French Women Know This Anti-Denim Trouser Makes Every Outfit Look Way More Luxurious

The French are trading denim for a sleeker, softer classic: white cropped trousers. Discover the best pairs below.

French influencers wear white cropped trousers with blazers, black tops and white blouses.
(Image credit: @aidabadji_, @sylviemus_, @saraloura)
The French have a knack for many things, and imbuing their outfits with a polished ease that makes the rest of us wonder why we ever try so hard is one of them.

This is why, whenever I feel the urge to refresh my own looks, I inevitably find myself scrolling through the feeds of stylish Parisians for inspiration. This time, every chic account I visited seemed to be singing the praises of one particular piece: white cropped trousers.

French influencer @sylviemus_ stands on the street in Paris wearing a black boat neck top with white cropped trousers.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

A crisp, fresh alternative to the jeans I’ve been living in for, well, most of my life, these trousers offer the same easy wearability thanks to their soft, neutral shade, but with a polished feel that denim can’t quite match. What I love most is how seamlessly they slip into the roles jeans usually play—paired with a T-shirt, a sharp blazer, or a billowy blouse—instantly elevating, without feeling overdone.

French influencer @aidabadji_ wears a khaki blazer with white cropped trousers.

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

As we inch towards autumn and hemlines begin to drop, think of them as the perfect bridge between summer’s white shorts and winter’s wool trousers. For these final golden days, wear them with breezy tops and blouses; once the chill sets in, layer them with blazers, knits and trench coats for a look that feels both seasonal and effortlessly put-together. Footwear-wise, they’re wonderfully adaptable—pair with light Mary Janes or closed-toe mules now, then switch to loafers or sleek trainers when temperatures dip.

French influencer @saraloura wears a a white top with white cropped trousers.

(Image credit: @saraloura)

It’s my favourite styling trick borrowed from the French, so keep scrolling to discover the chicest white cropped trousers to add to your wardrobe right now.

Shop White Cropped Trousers:

News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

