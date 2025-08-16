The French have a knack for many things, and imbuing their outfits with a polished ease that makes the rest of us wonder why we ever try so hard is one of them.
This is why, whenever I feel the urge to refresh my own looks, I inevitably find myself scrolling through the feeds of stylish Parisians for inspiration. This time, every chic account I visited seemed to be singing the praises of one particular piece: white cropped trousers.
A crisp, fresh alternative to the jeans I’ve been living in for, well, most of my life, these trousers offer the same easy wearability thanks to their soft, neutral shade, but with a polished feel that denim can’t quite match. What I love most is how seamlessly they slip into the roles jeans usually play—paired with a T-shirt, a sharp blazer, or a billowy blouse—instantly elevating, without feeling overdone.
As we inch towards autumn and hemlines begin to drop, think of them as the perfect bridge between summer’s white shorts and winter’s wool trousers. For these final golden days, wear them with breezy tops and blouses; once the chill sets in, layer them with blazers, knits and trench coats for a look that feels both seasonal and effortlessly put-together. Footwear-wise, they’re wonderfully adaptable—pair with light Mary Janes or closed-toe mules now, then switch to loafers or sleek trainers when temperatures dip.
It’s my favourite styling trick borrowed from the French, so keep scrolling to discover the chicest white cropped trousers to add to your wardrobe right now.
Shop White Cropped Trousers:
COS
Cropped Barrel-Leg Cotton Trousers
Style with a simple black tank to bring some contrast into you look.
Reformation
Gale Mid Rise Capri Pant
The sleek, silky trousers are perfect for daily styling.
Proenza Schouler White Label
Kayla Cropped Cotton-Poplin Wide-Leg Pants
Style with mary janes or dress this up with a black kitten heel.
Theory
Treeca Pull-On Trousers in Good Linen
The linen composition ensures a lightweight finish.
Whistles
White Linen Barrel Leg Trouser
These also come in four other shades.
Hush
Cordi Barrel Leg Cotton Trousers
These come in regular and short lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Marks & Spencer
Linen-Rich Drawstring Tapered Trousers
These come in UK sizes 6-24.
Zara
High-Waist Culottes
Style with the matching vest or pair this with a simple tee.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.