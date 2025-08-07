With a well-earned spot at the epicentre of the entertainment industry, Margot Robbie is uniquely privy to the ebbs and flows of trends and It items, with designers practically pitting themselves against one another to dress her.
Still, after following her style journey for some time now, I can confirm that she's not one to fall blindly for a flash-in-the-pan new-season trend or flaunt a freebie; instead, Robbie has cultivated a considered and elegant capsule wardrobe rotation that relies on timeless staples, whilst making room for the odd element of play.
Stepping out in an ensemble that speaks fluently to her refined styling habits, I spotted her this week in a quietly elevated take on trousers and a tank top. A simple silhouette made chic by a few thoughtful swaps, Robbie played with proportions, selecting a voluminous pair of wide-leg trousers instead of a typical straight-leg pair, which welcomed movement and drama into her outfit.
Now, let’s talk about the shoes. Complementing her trousers perfectly, Robbie opted for a platform heel to quite literally elevate her evening ensemble. Not long pushed aside in favour of sleek kitten heels and pointed-toe styles, platform heels have taken a backseat in recent seasons. But whilst platforms can sometimes feel bulky with certain outfits, they work brilliantly with wide-leg trousers to balance the exaggerated proportions. Between the ribcage trousers and ultra-tall heels, Robbie added inches to her frame, all the while keeping her styling polished and uncomplicated, inspiring me to revisit my forgotten platform heels in the process.
If this shot of her has had the same effect on you, read on to discover the wide-leg trousers and platform heels I recommend you look into this season.
Shop Wide-Leg Trousers and Platform Heels:
M&S Collection
Wide Leg Trousers
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Zara
Satin-Effect Heeled Sandals
One of my favourite pairs of platform heels on the market right now.
H&M
Wide Linen-Blend Trousers
The ultra-high-waisted cut gives these such a sleek and polished edge.
Saint Laurent
Jodie Patent-Leather Platform Sandals
The platform detail adds extra height without sacrificing comfort.
COS
Relaxed Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers
The linen composition ensures a breezy, comfortable finish.
Asos Design
Naples Platform Barely There Block Heeled Sandals
Style with long trousers or wear these with a swishy skirt.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.