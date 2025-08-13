The Extremely Pretty Trouser Trend Tempting Me to Quit Jeans and Black Trousers

Black trousers and jeans will never go out of style, but this trending alternative feels so fresh right now. See the style fashion people have fallen for this month.

Three fashion people, including Rosie HW wear the pale pink trouser trend.
(Image credit: Getty Images @Rosiehw)
By
published
in Features

Regardless of the weather, trousers are a nonnegotiable for me. While I'm always open to trying a new silhouette or style, I didn't think the trend I saw picking up steam earlier this month would become as prevalent as it now is. Enter pale pink: the trouser hue that might just be pretty enough to tempt me out of my jeans and trusty black trousers.

Fashion person Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears the pale pink trouser trend. She pairs her trousers with a white tank top, khaki raffia tote and thong sandals on holiday. She is looking down, holding her son's head in front of a old-fashioned ice-cream shop in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Never one to miss a beat, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was recently spotted embracing the heat in satin pale pink trousers—a chic choice that instantly elevated her holiday look. Her pink strides instantly made me think about adding a pair of pale pink trousers into my own rotation.

A fashion person spotted in Copenhagen wears the pale pink trouser trend. She paired her trousers with a matching draped top, a swing low suede belt and raffia bag and a Western suede jacket in a recent image taken from Getty.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just a week after spotting them on Huntington-Whiteley, as Copenhagen Fashion Week’s street style images flooded in, I realised pale pink trousers were cropping up everywhere.

Valentino’s autumn/winter 2022 collection. In an image sourced from Launchmetrics the model wears a full bright pink attire.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Of course, the pink colour trend isn’t new. Over the years, we’ve witnessed a pink influx, from the vibrant surge of Barbiecore to Valentino’s autumn/winter 2022 collection, where the strikingly monochromatic “Pink PP” palette set the tone for the moment. Now, however, things have taken a delicate turn. Many of us have added softer hues (butter yellow, anyone?) into our capsule wardrobes, and now pale pink trousers seem to be a natural progression.

A fashion person spotted in Copenhagen wears the pale pink trouser trend. She paired her trousers with a matching pink top, clutch and Alaïa heels in a recent image taken from Getty.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Upon purchasing a pair myself, I was surprised at just how versatile they were. A close relation to beige, pale pink goes with much more than I thought it would. I recently styled them with a black blazer and loafer pairing that fit all the markings for a casual work ensemble. With searches for pink trousers up by +176% on Google, I have a feeling this is a look that will stick around well into autumn, too.

If you’re ready to join the pale pink trouser trend or just browsing for inspiration, scroll down to discover the best on the market right now.

Shop the Pale Pink Trouser Trend:

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸