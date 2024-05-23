I've Tried on So Many Pairs of Linen Trousers—These Ones Are Genuinely Worth the Hype
By now you may be aware that I turn to trousers on repeat, and when the warmest summer days roll around I find myself hanging up my trusty denim and turning to the one trousers style that will keep me cool and put together on the hottest days: linen trousers. A hero of the new season, linen trousers come in many forms, and as a more discerning trouser wearer, I like to put these things to the test. I've tried on plenty of high-street styles already, but after spotting so many fashion people turning to Reformation's Olina linen trousers, I figured it high time I saw for myself what the fuss was all about.
Reformation is known for many things. Excellent dresses, stellar accessories, and of course beloved trousers, so it made sense to turn to the brand that created the iconic Mason Pant for my new summer trousers. Plus, the brand's best pieces come in petite and extended sizes. When it comes to tailored styles, I know Reformation gets it right, and the red Alex Linen pants are a pair I currently have my eye on. But when it comes to relaxed styles, this is what sets the great brands apart from the good. Turning to the Olina linen pants, these feature a more relaxed drawstring style with a sense of ease that I'm calling for this summertime.
In all my try ons, I like the share my honest insights, as well as size and fit to ensure you find the ideal pair for you, especially when we're considering parting with £178. With the Olina pants, I tried on a size small in all three colours, two of which were in the petite style as I'm 5'2". After trying them on, I found the sizes quite straight, so would go for a size Medium for that added laid-back edge. The petite lengths hit me just right at the ankle for my height, but if you want a more puddle effect, I'd recommend going for the regular length. This pair doesn't have pockets, but this does keep the sleek silhouette and that's what a great basket bag is for, after all. The draw of linen trousers is the versatility in styling, as they look just as put together with tank tops, waistcoats, linen shirts and plenty more. Whilst I tried on the white, black and striped pairs, the Olina trousers come in six total versions, meaning you can find the perfect pair for your style.
Scroll on to see the pairs I tried on and shop Reformation's Olina linen trousers.
SHOP REFORMATION OLINA PANTS:
Style Notes: I always find myself drawn to fresh light shades when the warm weather arrives, but finding a pair that isn't completely sheer can be a challenge. This pair is pretty opaque with nude underwear, and definitely revitalises my capsule pieces. This pair is from the petite selection, hitting perfectly at my ankle.
Style Notes: Stripes are forever a classic addition to any wardrobe, and for us minimalists are a great way to add print into our ensembles. For this pair I took a regular length, and really love the puddle-effect it gives.
Style Notes: As the most hardworking style, I had to put a classic black pair to the test. As I've mentioned, I'm wearing size small, but would look to the medium to add that loose, relaxed feel but the opaqueness and quality of this pair were very impressive.
SHOP MORE REFORMATION LINEN TROUSERS:
Reformation knows all about a great matching set.
The comfortable elastic will make you reaching for these over and over again.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
City Girls Are Refreshing Their Summer Wardrobes With These 18 Elevated Picks
Sponsor Content Created With ALIGNE
By Raina Mendonça
-
Bring On the Compliments: 21 Under-$300 Summer Items Our Editors Swear By
These are no-brainer buys.
By Ana Escalante
-
The 29 Most-Wanted Luxury Buys of Summer 2024, Period
From denim capris to Chanel Mary Janes.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
My Friend Asked What to Buy From Shopbop—I Sent 30 Sale Picks Ahead of Memorial Day
Everything is up to 50% off and so chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Net-a-Porter's New Arrivals Are 11/10—These 18 Picks Are Proof
Sponsor Content Created With Net-a-Porter
By Raina Mendonça
-
Memorial Day Sales Are Almost Here—I'm Keeping an Eye on These 36 Elevated Items
Chic finds from Nordstrom, J.Crew, and more.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
7 Fresh Ways Fashion People Are Wearing a Blazer This Summer
Don't store your jackets just yet.
By Ana Escalante
-
These 29 Mango Dresses Will Be the Guaranteed Stars of Your Summer Highlight Reel
Take advantage of the spring sale.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes