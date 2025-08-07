I Thought Platform Shoes Were Over, But Margot Robbie Just Proved They Always Work With This Trouser Style

Margot Robbie just convinced me to reconsider platform heels—but only when they’re paired with these sleek trousers.

With a well-earned spot at the epicentre of the entertainment industry, Margot Robbie is uniquely privy to the ebbs and flows of trends and It items, with designers practically pitting themselves against one another to dress her.

Still, after following her style journey for some time now, I can confirm that she's not one to fall blindly for a flash-in-the-pan new-season trend or flaunt a freebie; instead, Robbie has cultivated a considered and elegant capsule wardrobe rotation that relies on timeless staples, whilst making room for the odd element of play.

Stepping out in an ensemble that speaks fluently to her refined styling habits, I spotted her this week in a quietly elevated take on trousers and a tank top. A simple silhouette made chic by a few thoughtful swaps, Robbie played with proportions, selecting a voluminous pair of wide-leg trousers instead of a typical straight-leg pair, which welcomed movement and drama into her outfit.

Margot Robbie walks across the road wearing black high-waisted trousers with black platform leather heels and a white sleeveless top.

Now, let’s talk about the shoes. Complementing her trousers perfectly, Robbie opted for a platform heel to quite literally elevate her evening ensemble. Not long pushed aside in favour of sleek kitten heels and pointed-toe styles, platform heels have taken a backseat in recent seasons. But whilst platforms can sometimes feel bulky with certain outfits, they work brilliantly with wide-leg trousers to balance the exaggerated proportions. Between the ribcage trousers and ultra-tall heels, Robbie added inches to her frame, all the while keeping her styling polished and uncomplicated, inspiring me to revisit my forgotten platform heels in the process.

If this shot of her has had the same effect on you, read on to discover the wide-leg trousers and platform heels I recommend you look into this season.

Shop Wide-Leg Trousers and Platform Heels:

Wide Leg Trousers
M&S Collection
Wide Leg Trousers

Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.

Satin-Effect Heeled Sandals
Zara
Satin-Effect Heeled Sandals

One of my favourite pairs of platform heels on the market right now.

Wide Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Wide Linen-Blend Trousers

The ultra-high-waisted cut gives these such a sleek and polished edge.

Jodie Patent-Leather Platform Sandals
Saint Laurent
Jodie Patent-Leather Platform Sandals

The platform detail adds extra height without sacrificing comfort.

Relaxed Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers

The linen composition ensures a breezy, comfortable finish.

Asos Design Naples Platform Barely There Block Heeled Sandals in Black Suedette
Asos Design
Naples Platform Barely There Block Heeled Sandals

Style with long trousers or wear these with a swishy skirt.

Rampling Trouser: Tencel™ Lyocell Satin, Black
With Nothing Underneath
Rampling Trouser

With Nothing Underneath's Rampling Trousers are a new favourite of mine.

Maize Platform Sandal
Reformation
Maize Platform Sandal

If you prefer lower heels, this is the pair for you.

100% Wool Wide-Leg Trousers 50th Anniversary
Zara
100% Wool Wide-Leg Trousers

I'm banking these ahead of the cooler months.

Michelle Recycled Polyester Platform Sandals
Charles & Keith
Michelle Recycled Polyester Platform Sandals in Black Textured

Whilst I love these in black, they also come in three other shades.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

