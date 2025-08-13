The Extremely Pretty Trouser Trend Tempting Me to Quit Jeans and Black Trousers

Regardless of the weather, trousers are a nonnegotiable for me. While I'm always open to trying a new silhouette or style, I didn't think the trend I saw picking up steam earlier this month would become as prevalent as it now is. Enter pale pink: the trouser hue that might just be pretty enough to tempt me out of my jeans and trusty black trousers.
Never one to miss a beat, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was recently spotted embracing the heat in satin pale pink trousers—a chic choice that instantly elevated her holiday look. Her pink strides instantly made me think about adding a pair of pale pink trousers into my own rotation.
Just a week after spotting them on Huntington-Whiteley, as Copenhagen Fashion Week’s street style images flooded in, I realised pale pink trousers were cropping up everywhere.
Of course, the pink colour trend isn’t new. Over the years, we’ve witnessed a pink influx, from the vibrant surge of Barbiecore to Valentino’s autumn/winter 2022 collection, where the strikingly monochromatic “Pink PP” palette set the tone for the moment. Now, however, things have taken a delicate turn. Many of us have added softer hues (butter yellow, anyone?) into our capsule wardrobes, and now pale pink trousers seem to be a natural progression.
Upon purchasing a pair myself, I was surprised at just how versatile they were. A close relation to beige, pale pink goes with much more than I thought it would. I recently styled them with a black blazer and loafer pairing that fit all the markings for a casual work ensemble. With searches for pink trousers up by +176% on Google, I have a feeling this is a look that will stick around well into autumn, too.
If you’re ready to join the pale pink trouser trend or just browsing for inspiration, scroll down to discover the best on the market right now.
Shop the Pale Pink Trouser Trend:
ZARA
Flowing Balloon Trousers
These balloon trousers feel very high end.
MANGO
Satin Crinkle-Effect Trousers
These have gone straight into my basket.
Reiss
Wide-Leg Suit Trousers
The front seams give this Reiss pair soft structure.
DAMSON MADDER
Lucinda Cotton Trousers
The Broderie Anglaise finish sets this pair apart from the rest.
Babydoll Flare Pants
I own these trousers and have been wearing them non-stop.
ASOS DESIGN
Super Wide Leg Trousers Co-Ord
This set is so good—just add your favourite flats.
ALIGNE
Serene Extra Wide Leg Trouser
Pair with a ballet pump and loose tee on warm days.
Toteme
High-Rise Cotton Straight Pants
These would look so sleek with a matching shirt and black accessories.
JAKI
Gabriella Pleated Elastic Waist Trousers
Silk trousers are everywhere right now.
LESET
Barb Wide-Leg Lounge Trousers
I’ve seen so many people wearing Leset trousers around the Who What Wear UK office.