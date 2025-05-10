Pretty Dresses! Airy Linens! Easy Co-ords! 21 Summer Buys I Can't Stop Thinking About
My dream summer wardrobe is made up of these stellar warm-weather buys from Reformation, Rixo and Aligne.
Now that summer is officially upon us, our calendars are quickly filling up. Holidays have been booked, wedding countdowns are on, and I've personally spent an afternoon searching for pub gardens that get the most sunlight. Now, it's time to plan out what to wear. Looking to balance elevated style with warm-weather ease, as well as covering a range of events, I've turned to three stores that I know will rise to all occasions: Reformation, Rixo and Aligne.
Whilst I'll never say no to a great high street find, this season I'm looking to invest a little more in my summer buys. Spending a little bit more can be incredibly worth it for the unique designs, dressier styles and thoughtful fabrication that these three brands can offer. And it's a seriously strong trio when you put them together.
Aligne brings its proportion play and eye for silhouette to some of our most relied upon summer basics, whilst Rixo brings a joyful infusion with bold prints and slinky dresses that will be treasured for years to come. Reformation is a brand that consistently rises to the challenge of a new season swap, with a mixture of reliable linens, easy dresses and considered fabrics that set it apart.
Already this season, I've tried on Reformation's Balia Linen Dress, which I instantly fell in love with and added to my wardrobe. As my saved folder is full of white skirt outfits, Aligne's Mia Linen Maxi Skirt is sitting high on my wish list. Another standout is Rixo's Abi Polka Dot dress, which has been a best-selling style for the brand long before the current polka dot fascination, proving it will remain a treasured purchase long after the current season.
All together, you'll find a very elevated edit of standout summer buys that can be instantly added into your outfit rotations to bring a fresh edge for summer 2025.
Keep scrolling to explore the best new-in summer buys from Reformation, Aligne and Rixo.
Best New-In Buys at Reformation
If you have any reason to get dressed up this season, this is the dress that will earn you so many compliments.
Reformation is known for its great co-ords, and the balance of boho details and sleek tailoring of this one sets it on a whole new level.
Shirred dresses are a classic for a reason, and Reformation brings a contemporary edge with a dropped waistline.
I've tried these on so can personally vouch for how good they are.
The fit of this dress is just sublime, with an elasticated back panel to ensure it hugs you in all the right places.
Sandal season is upon us and instead of letting these be a last minute thought I'm making mine the star of the show in a bold red shade.
A great pair of denim cut-offs will work hard in your wardrobe year after year.
Best New-In Buys at Aligne
Intricately embroidered blouses and shirts have all my attention right now, and this is one will be styling for strolls in the city as well as beachside escapes.
This linen mini dress will be your most relied upon companion on the hottest days.
The light linen blend of the fabric brings an airy edge to your reliable midi skirt.
The seam details not only accentuate the silhouette of this dress, but also make it the most unique denim dress I've seen.
On days when I want to look polished yet stay cool, a relaxed waistcoat is the answer.
Whilst I'd like the plan for blazing sunshine every single day, in those cooler moments I'll be relying on a pair of bold barrel-leg jeans.
Featuring bold black buttons, a dropped waist and a full skirt, this is the kind of dress that instantly feels polished, and just needs a sleek pair of mules to complete the look.
Best New-In Buys at Rixo
I've got a few weddings and garden parties planned this summer, and this is a dress that will rise to all dress codes.
Even in its neutral dresses, Rixo brings that added touch with tactile lace and broderie.
The kind of dress that you can wear simply with sandals or take to evening with a pair of heels.
Another piece that I've tried on (and fallen for) is the Maribelle blouse.
The square neckline and joyful frill details have pushed this straight into my basket.
The Sandrine is an iconic style for the brand and currently comes in 22 impressive patterns and shades.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
