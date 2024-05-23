I've Tried on So Many Pairs of Linen Trousers—These Ones Are Genuinely Worth the Hype

By now you may be aware that I turn to trousers on repeat, and when the warmest summer days roll around I find myself hanging up my trusty denim and turning to the one trousers style that will keep me cool and put together on the hottest days: linen trousers. A hero of the new season, linen trousers come in many forms, and as a more discerning trouser wearer, I like to put these things to the test. I've tried on plenty of high-street styles already, but after spotting so many fashion people turning to Reformation's Olina linen trousers, I figured it high time I saw for myself what the fuss was all about.

Reformation is known for many things. Excellent dresses, stellar accessories, and of course beloved trousers, so it made sense to turn to the brand that created the iconic Mason Pant for my new summer trousers. Plus, the brand's best pieces come in petite and extended sizes. When it comes to tailored styles, I know Reformation gets it right, and the red Alex Linen pants are a pair I currently have my eye on. But when it comes to relaxed styles, this is what sets the great brands apart from the good. Turning to the Olina linen pants, these feature a more relaxed drawstring style with a sense of ease that I'm calling for this summertime.

In all my try ons, I like the share my honest insights, as well as size and fit to ensure you find the ideal pair for you, especially when we're considering parting with £178. With the Olina pants, I tried on a size small in all three colours, two of which were in the petite style as I'm 5'2". After trying them on, I found the sizes quite straight, so would go for a size Medium for that added laid-back edge. The petite lengths hit me just right at the ankle for my height, but if you want a more puddle effect, I'd recommend going for the regular length. This pair doesn't have pockets, but this does keep the sleek silhouette and that's what a great basket bag is for, after all. The draw of linen trousers is the versatility in styling, as they look just as put together with tank tops, waistcoats, linen shirts and plenty more. Whilst I tried on the white, black and striped pairs, the Olina trousers come in six total versions, meaning you can find the perfect pair for your style.

Scroll on to see the pairs I tried on and shop Reformation's Olina linen trousers.

SHOP REFORMATION OLINA PANTS:

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: I always find myself drawn to fresh light shades when the warm weather arrives, but finding a pair that isn't completely sheer can be a challenge. This pair is pretty opaque with nude underwear, and definitely revitalises my capsule pieces. This pair is from the petite selection, hitting perfectly at my ankle.

Reformation Olina Linen Pant £178 SHOP NOW Liven up your outfits with a fresh white shade.

Reformation Olina Linen Pant £178 SHOP NOW There's no denying how versatile neutrals can be.

Reformation Olina Linen Pant Es £178 SHOP NOW Yes, the Olina pants come in extended sizes too.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: Stripes are forever a classic addition to any wardrobe, and for us minimalists are a great way to add print into our ensembles. For this pair I took a regular length, and really love the puddle-effect it gives.

Reformation Olina Linen Pant £178 SHOP NOW I really fell for this particular pair.

Reformation Olina Linen Pant Es £178 SHOP NOW I'm surprised that these are still in stock.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: As the most hardworking style, I had to put a classic black pair to the test. As I've mentioned, I'm wearing size small, but would look to the medium to add that loose, relaxed feel but the opaqueness and quality of this pair were very impressive.

Reformation Olina Linen Pant £178 SHOP NOW There's endless ways to style this pair.

Reformation Olina Linen Pant £178 SHOP NOW I have a feeling this fun animal print will be a favourite.

SHOP MORE REFORMATION LINEN TROUSERS:

Reformation Carter Linen Mid Rise Pant £198 SHOP NOW Yet another playful stripe.

Reformation Carter Linen Mid Rise Pant £198 SHOP NOW This is how you bring a polished finish to airy linens.

Reformation Alex Linen Pant £198 SHOP NOW Another great pair worth considering.

Reformation Vida Low Rise Linen Pant £198 SHOP NOW Embrace the low rise trend with the Vida trousers.

Reformation Alex Linen Pant £198 SHOP NOW I have my heart set on this pair.

Reformation Colton Linen Pant £198 SHOP NOW We keep spotting slimmer styles on fashion people.

Reformation Fernando Wide Leg Linen Pant Es £178 SHOP NOW Pair with your favourite basics.

Reformation Ace Linen Pant £198 SHOP NOW This pair can easily be dressed up for an evening look.

Reformation Declan Linen Pant £198 SHOP NOW I'm always a fan of a full linen look.

Reformation Colton Linen Pant £198 SHOP NOW Pair this ultra high waist pair with your favourite crop top.

Reformation Remi Cropped Linen Pant £178 SHOP NOW Bold, brilliant, and ready to turn heads.

Reformation Remi Cropped Linen Pant £178 SHOP NOW Reformation knows all about a great matching set.

Reformation Ava Linen Pant £178 SHOP NOW The comfortable elastic will make you reaching for these over and over again.