with a modern twist, the one-shoulder swimsuit is making waves this season. It offers all the comfort and practicality of your go-to swimsuit but with an added dose of style. The asymmetric neckline gives instant elegance, making it a flattering option for everything from poolside lounging to beach-bar hopping. Whether in a bold block colour or a subtle neutral, it’s a versatile piece that effortlessly blends fashion and function.

Neoprene Padded One Shoulder Swimsuit
Neoprene Padded One Shoulder

This piece from M&S looks far more expensive than it is, and the built-in padding makes it a great option for those with a larger bust. It’s stylish, supportive and effortlessly flattering -what more could you ask for?

Auguste the Label Acacia One-Piece
Free People
Auguste the Label One-Piece

The black and white floral cut-out detailing on this Free People one-piece makes it an absolute showstopper. It’s a striking design adding just the right amount of edge to a classic silhouette which is perfect for turning heads poolside or at the beach.

Women's Stretch Nylon Swimsuit in Abyss
Bottega Veneta
Women's Stretch Nylon Swimsuit in Abyss

This one-shoulder navy blue number from Bottega is perfect for dressing both up and down. With its ruched design, sleek hardware accents, and classic silhouette, it effortlessly taps into three trends at once: elegant, versatile, and undeniably chic.

5. 3D Florals

Emma Leger in a same swim floral rosette bikini

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Style Notes: A trend popularised by Magda Butrym and Prada, 3D florals have now taken over every facet of fashion and made their way onto swimwear. Adorning waists, necklines and straps at your favourite brands, these floral details add a playful, almost nostalgic charm to your more simple silhouettes. To style this trend, keep things simple with neutral accessories, such as a classic straw hat and oversized sunglasses, and then pair with high-waisted shorts or a breezy sarong for a chic beach look.

Rose Bandeau Top (denim/denim)
SAME LOS ANGELES
Rose Bandeau Top (denim/denim)

This 3D floral bikini from Same Los Angles is maximalist in the best possible way, bursting with personality in a bold baby blue. Playful, eye-catching and made to stand out, perfect for those who love their swimwear with a touch of drama.

Floral Bandeau Swimsuit
ZARA
Floral Bandeau Swimsuit

This bandeau bikini from Zara is a great way to dip your toe into the trend. It makes a statement without being too overpowering, so if you want to try something bold whilst keeping things effortlessly chic, this could be the one for you. It’s stylish, wearable and easy to mix and match with pieces you already own.

Magda Butrym Ruched Flower Swimsuit
MAGDA BUTRYM
Magda Butrym Ruched Flower Swimsuit

Known for her signature flower appliqués, I couldn’t resist including the queen of 3D florals, Magda Butrym. This deep burgundy piece, with its intricate ruched detailing, is the perfect balance of elegance and versatility. It’s easy to dress up or down, whether you're pairing it with a chic cover-up for a beachside dinner or keeping it casual for a day of sunbathing. A timeless addition to any swimwear collection.

6. Tropical-Print Sets

Claire Most in a bright blue tropical print bikini.

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Style Notes: Tropical prints,especially when worn as a matching set, are what we’d call truly classic in the world of swimwear. Whether it’s a sarong, oversized shirt or breezy shorts, these vibrant pops of colour can instantly elevate even the simplest black bikini, bringing your whole look to life. With these bold prints, you can add metallic details or go monochromatic, depending on how you feel.

ratandboa,

Rat and Boa
Bahia bikini

Known for its bright, bold prints, Rat & Boa bikinis are the epitome of comfort and style. Effortlessly combining eye-catching design with flattering cuts, they strike the perfect balance between statement-making and wearability.

Printed Bikini Top
Pucci
Printed Bikini

Pucci has been a summer staple for generations, known for its vibrant, adventurous prints that capture the essence of the season. Its colour-packed designs make it the perfect choice for the warmer months, combining luxury with a sense of playful energy.

Printed Tie Side High Leg Bikini Bottoms
Freya
Printed Tie Side High Leg Bikini

The deep underwire on this M&S bikini top is perfect for those with larger chests, providing exceptional support whilst ensuring a comfortable, secure fit throughout the day.

7. Sun-Baked Brown

Marianne Smyth in a dark brown bikini and sheer ecru cover up on a wooden background.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Brown has been the colour choice for fashion people for a while now, and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. From soft mocha to deep chocolate, these rich, earthy tones are effortlessly wearable and lend themselves perfectly to a sense of understated elegance. They radiate quiet luxury- with their subtly put-together aesthetic that doesn’t need to shout to stand out.

In swimsuit form, brown becomes something truly special. It flatters a wide range of skin tones, feels elevated without being too flashy and brings a modern edge to classic cuts. Whether you’re after a sleek one-piece or a minimalist bikini, you’ll reach for brown again and again—it’s timeless, versatile and chic. If you’re looking to invest in swimwear that feels current but won’t date quickly, a rich brown number just might be the perfect addition to your collection.

Tie-Side Bikini Briefs
COS
Tie-Side Bikini

If you're into minimalist bikinis (I’m right there with you; I hate tan lines as much as the next girl) and have a soft spot for chocolate brown, then this is definitely for you.

Metallic Chocolate Celine Swimsuit
Hunza G
Metallic Chocolate Swimsuit

Hunza G is a favourite amongst fashion-forward women, and for good reason. It’s one-size-fits-all designs ensure that these iconic shapes look fantastic on a variety of body types, flattering everyone with ease. The stretchy fabric and tasteful cuts make it a go-to brand for those seeking both style and comfort in their swimwear.

Kauaii Bikini Top
Reformation
Kauaii Bikini

Reformation is one of my favourites for high-quality, simplistic swimwear. It’s pieces fit like a glove, offering both comfort and style with every wear.

8. Beading

Sara Walker in a beaded crochet bikini and pink white and red linen shirt

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Style Notes: Beaded details on swimwear are the epitome of boho chic. The intricate beadwork adds a tactile dimension to your bikini, making it not just a swimwear piece but a statement accessory. These bikinis often carry a playful, almost childlike charm, drawing inspiration from whimsical designs that look so at home beachside.Perfect for those who love a laid-back but opulent vibe, beaded swimwear invites you to embrace texture and fun.

Crochet Triangle Top
It's Now Cool
Crochet Triangle

This bikini blends nautical themes with boho beads and the ever-popular crochet trend.. It’s a playful, fun addition to any swimwear collection, bringing a touch of whimsy and style to your holiday looks.

Embellished Floral-Print Triangle Bikini Top
CHLOÉ
Embellished Floral-Print Triangle Bikini

This opulent floral-print triangle design is adorned with shell charms and coloured beads for the ultimate boho bikini.

Deco Solid Strapless Swimsuit
Adriana Degreas
Solid Strapless Swimsuit

This swimsuit by Adriana Degreas is all about subtle details that elevate it from a simple suit to something truly special.

