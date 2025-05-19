This Designer-Passing High-Street Bag Is About to Be the It Buy of Summer 2025

As soon as the summer season arrives, I find myself searching for a handbag refresh. With the warm weather, my leather wares just don't have the same impact that they do in the cooler months, and to really lean into the sunshine, textural bags are what I search for. Most often, this comes in the form of a great basket bag, but this year, I've found a summer bag that has even more of an elevated feel, and it comes directly from the high street. Soon enough, everyone will be talking about COS's Slouchy Raffia Tote (£65).

It comes as no surprise that this expensive-looking find comes from COS. It's a brand that has brought us one of the most iconic crossbody bags of the past few years, a bowling bag that left editors refreshing the website page on a daily basis, and a plethora of other high-end passing bags that we continue to spot every time we step out in the city. For summer 2025, the brand is leaning into raffia as a textural update for the season, and the Slouchy Raffia Tote is already catching the eye of editors.

The silhouette? Elegant. The size? Spacious. The vibe? Summer-ready. The slouchy raffia tote is the ideal seasonal bag that will bring a warm-weather touch to your looks whilst working for both day and night dressing. Simplicity is where this bag really excels. The understated nature of a classic raffia body with a single strap handle gives the impression that this is an expensive piece, not a £65 high-street find. Like many of COS's best bags, I have a feeling this will become a mainstay design that we'll see return every year.

Keep scrolling to explore COS's Slouchy Tote Bag and shop more raffia bags I really rate.

Shop the COS Slouchy Tote Bag:

COS Slouchy Tote Bag – Raffia £65 SHOP NOW The neutral shade will pair with everything in your summer wardrobe.

Shop More Raffia Bags: