This Designer-Passing High-Street Bag Is About to Be the It Buy of Summer 2025

COS is known for its designer-looking bags that quickly become best-sellers, and this summer, a new style has arrived that is sure to be a fashion-insider favourite in no time.

As soon as the summer season arrives, I find myself searching for a handbag refresh. With the warm weather, my leather wares just don't have the same impact that they do in the cooler months, and to really lean into the sunshine, textural bags are what I search for. Most often, this comes in the form of a great basket bag, but this year, I've found a summer bag that has even more of an elevated feel, and it comes directly from the high street. Soon enough, everyone will be talking about COS's Slouchy Raffia Tote (£65).

It comes as no surprise that this expensive-looking find comes from COS. It's a brand that has brought us one of the most iconic crossbody bags of the past few years, a bowling bag that left editors refreshing the website page on a daily basis, and a plethora of other high-end passing bags that we continue to spot every time we step out in the city. For summer 2025, the brand is leaning into raffia as a textural update for the season, and the Slouchy Raffia Tote is already catching the eye of editors.

The silhouette? Elegant. The size? Spacious. The vibe? Summer-ready. The slouchy raffia tote is the ideal seasonal bag that will bring a warm-weather touch to your looks whilst working for both day and night dressing. Simplicity is where this bag really excels. The understated nature of a classic raffia body with a single strap handle gives the impression that this is an expensive piece, not a £65 high-street find. Like many of COS's best bags, I have a feeling this will become a mainstay design that we'll see return every year.

Keep scrolling to explore COS's Slouchy Tote Bag and shop more raffia bags I really rate.

Shop the COS Slouchy Tote Bag:

Slouchy Tote Bag - Raffia
COS
Slouchy Tote Bag – Raffia

The neutral shade will pair with everything in your summer wardrobe.

Shop More Raffia Bags:

Justine Basket Bag - Natural Perforated Raffia - Raffia - Sézane
SÉZANE
Justine Basket Bag in Natural Perforated Raffia

If you're still set on a classic basket bag, the pattern weave on this Sézane style is a standout touch.

Provence Raffia Bag - Mocha
AWAY THAT DAY
Provence Raffia Bag

Throw in a towel, SPF and your summer read, and head to the nearest park.

Leather-Detailed Straw Bag
& OTHER STORIES
Leather-Detailed Straw Bag

Another great style that can work for day or night.

Hand-Woven Tote Bag - Raffia
COS
Hand-Woven Tote Bag –Raffia in Dark Brown

This deep-brown woven bag is also sitting in my basket right now.

Neutral Zoelle Straw Tote Bag
WHISTLES
Neutral Zoelle Straw Tote Bag

This tote is such a favourite that the brand brings it back every year.

Asos Design Hand Crochet Straw Shoulder Bag in Brown
ASOS DESIGN
Hand Crochet Straw Shoulder Bag in Brown

This also comes in an embellished cream and pastel blue iteration.

Shalia Raffia Basket Bag
CHARLES & KEITH
Shalia Raffia Basket Bag

Charles & Keith knows all about excellent handbags.

Stone Woven Slouchy Tote Bag
NEW LOOK
Stone Woven Slouchy Tote Bag

No matter the year, you'll find yourself reaching for this bag.

Medium Natural Basket
BIMBA Y LOLA
Medium Natural Basket

There's a very high-end feel to this basket bag.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

